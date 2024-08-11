Jesse Ventura endorses Kamala Harris, speaks out against Trump as a “draft dodger,” and rips into Hulk Hogan for ratting him out when he tried to start a union

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura, who has resurfaced in the mainstream media this month after current Minnesota governor Tim Walz was chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris to be her running mate, spoke out against Hulk Hogan and Donald Trump in recent days. He also endorsed Kamala Harris for President, noting that he wanted to live to see a woman hold that position.

He referred to Trump as “the biggest draft dodger from the Vietnam War” in response to a smear campaign by J.D. Vance and others who were critical of the timing of Walz’s retirement from the Army National Guard after 24 years right before he decided to switch careers and run for congress in Minnesota. He said Hogan was “a rich privileged white boy” who “bought his way out of it” whereas he and his friends had to enlist or enter the draft.

Ventura also spoke out against Hulk Hogan, who was a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention last month. Ventura has had a decades-long grudge against Hogan, whom he was a top in-ring rival of during Hogan’s rise in the AWA as a top babyface where “Hulkamania” was born in the early 1980s. Both wrestlers jumped to the WWF where Hogan became the top centerpiece babyface while Ventura started as a top heel before being forced into early retirement due to health issues.

“When I was in wrestling in the ’80s, I tried to unionize wrestling and it was Hulk Hogan who cut my legs out from under me,” Ventura said on MSNBC. “Hulk Hogan went to Vince McMahon, ratted me out, and subsequently later on cost me my job. So it doesn’t surprise me to see Hogan with the Republicans because Hogan is as anti-union as it gets.”

Ventura has told that story before including in his book “I Ain’t Got Time to Bleed” in 1999 and an interview with me conducted in the early 1990s.

