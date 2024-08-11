FREE PODCAST 8/11 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-11-2019) Keller & Hawkins talk Summerslam fallout, Austin endorses Seth, Sasha returns, Cedric bumps for Claymore, on-site correspondent, live callers (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Raw Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-11-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to talk with live callers and answer mailbag questions along with a conversation with an on-site correspondent from Toronto, Ont. They talked with live callers about a wide range of topics including Sasha Banks returning, Becky Lynch taking the mic from Charly Caruso, Seth Rollins’s heartfelt promo, Steve Austin’s endorsement, Rey Mysteiro’s reaction to losing twice, plus Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Cedric Alexander, and more.

