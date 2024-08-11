News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/11 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-11-2019) Keller & Hawkins talk Summerslam fallout, Austin endorses Seth, Sasha returns, Cedric bumps for Claymore, on-site correspondent, live callers (137 min.)

August 11, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Raw Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-11-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to talk with live callers and answer mailbag questions along with a conversation with an on-site correspondent from Toronto, Ont. They talked with live callers about a wide range of topics including Sasha Banks returning, Becky Lynch taking the mic from Charly Caruso, Seth Rollins’s heartfelt promo, Steve Austin’s endorsement, Rey Mysteiro’s reaction to losing twice, plus Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Cedric Alexander, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024