VIP AUDIO 8/11 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Suddenly Susan x Hollywood Hogan, Joe Tessitore in NXT, Zaslav job security, Lucha Bros in WWE chances of success, more (94 min.)

August 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, after a quick chat about the Olympics, WWE, and AEW, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio talk about:

  • “Suddenly Susan” Off the Beaten Path
  • Last week’s hot takes revisited
  • Whether Hulk Hogan will receive more screen time due to his Gawker movie in 2025
  • Joe Tessitore’s chances as announcer
  • Zaslav’s job and AEW
  • Lucha Bros chances of success in WWE
  • Will NXT leave PC permanently in the CW era

