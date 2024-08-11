VIP AUDIO 8/11 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Suddenly Susan x Hollywood Hogan, Joe Tessitore in NXT, Zaslav job security, Lucha Bros in WWE chances of success, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, after a quick chat about the Olympics, WWE, and AEW, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio talk about:
- “Suddenly Susan” Off the Beaten Path
- Last week’s hot takes revisited
- Whether Hulk Hogan will receive more screen time due to his Gawker movie in 2025
- Joe Tessitore’s chances as announcer
- Zaslav’s job and AEW
- Lucha Bros chances of success in WWE
- Will NXT leave PC permanently in the CW era
