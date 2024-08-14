FREE PODCAST 8/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin discuss WWE Summerslam fallout, Reigns whodunit, Shane fining KO, NJPW G1, NXT Takeover, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-15-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by cohost Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” Todd covers the final stretch of the New Japan G1 Tournament and analyzes who came out of it with some shine and who lost some stature. Then they discuss NXT Takeover, the NXT TV show leading into Takeover, Raw and Smackdown coming out of Summerslam, and a look back at UFC’s weekend event and a look ahead to UFC 241 including Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic for the Heavyweight Title.

