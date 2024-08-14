FREE PODCAST 8/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review FSW’s 15th Anniversary Show including Shogun vs. Limelight, King vs. Bey vs. Vidal vs. Hammerstone, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland finally, after much delay, review Future Stars of Wrestling’s 15th Anniversary show, headlined by Shogun vs. Danny Limelight (and Limelight’s ten-year-old daughter) along with a fun four-way involving Kenny King, Chris Bey, Hammerstone, and Jai Vidal, Bodhi Young Prodigy clashes with Damian Drake with a surprising tie-in to a forty year old movie, the etiquette of changing entrance music, and much more. For VIP listeners, they break free of the bounds of the coasts to go to Germany for WXW’ s Shortcut to the Top, where Trevor Lee wrestles Laurance Roman and Michael Oku goes one-on-one with Aigle Blanc.

