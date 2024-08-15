VIP AUDIO 8/14 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Swerve blindsides Danielson, Bucks defend against Acclaimed, Mercedes vs. Shida, All In hype (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 14 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring The Acclaimed challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta, Mercedes Moné vs. Hikaru Shida, and an array of video packages hyping All In.

