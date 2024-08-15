FREE PODCAST 8/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Did Swerve go too far vowing to cripple Daniels, video callers, emails, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to discuss AEW Dynamite including whether Swerve Strickland went too far in his verbal and physical attacks on Danielson if the goal is for him to be a babyface after All In. Also, the latest other All In developments, Pac’s promo, Darby’s video package, and more.

