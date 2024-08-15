VIP AUDIO 8/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-17-2006) – News Update with Caldwell talking Hogan’s injury, TNA’s missed opportunity with Samoa Joe, Diva Contest, ROH, Hogan-McMahon dynamite (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 17, 2006 episodes featuring James Caldwell’s look at the latest news including these topics:

Hulk Hogan’s knee injury.

The placement of the Hogan-Randy Orton in the final segment of Raw.

The dynamic between Hogan and Vince McMahon, motives behind Hogan’s “injury angle.”

Who gets blamed for a weak buyrate for Summerslam, who gets praised for a strong buyrate.

The most recent TNA Impact tapings and the two paths of good and bad for Impact.

TNA missing opportunities with Samoa Joe.

The TNA comfort zone.

LAX being the break out act on Impact.

Why TNA needs to sign talent to long-term deals.

The Diva Contest.

ROH News with a ROH Title re-match signed.

And more.

