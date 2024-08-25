FREE PODCAST 8/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): “Stone Cold” Steve Austin reacts to Cena-Lesnar, is Reigns ready to be top guy, what is Ambrose’s upside, plus Steen, Bryan, Rollins, Heyman, Styles, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-22-2014), Wade Keller interviews “Stone Cold” Steve Austin who provides his reaction to John Cena-Brock Lesnar, is Roman Reigns ready to be top guy, what is Dean Ambrose’s upside, is he or Hulk Hogan the biggest star of the modern era, plus Kevin Steen, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Alberto Del Rio, A.J. Styles, and so much more with live calls and email questions. The first hour is from the PWTorch Livecast and the second hour is the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

