LECLAIR’S AEW ALL OUT 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Strickland vs. Danielson, MJF vs. Ospreay, Mone vs. Baker, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW ALL OUT 2024 REPORT

AUGUST 25, 2024

LONDON, UK AT WEMBLEY STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE, TRILLER.TV, PPV, YOUTUBE

Announcers: Excalibur & Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone & Taz & Jim Ross

-The show opened on a sweeping shot of Wembley Stadium. A cavalcade of wrestlers were already in the ring. Excalibur quickly tossed to Justin Roberts in the ring, who introduced the ladder match for the Trios Championships.

(1) THE PATRIARCHY (Christian Cage & Killswitch & Nick Wayne, c, w/ Mother Wayne) vs. HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. BANG BANG GANG (Austin Gunn & Colton Gunn & Juice Robinson) vs. PAC & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA – AEW Trios Championship Ladder match

After a flurry of offense from all four teams to open up the match, various wrestlers dove to the outside, setting up a convention for Pac to flip onto from the top of the northwest turnbuckle. The Gunns slid Pac into the ring and dropped him, delivering a diving headbutt between the legs. The Gunns paid homage to the Dudleys, trading shoves and then calling for tables. Brody King cut them off, dropping the entire Bang Bang Gang and then hurling himself through the middle rope onto a group of wrestlers waiting below.

Christian Cage, who’d left the ringside area as soon as the bell rang, made a triumphant return, running down the ramp and setting up a ladder in the freshly-cleared ring. Claudio and King cut him off as the match crossed 5:30. They tossed Cage over the top rope. He was caught by a huge group of wrestlers who gently set him down and then began beating on him. Meanwhile, Mother Wayne entered the ring and began climbing a ladder, trying to steal the titles.She was quickly thwarted.

Killswitch came to the aid of Mother Wayne, cleaning house. He gave Claudio a massive headbutt. Castagnoli was bleeding a bit from the back of the head. Killswitch gave Buddy Matthews a chokeslam on the edge of the ring. He followed up by delivering one to Malakai Black on a propped ladder in the corner. Killswitch battled with Brody King on the apron. Nick Wayne flew in, delierving Wayne’s World to King off the edge of the ring and through a table at ringside.

Cage and Killswitch began climbing a ladder together. Juice Robinson tipped it over. Wheeler Yuta joined the fray. Black and Matthews took control. King returned, and the trio hit Yuta with the tandem kick and cannonball in the corner. The Gunns slid in the ring and gave Brody the 3:10 to Yuma. They tried to hit Castagnoli with it, too, but he countered. He tossed the Gunns to the outside and tripped up Robinson, initiating the swing. The fans counted along excitedly. He dropped him in place for Pac to deliver the Red Arrow.

Claudio began to climb, but was quickly met by Brody King. The Gunns cracked both Claudio and King with chairs to the back. Juice helped them slide three tables in the ring. The Bang Bang Gang set up furniture while Brody and Claudio climbed the ladder again. The Gunns wound up on their backs. Both pairs ended up falling backwards off the ladder through tables ad the match crossed 12:00. Nick Wayne and Buddy Matthews tried to take control of a ladder. Wayne managed to catch Buddy with Wayne’s World. Black returned and whipped a ladder into Wayne’s face. He set it up and began to climb. Robinson cut him off and Suplexed him onto the apron.

Nick Wayne dove through the middle rope, pulling Black down with him into a Sunset Bomb through a propped table at ringside. Juice was left alone in the ring with a taller ladder in tow. Cage tipped the ladder over, crotching Juice on the top rope. Pac tried to springboard himself onto Cage, but Christian tossed a chair at him, picking him out of the air. He set the chair up and gave him a Killswitch onto the seat. Mother Wayne slid Cage an object, and he used it to spray Yuta in the eyes. Christian slammed a ladder on Yuta’s back and then smashed a chair over it repeatedly. Juice and Cage swung chairs at each other, hurting their own hands.

Mother Wayne tried to use the hairspray on Juice, but Robinson held a chair up to block it. He took it from her and sprayed her. Juice set her up for a Powerbomb off the apron. Killswitch made the save and shoved Juice off the apron, through a table at ringside. Killswitch set up the tall ladder for Cage, then guarded the perimeter. Buddy tried to climb, but held him back. Matthews managed to get the better of Killswitch, tossing a chair at him. Buddy climbed a shorter ladder. Cage sprang to life and Speared Buddy off the ladders through a propped table in the corner.

Killswitch helped Cage to his feet and helped him climb the ladder. Suddenly, Pac shot like a cannon up the opposite side of the ladder. He kicked Cage off and into the arms of Killswitch. Pac pulled down a title.

WINNERS: Pac & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta to win the AEW Trios Championships in 18:51

(LeClair’s Analysis: Hotly contested opener to set the show up for success and get the crowd riled up out of the gate. Every wrestler in the match enjoyed a steady stream of desired reaction from bell to bell. I thought having Cage escape the fray in the opening seconds was a perfect choice to not only play up the cowardice of his character, but also protect the veteran from having to take any crazy bumps. Every one in the match worked hard, but it’s tough not to feel like these car crash ladder matches largely blend together in the aftermath. Nothing here stood out enough to be particularly memorable down the line, but it was a fun opener with a happy result for the fans. I understand that there was a desire to give Pac a big moment at Wembley after he missed the show last year, but I disliked the hasty pairing and don’t care for putting the titles on this combination, especially with three established trios teams in the match. Truthfully, I think the company would just be far better served by eliminating the titles and greatly bolstering the tag team division.)

Cage admonished Killswitch as the Patriarchy left the ring. House of Black offered hand shakes to Pac. He accepted.

-Excalibur quickly tossed to a package for the AEW Women’s World Championship match

Mariah May entered first, carrying the bloody shoe and her Owen Hart Foundation tournament title. Nigel said the boos will turn to cheers after she beats Toni Storm. Storm’s entrance began with a photo of her on a wall, above a plaque stating she’d been at Wembley Stadium in 1924. Luther marched onto the stage and pointed back toward the curtain. Toni Storm entered in black and white.

(2) TONI STORM (c, w/ Luther) vs. MARIAH MAY – AEW Women’s World Championship match

A big “Toni” chant broke out as the opening bell sounded. The two women came face to face in the center of the ring. Toni looked heartbroken, close to tears. Mariah stared at her smugly. They began trading blows. Storm got the early advantage with a kick to the stomach. Mariah quickly recovered, shoving the champion into the northwest corner and downing her with stomps. The camera cut to Mina Shirakawa, watching from a luxury box.

May stood Toni up in the corner, licked her palm and delivered a sharp strike to the chest. Storm shrugged it off, walking out of the corner and asking for more. She pulled May in and gave her a quick DDT. May retreated to the apron. Toni looked for an apron hip attack, but May blocked it. She flipped onto the floor and gave Storm a Powerbomb off the apron to the floor, throwing her arms out to taunt the crowd. May spit in Luther’s face. May tossed Storm back in the ring and gave her a kick to the lower back. Storm tried to recover, but May delivered a spinning sidewalk slam. “Mariah-go-round!” McGuinness exclaimed.

The challenger delivered a basement dropkick, sending Storm flying across the ring. Luther pounded the mat, willing the crowd to Storm’s corner. Toni telegraphed May’s run to the corner and caught her with a back elbow. She hoisted herself to the middle rope, but May ripped her down and covered her for a quick two count. May hooked Storm’s arms and pulled her into a Butterfly Lock. Storm lifted her into the air and forced separation. May slapped her hard across the face.

“Let’s go Toni!” the London crowd shouted. Storm sprang to life with Lou Thesz Press and mounted punches. Mariah wiggled free and quickly gave Storm a Suplex. Storm rolled to the outside. May gave no quarter, climb out to the apron and catching the champion with a knee strike. She rounded the ringside area and gave Nigel a kiss on the cheek for his support. May followed up by giving Luther a dropkick into the barricade. Mariah turned to her family, seated at ringside. She slapped her own mother in the face. Before the match, Excalibur said it’s only the second time her mother had been in attendance to see her wrestle.

Toni managed to trip May into the ringside steps, finally buying herself an opportunity. She went to check on May’s mother, giving her a hug as the crowd sang to her. The camera cut to Mariah, now on the opposite side of the steps. She was bleeding from just above the forehead, shrieking in horror. Storm rolled her into the ring and tossed her to the southeast corner. Storm mounted her for ten punches as the match crossed 9:00. Toni tossed Mariah haphazardly across the ring repeatedly as blood trickled down the challenger’s face. Storm powered up with some right hands. Mariah spit in her face. Toni slapped her to the mat, then gave her the Low Down for a cover and near fall.

Mariah retreated to the corner, catching Storm with a knee on the pursuit. May climbed to the top rope and hit Storm with a missile Dropkick. She pounded the mat in frustration, then gave Storm her version of the hip attack. The crowd booed loudly. May hit her with the hip attack again. She cleared some blood from her lip, then hit it a third time. She looked for a fourth, but Toni exploded out of the corner with a lariat, then a release German Suplex. Storm called her own hip attack. She hit it, immediately pulling May into Storm Zero for a leg hook and very close near fall just after 12:00.

“Come on!” Nigel pleaded. May gave Toni the finger on her way to her feet. The two began trading slaps. Aubrey Edwards tried to separate them and got shoved to the side. May gave Toni a low blow. Storm returned the favor in kind. They hit tandem headbutts, knocking each other to the mat for a standing ovation from the crowd. Both women rose slowly. May caught Storm with May Day. She hooked the leg for a near fall. Mariah crawled to the corner, looking for Toni’s women’s title. Luther pulled it from her grasp and gave May the finger. May retrieved the bloody shoe instead.

The champion stepped on May’s hand, pulling the shoe from her grasp. Toni struggled with the opportunity to hit Mariah with the shoe. She agonized, but eventually tossed it aside. Storm set up for Storm Zero. Maria turned it into a cover for a two count. She quickly popped to her feet and kicked Storm in the back of the head, then hit the ropes and kicked her square in the face. May gave Toni a Storm Zero and covered her for a three count.

WINNER: Mariah May in 15:16 to win the AEW Women’s World Championship

Nigel couldn’t contain his excitement. “I need a break!” he said, exasperated. Mariah celebrated with her championship, leaving Toni Storm alone in the ring, laid out. She struggled to her feet, laughing to herself. The crowd sang to her again. She danced-cried-smiled her way up the ramp, Luther behind her.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really strong match to cap off what has been one of the better stories AEW has told in its women’s division to date. There have been highs and lows to Toni Storm’s third title reign, but I think they did a largely commendable job building to May’s eventual turn and the feud that proceeded it. Storm turned off some of the more comedic elements of her character today in favor of a scorned lover persona that worked well for the tone of the match and the program. Having Mina Shirakawa watching from a press box was a nice touch, given her involvement with the two women. May became a star in short order, and moving the title onto her here was undoubtedly the correct move. She played the foil tremendously well and looked like a star in her crowning. I don’t know if they’ll revisit this sooner rather than later, but there’s definitely some real legs to this program and their chemistry in the ring.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for Chris Jericho vs. Hook.

Fozzy played Jericho to the ring. He performed his own theme as he walked to the ring, interjecting some “hi guys!” where the song allowed. It received a negative reaction. Hook was shown backstage, exiting his locker room with black tape over his injured eye. His father’s signature heartbeat intro preceded his usual entrance theme. Excalibur welcomed Taz to the commentary table.

(3) CHRIS JERICHO (c, w/ Big Bill & Bryan Keith) vs. HOOK – FTW Championship match

Big Bill and Bryan Keith entered the ring as soon as the bell rang. Taz was quick to note that the match is contested under FTW rules. Hook rushed into combat and was quickly overwhelmed by The Learning Tree. They took turns whipping each other into Hook in the corner. The crowd cheered Big Bill loudly. Jericho gave Hook a Codebreaker and covered him for a one count just after the 1:00 mark. Hook showed some life with a release overheard Suplex on Keith. He tossed Bill to the floor, then gave Jericho a release German Suplex. Hook followed up with a Northern Lights Suplex to the champion. He hit the ropes, but Jericho shoved him to the mat.

Jericho caught Hook with a Lionsault and covered him for a near fall. He slid to the outside and retrieved a Kendo stick and billiards cue, along with a bag with cricket balls. Hook gave Jericho a quick back Suplex. Hook slid to the outside and found himself a cricket bat underneath the ring. It was painted to say “HI GUYS.” Hook hit Bill and Keith the bat first, then struck Jericho. He began throwing cricket balls at Jericho. He choked him with the cricket bat, then stuck it between Jericho’s legs and used it to deliver a T-Bone Suplex.

Bryan Keith returned and cracked Hook in the face with a trash can lid. Jericho tripped up his challenger and turned him over into the Walls of Jericho. “Ask him!” Jericho barked at Aubrey Edwards. Hook managed to turn himself over and kick Jericho toward the turnbuckle. He pulled Chris down and applied the Walls himself. Big Bill quickly broke it up, to another massive cheer. Big Bill set up a table at ringside while Bryan Keith beat down Hook on the outside. “We want Big Bill!” the crowd chanted. Keith retrieved a barbed wire board from underneath the ring and laid it on top of the table. Bill tried to Chokeslam Hook through it, but Hook slid down his side and shoved him into the ring post.

Hook fought off Keith but was quickly overwhelmed by Jericho. Chris poked Hook in the good eye, then began tapping on his shoulders, mocking his inability to see. He finally dropped Hook with a lariat. Jericho retrieved a trash can and smashed it over Hook’s head. Jericho sized up Hook for the Judas Effect as the match crossed 8:00. Hook ducked it and gave him another T-Bone Suplex. Hook ripped off the eye tape and mouthed “I can see” at the camera. He gave Jericho another T-Bone.

Bill leapt onto the apron just as Hook tried to apply Redrum to Jericho. Chris broke free and grabbed the cue. He swung and cracked Big Bill. Bill fell backwards through the barbed wire board table. Keith tried to get involved, but Taz left the desk and locked him in the Tazmission. Hook pulled Jericho into Redrum and he quickly tapped out.

WINNER: Hook in 10:14 to win the FTW Championship

Hook and Taz hugged at ringside. Hook ripped off the Chris Jericho decal on the title as he marched up the ramp.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This one started off on a sour note with with the awkward Fozzy performance, which saw Chris Jericho trying to balance his purposefully insufferable and disingenuous wrestling character with his rock-star stage persona and achieving middling results. The band sounded bad, Jericho sounded worse and the whole thing lacked the self-awareness necessary to feel like part of the gimmick. Unfortunately, the match wasn’t much better. The crowd wasn’t particularly invested in Hook or Jericho, but rather, getting themselves riled up for various Big Bill appearances. So much so that the Redwood couldn’t help but soak in some of the adoration. Taz’s interference proved to be the only real highlight. Hopefully this is the definitive end to this program. If only it could’ve been the end of the FTW title, too.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video for the AEW Tag Team Championship match

FTR were out first. The crowd happily sang along to their theme song. The Buckd were out next, being raised slowly from beneath the stage. Their entrance graphics and gear were Sgt. Pepper-inspired. Fireworks shot from all over the stadium as they posed on the stage. The Acclaimed got a special “Oh, scissor me, daddy” precursor to their theme, then received a strong ovation.

(4) THE YOUNG BUCKS (c, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster w/ Billy Gunn) – Three-Way AEW World Tag Team Championship match

“Oh, scissor me, daddy!” the crowd continued as the bell rang. Dax Harwood opened the match with Max Caster. They quickly wrestled into the FTR corner and Dax made a tag. This brought Anthony Bowens in for a stalemate. The Young Bucks entered the fray and were quickly tossed back out by the brief partnership of their opponents. Cash Wheeler whipped Caster into the ropes and Bowens tagged himself in off the back. Nicholas Jackson tagged himself in off of Bowens’ back. He worked Cash into the corner and tagged his brother in. The Bucks delivered an assisted Sliced Bread to Wheeler, then a neckbreaker-backbreaker combo.

A sizable “CM Punk” chant broke out, but was drowned out by boos. “The reason why you’re here is because of us!” Nicholas screamed from the apron. Matthew worked over Cash, then tagged in his brother as the match crossed 4:00. Wheeler exploded with a big spinning elbow to Jackson. He went for a diving tag to Dax, but Matthew pulled him off the apron just in time. The Bucks traded another tag. Matthew charged at Wheeler, who stumbled out of the way. Bowens tagged himself in, then peppered Jackson with Superkicks for a cover and quick two count. Max entered the ring and gave both Bucks body slams. He stacked them, then held up all four legs for Bowens to hit Scissor Me Timbers. Harwood entered and he and Caster traded German Suplexes. Matthew Jackson tagged in and Dax gave him a German Suplex, too.

Harwood stacked both Bucks and gave them both a German Suplex. Harwood positioned Matthew on top of the northwest turnbuckle while Wheeler climbed the southwest one. Dax hit Matthew with a Superplex, Wheeler hit a splash, but was immediately crushed by one from Nicholas. The ring cleared, leaving only Harwood and Matthew. They traded punches, then a quick DDT from Harwood. Nicholas kicked Bowens on the apron. He and Matthew set up for the T.K. Driver, but Wheeler shoved Nicholas. He flipped onto the Acclaimed on the floor. FTR caught Matthew with the Shatter Machine and covered, but the referee got pulled to the outside by an unseen perpetrator.

Matthew enlisted Caster to give Harwood an E.V.P. Trigger, then he kicked him in the gut. Wheeler returned and executed a Shatter Machine on Matthew with Caster. Bowens tossed FTR to the outside. The Acclaimed grabbed waist-locks on the Bucks, but Matthew and Nicholas gave them both low blows. They hit everything that moved with Super kicks. The Bucks retrieved the tag titles. The referee removed one, so they tried to use the other. Billy Gunn cut them off, dropping Matthew with the Famous-er. Bowens followed up with the Arrival. Caster hit the elbow drop. He covered, but Nicholas saved the match just in time.

FTR returned to the fold. They tossed the Acclaimed to the outside. Cash dove onto both of them. Nicholas grabbed the belt again and tried to hit Cash. He ducked and rolled up Matthew. Matthew shoved him toward the ropes. Nicholas hit Dax in the face with the title belt, then slid in the ring to hit the E.V.P. Trigger with his brother. They covered Dax for a three count.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 13:33 to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships

The Grizzled Young Vets slid in the ring, coming face to face with the Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas quickly retreated. James Drake and Zack Gibson turned to Cash Wheeler and took him out.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fine match that was undercut at times by the current state of the Young Bucks’ characters. The smarmy heel boss gimmick has been cut off at the legs by the competing on-screen interests of Tony Khan, which render their power hunger and shenanigans largely obsolete save the smallest of injustices that slip through the cracks. They’ve been neutered, and floundering ever since. I expected a bit more from this one, given the history of all three teams in big-match settings, but this just felt a bit paint-by-numbers for the AEW Tag Team division, which was once a highlight. The appearance of the Grizzled Young Vets didn’t particularly feel like a needle-moving moment, even in front of their home country. Hopefully there’s some real consideration and renewed focus on this division as we head into the fall.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video announcement for Forbidden Door in London next August.

-Justin Roberts introduced the Casino Gauntlet match and introduced the first participant. Orange Cassidy. Cassidy entered to “Where Is My Mind?”, dressed in all black. A single firework exploded from the stage, then one from high above the stadium, shown via drone shot. Kazuchika Okada was revealed as the second participant. He received a massive ovation.

(5) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. NIGEL McGUINNESS vs. KYLE O’REILLY vs. ZACK SABRE JR. vs. RODERICK STRONG vs. MARK BRISCOE vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. JEFF JARRETT (w/ Karen Jarrett) vs. RICOCHET vs. CHRISTIAN CAGE vs. LUCHASAURUS – Casino Gauntlet match

Rick Knox showed both Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada the contract for the AEW World Championship match, to be awarded to the winner. Okada and Cassidy began the match with a big hug. Okada feigned tears, then punched Cassidy in the back. He set up for a Rainmaker right out of the gate. Orange blocked it by sticking his hand in his pocket. Okada broke his grasp and Cassidy hit the ropes, hitting a quick Dropkick and kipping to his feet. Okada went for a body slam, but Cassidy rolled him into a cover for a two count. Kazuchika rolled to his feet and caught Orange with a Flapjack.

Nigel McGuinness was revealed as the third competitor. He received a thunderous reaction. Tony called Nigel one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of Ring of Honor. The crowd was in full uproar as he stepped in the ring. Nigel came face to face with Okada ans the crowd sang his name. Nigel and Okada traded quick elbow strikes. Nigel rolled under Okada’s legs, leapt over him, then under him and caught him with a stiff slap to the face. Okada dropped to a knee and the crowd exploded again. McGuinness stood on his head against the ropes and turnbuckle and caught Okada with a kick. Cassidy returned and was quickly dropped. The clock counted down again and Kyle O’Reilly entered at the 5:00 mark.

McGuinness waited for O’Reilly to enter, then the two traded quick blows. Kyle downed Nigel and kicked him in the chest. He gave Okada a Dragon Screw against the ropes. The crowd sang to Nigel again. O’Reilly gave McGuinness a knee strike to the side of the head. Taz wondered if he needed to start working Saturday’s now. “See you in South Dakota!” Schiavone joked. O’Reilly pulled Okada into an arm bar. Nigel applied a wrist lock on Kyle. Cassidy broke up the tandem submission and hit Nigel with a Stundog Millionaire. O’Reilly followed up with an axe kick to the head. Cassidy and O’Reilly hit a high-low combination on Okada.

Zack Sabre Jr. was next to enter. O’Reilly and Cassidy welcomed him into the ring, opening the ropes for him. Zack approached from the adjacent side and quickly countered a Stundog Millionaire. He dropped O’Reilly, then got tapped on the shoulder by Nigel for another massive reaction. McGuinness and Sabre Jr. traded forearms to the chest, then quick roll ups. Sabre Jr. scored a near fall at 9:20. Okada tossed Nigel aside and went chest-to-chest with Zack. Sabre Jr. climbed Okada’s back and turned him into a headscissor. Okada walked him into a neckbreaker across the knee. Kazuchika gave Sabre Jr. a body slam, then delivered an elbow drop off the top rope. He hit his signature middle finger to the hard cam, but was quickly pulled to the mat by Sabre Jr. O’Reilly returned to kick Okada in the chest.

Undisputed Kingdom’s music hit and Roderick Strong jogged to the ring. He connected with various Backbreakers abound to everyone in the ring. O’Reilly was the only to counter into a front guillotine. Okada broke it up with a Dropkick. The clock counted down again quickly, bringing Mark Briscoe to the ring. The commentators said they have no idea what the interval is. Briscoe cleared the ring quickly. Sabre Jr. returned and tossed him to the outside. He and O’Reilly traded quick holds, but Briscoe pulled Zack to the outside and hit him with a flipping neckbreaker. Cassidy tossed O’Reilly a steel chair and he set it up for Mark.

Briscoe used the chair to leap over the top onto a group of wrestlers on the floor. The clock ran down again, bringing “Hangman” Adam Page to the ring. Page marched to the ring, with the Conglomeration awaiting him. Briscoe tried to leap onto him, but Page blocked it. He hit the ring and slammed Mark onto O’Reilly. He hoisted Sabre Jr. onto the apron, then tossed Okada to join him. Page caught Sabre Jr. with a springboard clothesline, then caught Cassidy out of thin air for a Fallaway Slam and kip up. Page leapt onto Okada on the outside, kicked Nigel in the head, and Powerbombed Sabre Jr. on the edge of the ring.

Page went for a Buckshot Lariat on Cassidy. Orange blocked it, but Page pulled him in for Deadeye. He covered, but Briscoe broke it up just in time. Just a second later, Jeff Jarrett entered. Hangman Page stared him down as the match crossed 16:30. Wrestlers hit the ring and droves and Jeff dropped all of them, clearing the path for he and Hangman. He worked Page into the corner, gave him a few punches, then did a quick strut to the crowd’s delight. He mounted Page for nine punches. Page blocked the last punch, slid Jarrett onto his shoulders and Powerbombed him into the arms of a group of wrestlers on the floor.

The timer struck zero again, revealing Ricochet as the next entrant. He soaked in the adoration from the crowd and then immediately went to work on Adam Page, kicking him to the outside. O’Reilly tried to mix it up with him. Ricochet sent him careening into the turnbuckle, then caught him with a 619. Ricochet cleared the ring, then hit a leaping Shooting Star Press onto a group of wrestlers waiting on the outside. Taz said he’s going to fit right in. He retrieved Page from ringside and tossed him in the ring, climbing the northwest turnbuckle. Page rose to meet him. The clock counted down again, and Christian Cage entered. Schiavone mentioned Cage’s words about returning to the AEW World title picture.

Cage limped to the ring. Ricochet climbed to the top rope and dove onto him. He slid back in the ring and got caught with a Buckshot Lariat out of nowhere. Page covered, not realizing Okada was already in the ring. Kazuchika broke up the pin with a calm boot to the head. The two traded quick counters as the match crossed 22:30. Page set up for a Buckshot Lariat, but Karen Jarrett held onto his leg. Jarrett cracked Page with a guitar. Okada hit Jarred with a Rainmaker. Sabre Jr. pulled Okada into an arm bar. Cassidy rolled up Sabre Jr. for two. He and Orange traded multiple near falls. Orange popped up and caught Sabre Jr. with an Orange Punch. Strong gave Cassidy End of Heartache. Briscoe jumped on top of Strong.

McGuinness returned. Briscoe tried to give him the J-Driller, but Nigel blocked it. Briscoe hoisted Nigel onto his shoulders. O’Reilly headed to the top for for a Doomsday Drop. Nigel blocked it and hit Tower of London on both Kyle and Mark. Nigel clotheslined O’Reilly. Cage speared McGuinness. The timer ran out again and brought out Luchasaurus. Cage was shocked. He grabbed Cage by the throat, then shoved him aside. Luchasaurus chokeslammed O’Reilly instead. He pulled Cage on top of Kyle for a three count.

WINNER: Christian Cage in 25:55

(LeClair’s Analysis: These Casino Gauntlet matches are a lot of fun for the audience, but they’re still a bit of an oddball, structurally and logically. In particular, I disliked the randomness of this one’s intervals, with one in particular coming just seconds after the last with no explanation at all. In fact, commentary went out of its way to mention that they had no idea what the intervals were, or why one occurred so quickly. That never happened again. The match had plenty of highlights, though, anchored by the in-ring return of Nigel McGuinness and the AEW debut of Ricochet. Both received tremendous reactions, though the former was far more significant. Both looked good, too. The tease of Luchasaurus’ turn came a bit of out of left field. I understand they had disagreements earlier in the night, but for him to suddenly come out to his old name and theme just for the sake of another swerve felt entirely contrived and flat to me. Cage escaping with the win was a solid enough follow up to his promise to return to the AEW World title division. I do wonder if it’s wise to continue to go back to that well, especially if there’s consideration for making it a Pay-Per-View title program.)

-Excalibur threw to a package for MJF vs. Will Ospreay. The challenger was out first to a sponsored entrance. The lights went out and his signature music hit. The crowd sprang to life, singing along. He marched to the ring wearing Assassins Creed-inspired gear. Fireworks exploded from the outside perimeter of the stadium as Ospreay pointed to each corner of the crowd. Women waving American flags lined the stage as MJF sauntered onto the stage. The crowd sang along to his theme. He wore a flourished American flag entrance robe and a top hat. Streamers fell from the rafters and the Max American Flag unfolded over the ring as he posed with his title.

(6) MJF (c) vs. WILL OSPREAY – AEW International/American Championship match

Champion and challenger exchanged terse glances before coming to blows in the center of the ring. Referee Bryce Remsburg quickly tried to separate them, and MJF caught Will Ospreay with a rake of the eyes. He charged at Will, but Ospreay side stepped and sent him through the ropes and to the floor. Will quickly dove on the champion and tried to work him back in the ring. MJF got the better of the exchange briefly, tossing Will back into the ring. Ospreay caught Max with a kick, hit the ropes and flipped onto him.

Ospreay rolled Max back in the ring and called for the Hidden Blade early. He charged, but Max dropped. Will almost collided with the referee. MJF rolled Ospreay to the mat and pummeled him with right hands. He tossed Will to the outside and posed on the turnbuckle as errant streamers continued to rain down. Max ran Ospreay into the ringside barrier and sat him in security’s chair. He bit his forehead, then quickly rolled inside to break the count. Max gave Will a running boot, throwing his arms out again to pose to Wembley. Ospreay fought out of the corner, but Max back-dropped him on the floor. He slid him inside and covered for a one count.

Max grabbed a seated headlock as the match approached 4:00. Ospreay worked his way to his feet and broke the hold with some forearms. He went for an Os-cutter, but MJF blocked it. He hoised Will up for a Tombstone, but Will rolled free. They traded roll ups for two counts. Ospreay leapt on Max’s shoulders for a ‘rana, but Max dropped him onto his knee. Ospreay landed awkwardly. Max covered for a two count. Max worked Will to his feet, but Ospreay cut him off with an Enziguri. He called for the Os-cutter , but Max elbowed him in the back of the head.

MJF paced around the ring and called for the Kangaroo Kick. He hit it and threw his arms out for adoration that didn’t come. Ospreay rolled to the apron, gathered himself and leapt into a Springboard elbow on MJF. Both men were down in the center as the match crossed 7:00. Max worked his way to his feet slowly, but Will kipped up. He flipped over Max and MJF caught him with a thumb to the eye. Max swiveled his hips, taunting the crowd but allowing Ospreay to buy some time. Will hit a flipping kick, a sliding knee and a cover for a two count.

The camera pulled back for a wide show of the darkening Wembley Stadium after sunset. The crowd continued to sing to Ospreay. Back in tight, MJF blew his nose on Ospreay. Will responded with rapid fire kicks to the chest and face. MJF rolled to the outside for reprieve. Will riled the crowd up, hit the ropes and went for a handspring back flip over the top. Max caught him and gave him a Tombstone on the floor.

“You’re think you’re special cause you can flip?” Max asked. He went for a springboard Moonsault off the middle rope to the floor. Will moved, but Max landed on his feet. Ospreay pulled him in for a standing Spanish Fly on the floor. He quickly hoisted Max onto the apron. then balanced him over the top rope. Ospreay climbed the northwest turnbuckle and delivered a Shooting Star Press onto Max teetering on the top rope. MJF flipped into the ring, allowing Will to quickly cover for a near fall. Ospreay set MJF up for a Stormbreaker. Max flipped free and caught the challenger with Cross Rhodes for a near fall. Ospreay grabbed at his neck. Excalibur talked about the neck issues he’s had throughout his career as the match ticked past 12:00.

After a failed Brainbuster attempt, Ospreay hit the ropes with a burst of speed and dropped MJF with the Os-cutter. He kicked Max in the face, then hit a second one. Will covered, but Max was in good position to drape his foot on the bottom rope to break the count. The camera pulled back and Excalibur reset the scene. Ospreay called for a Stormbreaker again, but MJF flipped free again. He feigned a leg injury, then pulled Ospreay in to a spike Piledriver for a cover and near fall. Max set up for the Brainbuster again. Ospreay countered into a Small Package for two, then a Superkick. MJF battled back with a rolling elbow that crumbled the challenger. Max went for a lariat, but Ospreay flipped over it. He pulled Max up and into the Stormbreaker for a cover and near fall at 15:30.

A small “Tiger Driver” chant broke out in Wembley. Excalibur acknowledged it, noting what Bryan Danielson told Ospreay on Dynamite. Ospreay called for the Hidden Blade instead, preparing to remove the elbow pad. MJF sensed it and rolled to the apron. Ospreay followed, looking for an Os-cutter off the ring post. Max collapsed backward, saving himself and causing Ospreay to crash awkwardly on the edge of the ring. Max climbed to the middle turnbuckle and gave Ospreay a Panaman Sunrise on the edge of the ring. Will bounced to the floor. Max demanded a count out.

Remsburg reached eight before Ospreay began to stir. Just before nine, Will collapsed against the edge of the ring. Max pleaded for a final count, but Ospreay slid inside just in time. The crowd began to sing loudly for Ospreay, enraging the champion. Max sized Will up for the Hidden Blade, but Ospreay collapsed before Max could hit it. Friedman set Ospreay up for the Heatseeker, yelling “God Bless America” before attempting it. Ospreay blocked it and kicked Max in the face. MJF fell onto the apron. Will hit the Os-cutter off the ring post.

Both men were down on the edge of the ring as the match crossed 20:00. Max rolled to the floor, clutching his lower back and neck. Ospreay rose cautiously, calling for the Hidden Blade off the apron. He dove, but Max ducked. Ospreay collided with a camera man. Ospreay was visibly upset. Remsburg and security went to check on the camera man. Meanwhile, Max retrieved his title. He tried to strike Ospreay with it, but Will ducked. He set up for the Hidden Blade. Max caught him with a belt shot to the head. He covered for a near fall. Max immediately popped up and gave Will a Brainbuster for a cover and very close near fall. The crowd popped big.

Shock adorned the champion’s face. He was nearly crying. Taz noted that Max’s Dynamite Diamond ring was stolen from his locker room. Max went for a Hidden Blade. Will ducked. Max almost hit the referee, a repeat from earlier in the match. Ospreay caught Max with a Hidden Blade to the back of the head, but Max tumbled into Remsburg. Bryce fell to the outside. Max bit Ospreay’s forehead again. He called for a Tiger Driver. Ospreay blocked it and set up for it himself. MJF dropped to his knees and gave Will a low blow. Max was slumped against the bottom rope while Ospreay writhed on the mat.

Max pulled out what appeared to be brass knuckles wrapped in tape. Suddenly, a man in a mask ripped them from the champion’s head. He slowly peeled back the mask to reveal Daniel Garcia. “I’l get you for this!” Max screamed, spit flying. Ospreay caught MJF with a Hidden Blade. He hooked MJF and called for the Tiger Driver, a crazed look in his eyes. The crowd was in a full frenzy. Remsburg dragged himself back in the ring. Ospreay hit the Tiger Driver and covered MJF for a three count.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 25:45 to win the AEW International Championship

Bryce Remsburg offered Ospreay the American Championship belt. Will stepped back, refusing. Christopher Daniels rolled into the ring, carrying the International title. He handed it to Ospreay, who celebrated to a sea of fireworks above the stadium. Will put the title around his waist and celebrated with the fans from atop the ringside barrier.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really good match that honed in on some of the best stuff they did from the near 60 minute encounter on Dynamite, with the story callback and advancement with Daniel Garcia to boot. Will Ospreay is such an overwhelming star, and it was impressive to see his presence on AEW’s biggest stage as a full time, contracted talent. MJF has settled nicely back into the heel role, and though it seems that crowds stateside may be waning a bit tired of the gimmick, the London faithful ate it up with some even sprouting contested chants. Ospreay was the obvious choice to win, with the predictable but satisfying return of the International title belt and clear path moving forward for MJF.)

-Excalibur turned to a video package for the TBS Championship.

Dr. Britt Baker was out first to a strong reaction and fireworks abound. Excalibur noted her illustrious history in AEW. Mercedes Mone entered in a carriage full of corgis. Kamille opened the door for her and she strutted to the ring.

(7) MERCEDES MONE (c, w/ Kamille) vs. BRITT BAKER – TBS Championship match

Mercedes Mone snatched the TBS Championship from the referee’s hands to begin the match and handed it to Kamille at ringside. Britt Baker was quick to take advantage, looking for an arm bar on the champion. Mone wiggled free and dropped her challenger with a Dropkick. She did a quick CEO dance, then went back to work. Baker worked her to the mat, but Mone rolled to the ropes. Kamille was able to pull her to safety on her shoulders. She deposited her back on the apron. Mercedes posed with her title.

“You’ll never get this Britt, never!” The crowd booed. Baker approached, but got caught with a kick. Mone climbed to the top, but Baker pulled her into the ring with an arm drag. Britt immediately looked for a Lock Jaw. Mercedes rolled free with relative ease and drove her shoulder into Britt in the corner. The two struggled to the opposite side of the ring. Britt kicked Mercedes away and climbed to the middle turnbuckle. Kamille climbed the steps, trying to intimidate Britt. Mercedes grabbed Baker and gave her a sidewalk slam onto the top turnbuckle. Baker collapsed into the ring awkwardly.

Taz said that, earlier in the day, Mone revealed to him that her strategy was to attack and exploit Baker’s back. Mercedes delivered another back-breaker for a cover and two count at 4:30. Britt struggled to her feet and caught Mone with a couple of forearms. Mone shrugged them off, bounced Britt off the ropes and hit another back-breaker. She delivered a third, then kept Baker bent over her knee, applying force on Britt’s throat to settle into the stretch. Baker fought free with elbows to the jaw. She caught Mone with a spinning elbow strike. She tried for a Suplex, but her back gave out. Mercedes delivered one of her own, hanging on for Three Amigos. She covered for a two count.

Dueling “DMD” and “CEO” chants faded in and out as Mone continued to punish Baker’s back. Mercedes climbed the northeast corner, but Baker rose to meet her with right hands. She used a grip on Mone’s hair to steady herself, but Mercedes used her leverage to scoop Baker up and give her a body slam off the top. Mone went for a frog splash off the top, but Baker got her knees up, buying time. Britt used the ropes to stand. She tried for a stomp, but Mercedes popped up into a Powerbomb for a stack cover and two count. Baker rolled to her feet and caught Mone with a cutter.

Both women were down as the match ticked past 8:30. Kamille pounded the mat from ringside. Mone got a running charge at Baker, but Britt moved. Mone collided knee-first with the turnbuckles. Baker caught Mone with a quick neckbreaker, then a Sling-Blade. She pulled Mone into a double-underhook driver for a cover and two count. Baker pulled out the glove. “She’s going for it!” Schiavone exclaimed. Baker spelled “D.M.D.” in the sky and tried for the hold. Mone blocked it, obtaining wrist control and turning the challenger over into a cover for two. Mone came away from the exchange with Baker’s glove.

Mone pounded the mat in frustration, then put on Baker’s glove. The crowd booed. Mone pounded on the doctor’s back. She mimed putting out a cigar on her back, calling for a Powerbomb. Baker flipped her over and peppered her with rights. Baker took her glove back, calling for the Lockjaw again. First, she set up Mone for an Air Raid Crash. Mone blocked it and tried for the Mone Maker. Baker blocked it, but Mone still hit a Backstabber. Mercedes dragged her challenger to the northeast corner. She sat atop the buckles, kicking at Britt’s lower back. Baker sprang to life with a thrust kick to the head. She climbed to meet Mone up top, firing off several rights with leverage.

Baker stood on the top rope, eating punches to the ribs from Mone. Mercedes pulled her into position for another body slam off the top, but Baker rolled over in mid-air for a counter into a Powerslam. Britt covered, but Kamille was quick to point out that Mone’s foot was under the threshold of the bottom rope. Baker went after Kamille. Mone retrieved the TBS title and tried to strike Baker with it, but the referee caught her. He took the title away from her and returned it to ringside.

Meanwhile, Kamille leapt to the apron with the Strong Women’s title. Baker dropped to the mat, pretending to have been hit. This caused the referee to eject Kamille. Baker smiled at her successful ruse. She caught Mone with a Superkick for a cover and a near fall just before 16:00. She tried to wrestle Mone’s wiggling upper body into position for the Lockjaw. Eventually, she succeeded, but Mone bit down on the hand to block. Baker rolled her into a Backslide for a two count. Mone used the bottom rope to pull herself up. She tossed Britt toward the ropes haphazardly, then up and into the Mone Maker for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone in 17:22 to retain the TBS Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Both Baker and Mone looked like stars, but I thought the match suffered from a tiring crowd and lack of chemistry between these two. It’s likely that Baker was trying to shake off a bit of ring rust. The match was laid out well, with Mercedes doing extended work on Britt’s ailing back and hitting all the necessary taunts and beats to drive home her heel status. It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Guerrero title shot special, too, and I appreciated that little call back from Baker against Kamille. Mone’s clean win after the ejection was a clear signal of her status versus Britt’s, and I’m curious to see what’s next on her agenda given that this felt like a pretty definitive conclusion to this rivalry.)

-Excalibur almost immediately tossed to a video package for the TNT title Coffin match.

Darby Allin entered first and the crowd clapped along to his entrance. He had thumb tacks glued to his face. Jack Perry followed to a chorus of boos. Perry dragged a body bag along with him to the ring.

(8) JACK PERRY (c) vs. DARBY ALLIN – TNT Championship Coffin match

As Jack Perry posed in front of the coffin with his modified TNT Championship, Darby Allin dove through the middle rope onto him, officially beginning the match. Darby slammed his thumbtack face into Perry, then grinned at the crowd. Allin quickly opened the lid of the coffin and walked Perry into place. Jack punched him in the head, hurting his hand on the tacks. Darby pulled the coffin off its table and stood it up on his side. He climbed in the ring and dove at Perry. Jack moved, sending Allin violently crashing into the coffin. It bounced around the floor with a number of thuds.

The TNT Champion tossed Allin into the ring and dropped him with a stiff chop to the chest. Jack headed outside and retrieved a bag marked “Scapegoat.” He emptied the bag of broken shards of glass in the center of the ring. The crowd popped big. He blew the crowd a kiss. Jack set Darby up for a Powerbomb on the glass, but Allin back dropped him onto it. Allin rushed to the top rope, grabbing his skateboard. He dove onto Perry, pushing him into the glass a second time. Perry tried to shake some of the glass out of his back. He launched Allin to the floor, then retrieved a roll of tape from under the ring.

Perry taped Allin’s hands together tightly. He slammed him into the ringside barricade. Allin came up bleeding. It spattered onto the camera lense. Perry tried to charge Allin into the ring steps, but Darby side-stepped him. He climbed the turnbuckles and delivered a Coffin Drop to the outside. Darby used his feet to open up the coffin, but Perry quickly took him down. Jack began ascending the ramp. Allin followed. Perry delivered a Powerbomb on the incline. He removed Allin’s belt from his waist and used it to tie Darby’s legs together. He mocked Allin’s limbless state, then tossed him off the arena stage through a covered table below. Excalibur and Taz surmised it must have been a 15 to 20 foot drop.

With Allin in a heap on the floor, Perry retrieved the body bag and laid it out. He tossed Allin on it and zipped it up, careful to step on his face and twist his boot over Darby’s cut for good measure. Perry dragged Allin back to the coffin and hoisted his body inside. Allin sat up in the coffin, pushing his head through a small hole and taking a gaping breath. Perry kneed him in the back of the head, spit in his face and slammed the coffin shut.

WINNER: Jack Perry in 10:38 to retain the TNT Championship

Perry laid across the top of the coffin and turned toward the stage. The Young Bucks marched down the ramp, carrying a gallon of gasoline. Perry opened the coffin and the Bucks poured out the gas. Perry held up a lighter and the lights cut out. “Seek & Destroy” rang out. Sting entered, bat in hand. The Bucks and Jack Perry looked horrified. Jack hit Sting in the back with a chair, but Sting just shrugged it off. Perry fled. Sting grabbed the Bucks and gave them a double Scorpion Death Drop. Sting helped the gas-covered Darby out of the coffin. Sting retrieved his bat from the ring as the Bucks cowered in the corner and Perry left with his title.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I had pegged Darby Allin, who is scheduled to challenge for the AEW World title at Grand Slam, as a potential candidate to take the title off Bryan Danielson should he win. He was being positioned strongly in the prior weeks, and seemed like a guy Bryan would be happy to pass the torch along to. If that was ever a plan, this match should’ve slammed the proverbial door on it. Perry was dominant. Aside from being backdropped on the broken shards of glass, most of the match was structured around Perry beating up Allin and then rather easily placing him into a body bag and closing the coffin on him. It would be a pretty substantial mistake to try to turn around less than a month later and catapult Allin to the top of the card. In truth, Perry probably needed this win after being emasculated in Blood & Guts, and Darby fared just fine in the aftermath thanks to Sting.

Sting’s appearance was a big moment of fan-service, and I thought the announcers hammering home his status as being retired served to try to quell the obvious criticisms over him appearing at all. Ultimately, I’m fine with this moment so long as it doesn’t lead to a change of heart and return to the ring.)

-As the crowd sang along to “Seek & Destroy”, Excalibur turned focus to the main event. He tossed to an extended video package, first covering the budding rivalry between Danielson and Strickland, then a career-spanning, love-letter to family and to pro wrestling narrated by Bryan.

The unmistakable opening notes “Final Countdown” filled Wembley Stadium and the crowd rose to their feet, singing along. Bryan Danielson emerged from the curtain, arms out. He shuffled down the ramp and around the ringside area, stopping to hug and kiss his wife, Brie, and children, Birdie and Buddy. The crowd screamed the chorus, as coached by Bryan. An absolutely massive “Yes!” chant filled the stadium as the song faded out. Excalibur welcomed Jim Ross to the desk.

Swerve Strickland received a dramatic, champion’s entrance. The camera, positioned just above the stage and looking straight down, tiled upward to show Prince Nana pointing toward the back. Strickland sauntered onto the stage. There was a live rendition remix of “Big Pressure.” Swerve was all business. The music cut for Prince Nana to lead the crowd in a raucous call of response of “Who’s house?”

Justin Roberts delivered main event introductions. Both men received massive star reactions.

(9) SWERVE STRICKLAND (c, w/ Prince Nana) vs. BRYAN DANIELSON – AEW World Championship match

A massive standing ovation followed the opening bell. Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland circled one another slowly. Schiavone quickly noted – Swerve was smiling, Danielson wasn’t. They locked up. Swerve applied a side headlock, Bryan wrestled him to the mat. Strickland kicked to his feet and slapped Bryan across the chest. They engaged in another brief take down exchange, then began trading hard chops. Strickland shot a glance toward Brie and Bryan’s kids. Bryan punched him hard, then kicked him at the elbow point. Strickland pulled his elbow in close, trying to rotate his shoulder.

Excalibur wondered aloud whether such a move would make the champion a sitting duck for the Labell Lock. Swerve tossed Bryan to the outside, then caught him with a stiff kick to the face. Strickland flipped over the top rope and landed on his feet. Bryan quickly leapt to the apron and caught the champion with a rolling cannonball. He tossed the champion back in the ring and ascended the southeast corner. He dropped a knee on Swerve’s outstretched arm. Taz said that Bryan will dissect and injured body part better than anyone. Strickland tossed Bryan toward the corner. Danielson flipped up and over him. Swerve caught him with a tilt-a-whirl back-breaker.

Strickland shook out his shoulder as Nana fired up a “Swerve’s House” chant from ringside. The champion caught Bryan with an elbow to the chest, then a kick to the open leg. Swerve sauntered around the ring arrogantly, pulling Bryan to the mat and driving both his knees into Danielson’s outstretched arm. J.R. said Swerve has to beat Bryan tonight to become the man he wants to be. Taz disagreed, calling Swerve the measuring stick as World Champion. Strickland ascended the southeast corner, but Danielson cut him off. They traded slaps as the match closed in on 6:00. Bryan applied a climbing arm bar while entangled in the ropes. Strickland hoisted him all the way over and walked him to the adjacent edge. Referee Paul Turner inadvertently ate a boot to the back of the head from Bryan.

Prince Nana retrieved the ring bell and placed it underneath Swerve. Strickland gave Danielson a Death Valley Driver onto the bell on the edge of the ring, out of view of the referee. Danielson came up bleeding profusely from the forehead and clutching his neck. The referee reached a count of seven before Danielson stirred. He answered the count at nine. Strickland talked some trash and kicked him in the face. “Why do we gotta do this? Why would he want to do this to his family?” he asked the camera. Strickland continued to stomp Danielson, then danced. He clutched Danielson’s wrists and got ready to stomp him, but he caught sight of Danielson’s family and thought better of it.

The champion tossed Bryan to the floor and dragged him closer to Brie. He stomped at Bryan’s face right in front of them. “You want your daddy to come home? I’m giving that to you!” he told Birdie and Buddy. Brie looked on stoically. Swerve tossed Danielson on the edge of the ring and dragged his knuckles across the open wound on Bryan’s head. He hoisted him onto the top turnbuckle and delivered a Super back drop. Birdie covered her eyes at ringside. Swerve climbed to the top, calling for the Swerve Stomp. He dove, but Bryan dodged. He immediately rolled Swerve into the Labell Lock. He couldn’t get all his weight across Strickland’s back, and so the champion was able to battle out quickly.

From a standing switch, Strickland caught Bryan with an up kick. Danielson stumbled into the ropes, then exploded out with a massive clothesline. Strickland rose slowly and missed wildly with an uppercut. Bryan pulled him into a backslide for a quick two count. Bryan pounded the mat, willing the crowd to their feet. Strickland retreated to the corner, rocked for the first time. Bryan hit him with one running kick, then two. On the third, Strickland met him in the center with a momentum-killing Flatliner. He covered Danielson for a near fall just after 13:00. Both men rose slowly. Bryan hooked both of Swerve’s arms behind his back, looking for Cattle Mutilation. Swerve blocked it, but Bryan hit him with a Tiger Suplex.

Danielson massaged his neck, blood still pouring from his face. He began his signature Yes Kicks. The crowd chanted along with each. He capped it off with the roundhouse. Swerve fall against the southeast corner. Bryan kicked at his back, then hoisted him to the top. Danielson hit an Avalanche Tiger Suplex from the very top, rolling into a cover for a two count. Bryan’s eyes grew wide. “I’m gonna kick his f—ing head in!” the crowd said it with him. Danielson clutched Swerve’s arms and stomped away, eventually turning over into Cattle Mutilation. Excalibur said the champion is in deep water now. Swerve struggled briefly, but was able to lift himself back to base. He hoisted Danielson into the air and delivered a Vertebreaker. Paul Turner immediately called for medical attention for Bryan.

“His arm is broken,” Nana said repeatedly. Swerve pushed the medical team aside and climbed to the top, delivering a Swerve Stomp for a cover and near fall just before 18:00. Strickland looked around at the crowd, visibly frustrated. Danielson writhed on the mat. Strickland dropped him with a House Call. Bryan continued to clutch at his neck. He blinked away the blood from his eyes. Swerve hit a second House Call. He leaned against the ropes, talking to himself as a “let’s go Bryan” chant swelled in Wembley.

Bryan rose to his knees, looking toward his family. “I’m sorry,” he mouthed. Swerve gave him another House Call to the back of the head. Strickland covered, but Danielson just barely lifted his shoulder. The crowd sprang to life. Strickland was incensed. He helped Danielson to his knees and began kicking him violently in the chest. With each kick, Bryan told his family he loved them. Swerve just kicked harder. Bryan slapped Swerve across the face and exploded with multiple kicks of his own. He pulled Swerve down into a Triangle. Strickland dead lifted him off the mat. Bryan slipped free and hit the corner, calling for the knee. He caught Strickland with the Busaiku Knee. Swerve completely shrugged it off. He hit Bryan immediately with another House Call.

Swerve turned Bryan around toe face his family. He hoisted him up and delivered Big Pressure for a leg hook and very near fall just after 22:00. The crowd exploded. Excalibur said it’s the first time anyone has kicked out of the move. Strickland put his forehead against Danielson’s, speaking to him quietly. He began mocking the “Yes” taunt. The crowd screamed “no!” Commotion ensued at ringside. It was Hangman Page. He beat down security, then tossed Prince Nana to the floor. More personnel overwhelmed Hangman, dragging him away.

The American Dragon, in a last gasp, caught Strickland with another Busaiku Knee. He covered for a close near fall. Both men struggled to their feet, trading stiff kicks, then transitioning to chops, then to headbutts. Bryan lookced for the Labell Lock, but Swerve rolled free and shoved Danielson to the corner. Swerve rolled toward him, perhaps looking for a Monkey Flip. Danielson exploded out of the corner and caught him with another Busaiku Knee. Swerve rose to a knee. Bryan hit him again, this time from behind.

Danielson quickly rolled Strickland into the Labell Lock. Strickland looked poised to tap, but he began fighting off Bryan with the free hand. Danielson relinquished the hold, pulled Swerve’s hand above his head and snapped his fingers. He re-applied the hold with both arms pulled back tightly. Swerve tapped.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 25:59 to win the AEW World Championship

Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac rushed to ringside. They helped Brie, Birdie, and Buddy over the barricade and into the ring. Taz mentioned that Swerve Strickland had never tapped out in AEW. Buddy danced happily amongst the confetti raining down. Danielson placed the AEW World Title on Birdie’s shoulders and the family continued to celebrate as the show went off the air.

(LeClair’s Analysis: One of AEW’s bigger problems with storytelling has been the tendency to just let character float freely between face and heel with little regard for consistency. Both Strickland and Danielson have been victims of that crutch several times in their AEW tenure. I’m torn here, because on one hand I think it’s counterproductive to have your somewhat freshly minted babyface World Champion suddenly flip the script and began acting incredible heelish against a beloved figure. On the other hand, I sincerely doubt they could’ve gotten the type of emotional investment they achieved in this match without clearly defined “good” and “bad” wrestlers. Danielson and Swerve took the crowd through a master-class of story-telling and a great wrestling match to boot. This was an incredible atmosphere, with both guys receiving star entrances and reactions.

I was pleased that Danielson went heavy on the selling without crossing over into the “life-threatening injury” territory. I liked how Strickland’s viciousness continuously put the crowd in a state of frenzy for each major comeback. I especially liked the touch of having Danielson have to step up the violence just one more notch to finally get Swerve to tap in the Labell Lock. A supremely satisfying match and an incredible moment for Danielson as we head toward the final steps of his magical career.

I only wished they’d had the time to let the moment linger just a touch longer. AEW has consistently failed to let moments breathe, there’s always an urgency to push ahead to the next thing. It was an issue all night, and particularly at the end where they just clearly ran out of time. There’s two extremes to honoring a moment – AEW too often completely fails to do it, and WWE too often goes overboard. Compare and contrast Danielson’s epic win today to Cody’s finishing the story at WrestleMania. I’d argue neither completely hit their mark, but for completely different opposite reasons. Still, I’d take the “too much” approach long before settling for “not enough.” Danielson saving his career, winning the AEW World title, celebrating with his family and faction-mates against the back drop of a packed Wembley Stadium is a moment you want let your audience bask in, and instead it felt like Excalibur was rushing to get the show off the air.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A really good show with far more hits than misses, carrying with it some of AEW’s usual pitfalls. Wembley, again, looked and sounded fantastic. Though nothing will quite top the atmosphere of that first event, the sequel was an impressive testament to AEW’s status among wrestling fans worldwide despite musings of their attendance struggles stateside. There was good to great wrestling up and down the card with an emotional and enjoyable culmination that saw a major title win for one of the sport’s most beloved figures. An easy thumbs up.