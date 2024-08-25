AEW ALL IN RESULTS (8/25): Keller’s report with analysis of Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF vs. Will Ospreay, Mercedes vs. Britt Baker, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW ALL IN 2024 RESULTS

AUGUST 25, 2024

LONDON, ENGLAND AT WEMBLEY STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW

[PRE-SHOW]

Hosts: Renee Paquette, R.J.City, Jeff Jarrett, Taz, Madison Rayne

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

-Renee interviewed Danielson’s wife, Brie Bella, who said she told Danielson that, while the end is near to his career, it doesn’t have to be tonight. She said his family isn’t there assuming he’ll lose and it’ll be his past match and that karma is coming for Swerve Strickland for what he said about their family.

(A) LIO RUSH & DANTE MARTIN & DARIUS MARTIN & ACTION ANDRETTI & ROCKY ROMERO & KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis) & KIP SABIAN & TOMMY BILLINGTON vs. JAY LETHAL & SATNAM SINGH & ALEX REYNOLDS & JOHN SILVER & MARQ QUEN & ISIAH KASSIDY & ARIYA DAIVARI & ANTHONY OGOGO (w/Sonjay Dutt, Evil Uno)

WINNERS: Rush & Co. in 12:00.

(B) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. KRIS STATLANDER & STOKELY HATHAWAY – Winning Team Picks Stipulation for Willow vs. Statlander at All Out



Willow and Statlander wrestled the first half of the match. Then Ishii beat up Hathaway, with Hathaway getting in some offense after help from Statlander. Ishii no-sold Hathaway’s attack and eventually landed a powerbomb. Statlander broke up the cover.Ishii then gave Hathaway a sliding lariat for the win.

WINNERS: Willow & Ishii in 8:00.

-Schiavone interviewed Tony Khan and Martha Hart on the stage.

(C) SAMMY GUEVARA & DUSTIN RHODES & KATSUYORI SHIBATA & ROSS VON ERICH & MARSHALL VON ERICH (w/Kevin Von Erich) vs. MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT & BRIAN CAGE & TOA LIONA & BISHOP KAUN

A few minutes in, Dustin Rhodes teased a running dive to ringside, but stopped and instead did a crotch chop into Spinrooni into a Guevara pose. Brian Cage attacked him and threw him over the top rope onto the crowd anyway.

For the finish, Dustin scored the pin after Guevara had landed a top rope senton.

After the win, Kevin Von Erich entered and applied the Iron Claw to Taven. Other babyfaces joined in and applied claws to various opponents.

WINNERS: Guevara & Dustin & Shibata & Von Erichs in 11:00.

Note: At this point of the pre-show, there were still many empty seats opposite the hard camera in the lower and upper bowl, around one-third empty in some sections for a late arriving crowd.

-Saraya came out with a number of others and yelled at the fans that they should respect her because this was her home country. She complained she wasn’t on the show this year despite being the best female wrestler to ever come out of England. She said the show won’t continue until she got the respect she believed she was due. Jamie Hayter then came out with red hair. She charged to the ring and fended off Saraya’s cohorts and then entered the ring. Saraya and Hayter sqauared off and were in wrestling gear. Saraya bailed out. Hayter dragged Harley Cameron into the ring and slammed her. She then played to a cheering crowd who chanted “Jamie! Jamie!”

-They went to Renee and R.J. who spoke about local media coverage.

-Ring entrances took place for the PPV opening ladder match to close out the pre-show. Menard mentioned that Jay White was “sitting at home watching us tonight.” Claudio brought the CMLL International Wrestling Grand Prix trophy that he won days ago. Excalibur talked about his travel schedule. Excalibur talked about how the crowd was still filling in. During the Patriarchy’s entrance, the camera briefly showed empty sections to the side of the entrance stage, but jerked back to a different angle that didn’t show empty sections.

[MAIN PPV]

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-The event opened with a brief graphic and narrated introduction and then an aerial view of the stadium. Then they cut to the ring.

(1) HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. THE BANG BANG GANG (Juice Robinson & Colten Gunn & Austin Gunn) vs. THE PATRIARCHY (Christian Cage & Nick Cage & Killswitch) vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA & PAC – Ladder match for the AEW Trios Tag Team Titles

When the bell rang, Christian ran away from the ring. Nigel praised him. Wrestlers tried to climb the ladder early, but were yanked down quickly by others. Then came a series of dives. Pac got a pop for his sky twister off the top rope onto a crowd at ringside. Excalibur said Pac wasn’t able to be part of the show last year and he’s extra worked up about participating tonight. Nigel said he was looking for his Wembley Moment.

Christian saw an opening and ran to the ring to climb the ladder. Claudio and Brody pulled him down and threw him onto a crowd at ringside. Meanwhile, Mother Wayne set up the ladder and began climbing it gingerly in her high-heel boots. The Gunns re-entered the ring and she backed away. Killswitch then gave the Gunns double-chokeslams. He chokeslammed a variety of other wrestlers who charged in one at a time.

Nick Wayne landed a Wayne’s World onto Brody through a table at ringside. Back in the ring, Killswitch climbed the ladder and reached for the belts, but Christian wanted the glory and he paused him. Christain entered and reached for the belts, but Wheeler and Juice tipped the ladder over.

A few minutes later, Wayne landed a running flip over the top rope into a Destroyer on Black. Some fans chanted “Holy shit!” Juice set up the tallest ladder mid-ring and climbed it quickly. He had the belts in reach, but Christian tipped the ladder over and Juice crotched the top rope. Christian threw a ladder at Pac and then delivered a Killswitch on a chair. Yuta climbed a short ladder. Christian sprayed him in the eyes and then put a ladder on his back and bashed the ladder with a chair.

Mother Wayne tried to spray Juice with hairspray, but Juice blocked it with a chair and then sprayed Mother Wayne in the face. He then teased giving her a powerbomb off the ring apron through a table. Killswitch made the save and knocked Juice onto the table instead. Christian and Killswitch set up the tall ladder. Christian climbed it as Killswitch guarded him. Matthews snuck in and disrupted Christian.

Killswitch yanked Matthews down. Matthews then climbed a medium ladder, but Christian leaped off his ladder and delivered a spear on Matthews through a table below. Killswitch then positioned the tall ladder and pulled Christian over to climb it. Killswitch aided Christian. Pac climbed the other side and met Christian at the top and knocked him down. “What a moment!” said Schiavone. Pac pulled the belt down to win.

As Pac celebrated, Malakai and Brody raised his arms in a show of respect. Christian and Killswitch argued afterward over the lost opportunity to play to Christian’s ego.

WINNERS: Claudio & Yuta & Pac in 19:00 to capture the AEW Trios Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Lots of crowd-pleasing big spots. Christian was the weaselly heel going for the glory and ultimately costing him and his teammates.)

(2) TONI STORM (w/Luther) vs. “THE GLAMOUR” MARIAH MAY – AEW Women’s Title match

Mariah made her entrance first. A camera view from up high hovered over the sections with the most empty seats for some reason for several seconds. The screen went black and white for Toni Storm. The camera again briefly showed major sections tarped off to the side and back of the entrance stage.

They stared each other down when the bell rang. They they went into a rapid-fire series of wild swings. Mariah landed a leaping knee off the ring apron onto Storm a few minutes in, then walked over and kissed Nigel. Excalibur called it a “thrill of a lifetime.” Storm then gave Luther a running a dropkick. Fans booed. Mariah slapped her own mother at ringside. Meanwhile, Storm recovered and went on the attack at ringside. Storm hugged Mariah’s mother at ringside, who was crying and clutching her cheek. Mariah came up bleeding from being thrown into the ringside steps. She crawled into the ring and cried.

Mariah made a comeback and landed several hip attacks. Storm came out of the corner with a running dropkick which led to a near fall. They both went down after headbutting each other. Mariah tried to bring a shoe into the ring, but Storm saw it and stepped on her wrist. Storm then picked up the shoe. The ref warned her not to use it. Storm wound up, but hesitated as Mariah begged off. Instead, she set up a Storm Zero, but Mariah countered with a roll-up for a two count. Mariah landed two running knees and then a Storm Zero for the three count.

As Mariah celebrated, they showed Mina Shirakawa watching in the crowd. Nigel said he needed a break to regain his bearings after getting a kiss from Mariah.

WINNER: Mariah May in 15:00 to capture the AEW World Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match that leaned into the personal backstory of the match and Mariah using Storm’s moves as part of her mirroring of Storm.)

Commentary Note: Taz replacing Nigel

(3) CHRIS JERICHO (w/Big Bill, Bryan Keith) vs. HOOK – FTW Title match

Fozzy played live on stage for Jericho’s entrance. Jericho said, “I am the Learning Tree.” He then waved to the crowd and sang his song as he walked to the ring. Jericho got little reaction, then waved to the crowd and said, “Thanks, guys!” They showed Hook walking up the steps onto the stage from behind. Then his entrance theme played, but there wasn’t much of a reaction. Hook’s left eye was covered in tape.

Big Bill and Keith entered the ring as soon as the bell rang, which was legal due to “FTW Rules.” They triple-teamed Hook. Jericho landed a Lionsault for a two count. Jericho poured cricket balls out of a bag onto the canvas. Hook suplexed Jericho gut the balls had rolled out of the way. Hook pulled a cricket bat out from under the ring and hit Bill, Keith, and finally Jericho. Hook began using the bat to send balls at Jericho. He switched to throwing them. Hook choked Jericho with a cricket bat that said, “Hi Guys!” Hook gave Jericho a T-Bone. Keith entered and bashed Hook with a trash can lid. Jericho took control.

Jericho put Hook in a Walls of Jericho. Hook escaped and put Jericho in the Walls. Bill broke it up. Bill set up a table at ringside as Keith stomped away at Hook. Keith then pulled a barbed wire board out from under the ring and placed it on the table. Bill lifted Hook, but Hook slipped free and shoved Bill into the ringpost. Jericho then thumbed Hook in his one good eye.

Back in the ring, Hook swung wildly as if he couldn’t see anything. Jericho then took Hook down with a lariat. Jericho brought a trash can into the ring and bashed hook over the skull. Hook came back with a T-Bone. Hook yanked off the eye patch. Schiavone yelled, “He can see!” Taz said he was working everyone. (Why would he wait until that point to remove the patch when it cost him throughout the match up until that point?)

Bill held Hook on the ring apron and Jericho swung a pool cue. Hook moved and Jericho’s swing hit Bill instead. Bill bumped off the ring apron through the barbed wire table. Jericho shoved Hook toward Keith on the ring apron who hit Hook with Matha Hart’s belt. Jericho scored a two count (although Hook was late kicking out). Jericho charged at Hook, but Hook applied Red Rum. When Keith climbed onto the ring apron again, Taz got up and put Keith in a Tazmission. The crowd popped. Hook then got Jericho to tapout to Red Rum.

WINNER: Hook in 10:00 to regain the FTW Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was fine in execution.)

(4) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthews & Nicholas Jackson) vs. FTR vs. THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens w/Billy Gunn)

FTR came out first. Then The Young Bucks. Finally, The Acclaimed. Max Caster rapped about his opponents including mentioning FTR look like “members of the EDL” (a sensitive topic) and mentioned The Young Bucks’ penises.

Early in the match, the Bucks went on a flurry of offense as the announcers talked about their synergy. When Matthew yelled that they’re the reason the fans are there is because of them. Taz said it’s true because of their role in launching AEW. Schiavone said they’re not the sole reason fans are there, and Taz conceded to that point. Acclaimed took over and Bowens legdropped the crotches of both Bucks as Caster held their legs apart.

Dax took over on Bowens with unreleased German suplexes. Six-way chaos broke out afterward. The Bucks rallied. FTR took over and landed Shatter Machine on Matthew. Nicholas yanked the ref out of the ring during the count, then played innocent.

Caster and Bowens landed their finisher on Nicholas. Matthew broke up the cover. Dax knocked the Bucks into each other and rolled up Matthew. Nicholas hit him with a title belt. The Bucks then hit the EVP Trigger on Dax for the win.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 12:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: On par with what you’d expect with a three-way tag match with these teams, getting in signature spots in the midst of a lot of chaos and a lack of structure.)

-Afterward, James Drake & Zack Gibson, The Grizzled Young Vets, confronted The Bucks. Excalibur asked where they came from. The Bucks bailed out. They attacked FTR. The crowd wasn’t sure how to react.

-A commercial aired for Forbidden Door in London on Aug. 24, 2025.

(5) CASINO BATTLE ROYAL – Winner Receives future AEW Title match

Orange Cassidy’s ring entrance included a little video of him being dropped onto a stone paved road with a spotlight where he landed, then standing and dusting himself off as a cartoon image of him projected on the street. Then he came out live on the stage. Excalibur said being first is an advantage because, while there are 21 participants, the match can end anytime, long before everyone enters.

Kazuchika Okada came out second. The referee showed them the contract which said they can cash in a title shot anytime if they win the match. Okada offered Cassidy a hug. Cassidy was hesitant, but accepted. Okada then began bashing Cassidy. Excalibur talked briefly about the history between Cassidy and Okada in Chaos in Japan. “So much for being friends at one point, right?” said Schiavone. Okada began to set up an early Rainmaker, but Cassidy puts his hand in his pocket to block it. Cassidy then took Okada down with his hands in his pockets, then kipped up. Okada took over as the countdown clock indicated the third entrant was about to be revealed.

Nigel McGuinness entered third which got a huge pop from the crowd. He slapped Okada and then took Cassidy down with a lariat for an early fall. Nigel played to the crowd. Excalibur said Nigel wants to be the man to dethrone Danielson if Danielson leaves with the title.

Fourth out was Kyle O’Reilly. He went on a flurry of offense.

Zack Sabre Jr. came out fifth. Excalibur noted he just won the New Japan G1 Climax tournament. Okada and ZSJ battled slone in the ring for a while. Okada gave the crowd the middle finger. ZSJ grabbed his finger and twisted it. O’Reilly returned to the ring and landed roundkicks to ZSJ’s chest. Zack put O’Reilly in an abominal stretch. Roderick Strong charged out next.

Mark Briscoe came out seventh. Strong and Okada went after him, but Briscoe fended them off. Fans were into his early offense. Briscoe dove through the ropes onto Okada at ringside.

A crazy-eyed “Hangman” Adam Page came out eighth. He went on the attack against Briscoe and O’Reilly and then let out a big yell.

Jeff Jarrett came out ninth. Hangman powerbombed Jarrett over the top rope onto an awaiting crowd below. Hangman grabbed Karen as she stood on the ring apron.

Ricochet then made his AEW debut as the tenth entrance. Excalibur said they heard the rumors and they are true. The graphic said, “Ricochet: Out of This World.” Ricochet went on offense against Hangman. Taz said, “This dude is special.” He and O’Reilly went at it next. Excalibur said for years he has been the premiere high-flyer in all of pro wrestling. He landed a shooting star press off the top rope onto a crowd below. Taz said, “I feel Ricochet is going to fit right in.”

Christian Cage came out 11th. Hangman caught Ricochet with a Buckshot lariat. Okada nonchalantly broke up the cover. Hangman stood and turned to stare at Okada. Okada absorbed some forearms to the chest and landed a high dropkick. Hangman came back with a short-arm clothesline and then set up a Buckshot. Karen Jarrett grabbed his leg. Jeff Jarrett then bashed Hangman over the head with the guitar. Okada gave Jarrett a Rainmaker. (Who had that on their Pro Wrestling Bingo Card for 2024?) He then battled Zack Sabre Jr. Orange Cassidy hit Zack with an Orange Punch. Roderick landed End of Heartache on Cassidy. Briscoe and Nigel entered the fray. Nigel scored a near fall on O’Reilly after a Tower of London.

Christian caught Nigel with a spear. Fans stood, awaiting the next entrant. Killswitch, announced as Luchasaurus, ran out to the ring. Christian looked concerned. The announcers said Luchasaurus had enough after what went down in the ladder match earlier. Luchasaurus, though, attacked O’Reilly and then put Christian on him for the win.

WINNER: Christian in 26:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: It seemed like they were either setting up Hangman winning to “cash in” against Swerve or setting up Nigel winning to “cash in” against Danielson, but instead Christian gets the surprising win. The match was a blast with surprises. The format can lead to fans feeling let down when there’s a finish when they are excited about more potential surprises. The good part about this finish is that had either Hangman or Nigel won, it would have seemed to be a spoiler for the main event. Christian is a logical heel opponent for either Swerve or Danielson, whomever wins.)

(6) MJF vs. WILL OSPREAY – AEW “American” (International) Title match

A video package aired on Ospreay before his entrance. MJF came out to an over-the-top “patriotic” entrance with women waving American flags. MJF came out dressed up as Uncle Sam. Schiavone said MJF doesn’t care about America and he’s just acting. The announcers discussed MJF changing the name. Excalibur said it’s the International Championship.

After some early back and forth action, MJF gouged Ospreay’s eyes. He threw Ospreay to the floor and then stood on the second rope and played to the crowd, which booed. MJF tossed Ospreay around ringside.

MJF set up his Heat Seeker, but Ospreay blocked it and then springboarded at MJF with a flying forearm to the chest. Both were down and slow to get up. Ospreay kipped up and fired away at MJF. MJF countered with an eye poke. He turned his back and swiveled his hips. Taz said MJF was channeling Rick Rude. Ospreay went on the attack. MJF blew his nose on Ospreay. Ospreay went on the attack and landed a standing Sky Twister for a two count. MJF rolled to the floor.

MJF landed his Kangaroo Kick and was booed. Ospreay fired back with a springboard flying forearm. Ospreay played to the crowd and they cut to a wide shot of the impressive crowd. He then dove onto MJF, but MJF caught him and converted Ospreay into a leaping tombstone piledriver on the floor. Both were down and slow to get up. MJF stood and said, “Anyone can flip, you piece of shit!”

They battled back in the ring with big moves including an OsCutter and CrossRhodes. Ospreay eventually hit an OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay scored a two count with a small package a minute later. MJF landed a spinning elbow. Ospreay countered with a Storm Breaker for a near fall. Excalibur noted that fans were chanting “Tiger Driver” at Ospreay. He said Danielson told Ospreay to “do it.” Ospreay set up a Hidden Blade, but MJF rolled to ringside. MJF avoided an OcCutter on the ring apron.

After MJF landed a move on the ring apron, Ospreay was nearly counted out. MJF was excited about maybe winning by countout. Fans sang “Ospreay” to “Olé.”

Ospreay leaped off the ring apron toward MJF but hit a camera man instead. Ospreay checked on him. MJF grabbed his title belt. Ospreay eventually re-entered the ring, ducked MJF, and then charged with a Hidden Blade, but MJF hit him with the belt for a convincing near fall. MJF quickly followed up with a brainbuster suplex for another near fall. Ospreay knocked MJF into the ref inadvertently. Ospreay leaned out to check on the ref. MJF came up behind and then bit his forehead. MJF set up a Tiger Driver.

Ospreay countered and set up a Tiger Driver. MJF gave Ospreay a low-blow. MJF put a foreign object on his hand. Daniel Garcia came out in a mask and knocked MJF down. Garcia unmasked to reveal himself. He stared down MJF. MJF said he’d get him for that and called him a “piece of shit.” Ospreay recovered and landed his Hidden Blade. With MJF on his back, Ospreay set up a Tiger Driver. He looked around at the fans and then delivered the move, dropping MJF onto the back of his neck. The ref returned and counted to three.

Justin Roberts announced Ospreay as the winner of the “American Title.” Excalibur said it won’t be known by that name much longer. Christopher Daniels entered the ring and handed Ospreay the International Title belt. Justin announced him again, this time as the International Champion. They went to an aerial shot of the stadium with fireworks blasting.

WINNER: Ospreay in 26:00 to capture the AEW International Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Very good match. The Tiger Driver spot was finally paid off. Garcia showing up late sets up MJF vs. Garcia at All Out, giving MJF a place to pivot right away. Tony Khan has done a solid job setting up matches for All Out in the background that are manifesting in time for a line-up with some matches that will have been built up longer than just a couple weeks but feeling fresh and not having overshadowed the All In build.)

(7) MERCEDES MONE (w/Kamille) vs. BRITT BAKER – AEW TBS Title match

Baker went for an early Lock Jaw. Kamille put Mercedes on her shoulders and lifted her back to the ring apron. Excalibur talked about career-threatening injures that both Mercedes and Britt have battled back from. Mercedes dropped Britt on the top turnbuckle with a side slam. Mercedes went on a long stretch of offense. She bodyslammed Baker while standing on the second rope. Baker attempted a comeback while selling a back injury. He landed a cutter Both were down and slow to get up.

Baker took over and scored a two count. She held up a red glove and put it on and then went for a Lock Jaw. Mercedes blocked it and then leveraged Baker’s shoulders down. They countered each other until Mercedes successfully landed a back stabber. Some fans chanted, “CEO!” Mercedes set up a top rope move, but Baker countered a powerslam mid-air and landed the powerslam herself for a near fall.

Kamille pulled Mercedes’s leg under the bottom rope to stop a subsequent pin attempt. As Baker leaned out to yell at her, Mercedes tried to hit Baker with the belt. She almost hit the ref, though. As the ref got rid of the belt, Kamille stood on the ring apron. Baker pretended Kamille hit her and tossed her the belt. The ref sent her to the back. (The ref so slow turning around, Kamille looked ridiculous standing there for several seconds holding up the belt instead of just dropping the belt and dropping to the floor.) Baker rallied including a running stomp for a near fall.

Baker applied the Lock Jaw, but Mercedes bit down. Schiavone said, “That’s a hell of a counter.” (Uh, yeah.) Mercedes then landed her Money Maker for the win.

WINNER: Mercedes in 17:00 to retain the AEW TBS Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: That did not feel epic. Something was just off and it never got the crowd pulled in. The sequences were choppy and the match just didn’t flow. The finish also came out nowhere and was anticlimactic.)

(8) JACK PERRY vs. DARBY ALLIN – Coffin match for the TNT Title

When Taz asked is Excalibur had seen a bodybag before, Excalibur said Darby has brought them out many times. He said Taz is forgetful and “it might be all those chairshots you talk about.” (That felt out of bounds, but also tone deaf considering what we’re likely about to see.) Excalibur said Grand Slam on Feb. 15, 2025 will be Grand Slam Australia in Brisbane at the SunCorp Stadium.

Darby leaped at Perry as soon as he got to ringside and the ref called for the bell. Darby bashed Perry across his back with a chair several times. Darby had tacks glues to his face and then scraped them against Perry’s face. He then put Perry on a chair and landed a dropkick off the top rope. Darby tried to throw Perry into the casket early. Perry resisted. Darby then leaned the coffin up and dove toward Perry, but Perry moved and so Darby crashed into the coffin.

Perry took over at ringside. Then he poured broken glass shards onto the canvas. He extended his arms and took in a deep breath. Fans sang, “Oh, cry me a river!” Darby recovered and knocked Perry onto the glass. Darby climbed to the top rope, but Perry knocked him to the floor. Perry pulled a roll of tape out from under the ring and then wrapped Darby’s wrists and ankles.

Darby fought back and landed a Coffin Drop. Then he put Perry in the coffin, but Perry kicked his way out. Perry dragged Darby up the ramp and then tossed him off the stage onto tables below. He put Darby in a body bag and into the coffin. Darby stuck his head out, but Perry kicked him back in and then shut the coffin on him to win.

WINNER: Perry in 11:00 to retain the TNT Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: There was actual signs of restraint in terms of the chances they took in that match. The finish here also felt anticlimactic and sudden, probably just due to the usual length of matches like this and expectations that they had only done half of the big crazy spots they had planned.)

-Afterward, the Bucks came out and poured gasoline on the coffin. The lights went out and then Sting made his return to AEW. The Bucks and Perry tried to triple team Sting. Sting no-sold a chairshot to Sting’s back. Perry rolled out of the ring. Sting then gave the Young Bucks a double Scorpion Death Drop. Sting’s music played as fans cheered. Sting pulled Darby out of the coffin.

Commentary Note: Jim Ross joined in on commentary.

(9) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. BRYAN DANIELSON – AEW World Hvt. Title match

Danielson came out to “Final Countdown.” Swerve then came out with Prince Nana and then a live performance of his entrance theme. Nana put Jimmy Rave’s old Embassy jacket over Swerve’s shoulders. Ross said it seemed to take Danielson longer to warm up and stretch out than usual when he visited him earlier. The bell rang 32 minutes into the fourth hour. Ross said he was part of a signing Danielson to his first wrestling contract 25 years ago and he’s been part of his journey the whole way. Excalibur said “it’s hard to imagine a world without him” if this is indeed the end. They showed Brie Bella and their two young kids at ringside. Swerve shot them a look early in the match.

Danielson countered Swerve and drove his shoulder into the mat. Danielson went for a LeBell Lock next. Swerve escaped and catapulted Danielson over the top rope to ringside. Swerve went for a flip dive, but Danielson moved, so Swerve landed on his feet. Danielson then landed a springboard cannonball onto Swerve. Danielson played to the crowd. Danielson leaped off the top rope and kneed Swerve’s extended arm.

A couple minutes later, Swerve gave Danielson a Death Valley Driver onto the ring apron and the ring bell that Nana placed under Danielson’s head. Danielson came up bleeding and was holding his neck. Swerve beat up Danielson in front of his family in the front row.

Danielson made a comeback at 11:00 with an STF attempt. Swerve escaped and upkicked Danielson. Danielson fired back with a running lariat. Danielson eventually hit a Tiger suplex off the top rope for a near fall at 15:00. Swerve dropped Danielson on the back of his neck. The ref called for medics to check on Danielson. Swerve chased the medical staff out of the ring and went back on the attack. Swerve landed a top rope double stomp for a near fall.

Swerve landed two House Calls at a non-urgent pace. He leaned in the corner and waited for Danielson to stand. He yelled, “Whose house?” He then hit a third House Call for a near fall. Excalibur sold it like an inevitable and sad three count. Fans popped and chanted “Yes!” for a few seconds. Swerve kicked away Danielson’s chest. Danielson stood and absorbed the strikes, then fired up and returned with a barrage of rapid-fire roundkicks. He pulled Swerve to the mat into a triangle choke. They cut to a smiling Brie and excited kids at ringside.

Danielson countered Swerve and landed an overhead suplex. He played to the crowd which chanted “Yes!” He landed the Busaiku Knee. Swerve brushed it off his chest and landed a House Call. He followed with Big Pressure for a two count, eyeing Danielson’s family before landing the move. Fans exploded with cheers. Excalibur said he thinks that’s the first time anyone has kicked out of Big Pressure.

Hangman ran to ringside and attacked Wheeler Yuta. Security ran out and dragged him away. Danielson caught Swerve as he turned back to the ring with a Busaiku Knee for a near fall. Danielson and Swerve battled and countered each other several times. Danielson took Swerve down with a leaping kick. He then hit Swerve with a running knee to the back of his neck and then applied a LeBell Lock mid-ring. Swerve pried Danielson’s hand away. Danielson re-applied it and Swerve tapped out. As Danielson began his celebration, they cut to a smiling Brie at ringside with his smiling son and daughter.

WINNER: Danielson in 26:00 to capture the AEW World Hvt. Title.

-Wheeler Yuta helped bring Danielson’s family into the ring where they celebrated to “Final Countdown.” Confetti dropped as Yuta, Claudio, and Pac joined in the celebration. Fireworks blasted.

(Keller’s Analysis: A very good match, worthy of the main event spot in this big setting. Danielson being part of the AEW World Hvt. Title lineage is nice. They teased Hangman playing a part in the finish, but moved on from that pretty quickly, leaving Danielson to win thanks in small part to the Hangman distraction.)

[PRE-SHOW]