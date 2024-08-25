AEW COLLISION RESULTS (8/24): Final All In build including London Ladders Qualifying match, Shibata vs. Lethal, Hook vs. Big Bill, Willow vs. Cameron, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

AUGUST 24, 2024 (Taped 8/21)

CARDIFF, WALES AT UTILITA ARENA

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness

(1) MARK BRISCOE & KYLE O’REILLY & ORANGE CASSIDY vs. UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (Roderick Strong & Matt Taven & Mike Bennet)

Tomohiro Ishii joined commentary for the match. Good action early as Strong launched Orange who caught Bennett with a DDT. Orange planted Strong with another DDT. Orange called for the Beach Break but Strong made the save. Bennett and Taven took control delivering a spike piledriver to Orange but his team made the save. Orange battled back, getting Briscoe the hot tag. Briscoe ran wild rocking Taven with strikes. The action broke free with everyone hitting dives. Bennett caused a distraction as Strong planted Briscoe on a chair for a two count. [c]

Briscoe caught Taven with an overhead suplex. O’Reilly ran wild rocking Taven with strikes. Briscoe caught Taven with a flying blockbuster on the floor. Orange connected with a flying elbow to Bennett but Taven made the save. Bennett responded by planting O’Reilly with a Death Valley Driver. Taven followed by hitting a PK for two. Strong planted O’Reilly with a gut buster for two. The babyface responded by placing everyone in submission holds but was broken up. The action broke down as Briscoe hit a flying cannonball to everyone on the floor. O’Reilly caught Taven in a guillotine hold for the submission win.

WINNERS: Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy in 15:20.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fun action packed tag team match to start the show as everyone got a chance to shine. Good to see O’Reilly pick up another win for his team. Ishii joining commentary but not saying anything was funny.)

—They aired a highlight package for the AEW World Trios Titles

(2) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. HARLEY CAMERON

Willow got a nice reaction from the crowd. Ishii was on commentary for this match as well. Willow took control early planting Cameron with a scoop slam. Willow connected with a back senton for a near fall. Willow rocked Cameron with corner clotheslines. Cameron battled back hitting a leg sweep for a near fall. Cameron nailed Willow with Sole Food. Cameron followed by hitting a sliding boot for two. Willow battled back, rocking Cameron with a forearm smash. Willow delivered a Doctor Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 4:10

—Willow and Ishii celebrated together after the match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine match. I was impressed by Cameron as she continues to show signs of improvement in her matches. A good showing from Willow who looked strong in the win.)

—Lexi Nair was backstage. She introduced Private Party as the official MC for All In. They were excited as they cut an obnoxious promo and then quickly left the set.

—Lexi Nair then called new ROH World Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara onto the set. Guevara spoke about the last couple of weeks being crazy. He said they are issuing an open challenge. He said they aren’t coming alone. Rhodes said they are bringing the legendary Von Erichs with them. He said he was also bringing Katsuyori Shibata with them. Shibata did this phone translation gimmick. They all put up the “Hook Em Horns” sign. [c]

(3) KATSUYORI SHIBATA (w/Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) vs. JAY LETHAL (w/Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt)

Lethal and Shibata began exchanging strikes. Lethal quickly took control working over Shibata’s legs. Shibata responded by taking Lethal down to the mat. Shibata stomped away on Lethal’s hand. [c]

Lethal applied a Figure-4-Leg Lock but Shibata grabbed the ropes. Lethal planted Shibata with Lethal Combination. Lethal went for a dive but Shibata caught him in an arm bar. Lethal placed his foot on the ropes. Shibata made a comeback hitting a corner dropkick. Shibata connected with a butterfly suplex for two. Shibata planted Lethal with an STO. Shibata applied the iron claw. Shibata transitioned into an arm bar for the submission win.

WINNER: Katsuyori Shibata in 9:50

—Shibata offered a handshake. Lethal accepted.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid wrestling match as both Lethal and Shibata worked well together. Shibata getting the win was the right call since he’s part of a match on the All In Zero Hour.)

—They aired an MJF vs. Will Ospreay highlight package. [c]

—They aired footage of Kris Statlander training Stokely Hathaway at Create A Pro wrestling school. She spoke about how she was ignored for far too long. She said she and Stokely will knock down both Willow and Ishii at All In.

(4) KRIS STATLANDER & STOKELY HATHAWAY vs. KID LYKOS II & NINA SAMUELS

Hathaway shook hands with both his opponents. Statlander rocked both Lykos and Samuels with a double clothesline. Hathaway planted Lykos with a spinebuster. Statlander planted Lykos with a Doctor Bomb. Statlander dropped Hathaway onto Lykos for the win.

WINNERS: Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway in 1:00

—Hathaway said what you just saw was a preview of All In. He called himself and Statlander the greatest tag team. He mocked Willow and Ishii. He said they will win. He mocked the food in England. Schiavone noted they were in Whales.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A quick showcase to give both Statlander and Hathaway a strong win before their match against Willow and Ishii on the All In Zero Hour.)

—Ben Mankiewicz from Turner Classic Films narrated a video package for Toni Storm and Mariah May.

(5) HOOK vs. BIG BILL

Hook had his eye covered in tape. Chris Jericho joined commentary for the match. Hook quickly rocked Big Bill with strikes. Big Bill quickly took control sending Hook flying with a fallaway slam. Big Bill pounded Hook with strikes. [c]

Big Bill placed Hook in a bear hug. Big Bill planted Hook with an elbow drop for two. Hook used Big Bill’s momentum sending him to the floor. Hook made a comeback rocking Big Bill with corner strikes. Hook planted Big Bill with a T-Bone Suplex. The crowd was booing when Hook made a comeback. The crowd cheered as Big Bill teased a choke slam. The crowd booed as Hook placed Big Bill in the Red Rum for the submission win. The crowd booed the finish.

WINNER: Hook in 10:45

—Chris Jericho stood on the commentary table holding the FTW Title

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine match as Hook launching Big Bill with a suplex looked impressive. The UK crowd just having fun with their own chants made this match more fun to watch. Jericho and Hook is still my least interested match to watch on the All In PPV.)

—They aired a highlight package of Jack Perry speaking about recreating the TNT Title for his own image. [c]

—They aired a highlight package hyping up the “Swerve” Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson match for the AEW World Title for All In.

—Ariya Daivari came out interrupting Arkady Aura’s ring introduction. Daivari mocked the crowd for not having a Premier League team. This didn’t get much reaction from the crowd. Jeff Jarrett made his entrance with Karen Jarrett to a solid reaction.

(6) JEFF JARRETT (w/Karen Jarrett) vs. ARIYA DAIVARI

Daivari took control early, rocking Jarrett with a pair of shoulder tackles. Jarrett responded by nailing Daivari with a right hand. Jarrett took control running Daivari into the turnbuckle. The crowd was having fun chanting as they went to break. [c]

Jarrett planted Daivari onto the barricade. Daivari responded by catching Jarrett in a sleeper hold coming off the ropes. Jarrett responded by planting Daivari with a backdrop suplex. Jarrett made a comeback hitting a leg sweep for a near fall. Jarrett rocked Daivari with a running attack. The crowd cheered as Jarrett did his strut. Jarrett delivered the stroke for the win.

WINNER: Jeff Jarrett in 9:55

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a basic match. Nice to see Jarrett getting these babyface reactions from the crowd. I wouldn’t mind seeing Jarrett taking part in the Casino Gauntlet Match at the All In PPV.)

—They aired a highlight package on Hologram [c]

(7) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA & PAC vs. LIO RUSH & DANTE & DARIUS MARTIN (w/Action Andretti) — London Ladders Qualifying Match

Pac received a tremendous reaction from the crowd. Darius and Yuta began with a nice counter exchange. Dante and Darius planted Yuta with a high/low combo for a near fall. The crowd popped as Pac tagged in. Dante caught Pac with a dropkick. Claudio rocked everyone with uppercuts. Darius responded by catching Pac with a DDT. [c]

Darius caught Pac and Yuta with a double DDT. Rush caught Yuta with a springboard Moonsault on the floor. Rush connected with a tope sending Pac crashing into the announcers table for a near fall. Rush planted Pac with a Falcon Arrow but Yuta made the save. The action broke down with everyone hitting a big move. Pac caught Rush with an overhead German Suplex. Dante stopped Pac from climbing the ropes. Rush delivered Rush Hour to Pac but Claudio and Yuta made the save. Yuta caught Darius with a tope. Claudio nailed Rush with an uppercut. Claudio delivered the Giant Swing to Rush. Pac delivered the Black Arrow to Rush for the win.

WINNERS: Claudio Castagnoli, Pac & Wheeler Yuta in 13:00

—The Patriarchy came out after the match. Christian Cage told the crowd to not start with him. He congratulated Claudio, Pac and Wheeler on qualifying for the London Ladder Match. Killswitch and Nick Wayne appeared from behind hitting Claudio, Pac and Yuta with chairs. Bang Bang Gang came out next. They brought tables from underneath the ring. House of Black made their entrance next. There was a ladder placed on the entrance ramp. The Patriarchy left the ring. A brawl broke out between the other teams. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fun action packed match between both teams. The reaction Pac received from the crowd was awesome. Good to see Pac will be getting a match at the All In show. The post-match angle was pretty lame quite frankly. The angle didn’t get me any more interested in wanting to see the actual London Ladders match on the All In show.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The crowd reactions was the most fun part about watching the show. The Collision show itself was honestly a waste of time and didn’t do anything to increase my excitement for watching All In.