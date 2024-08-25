VIP AUDIO 8/25 – AEW All In PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Swerve vs. Danielson, MJF vs. Ospreay, Mercedes vs. Baker, Casino Battle Royal, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW All In PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They review the show starting with the three pre-show matches at Wembley. From there, they marched through the PPV event including Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF vs. Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, a Casino Battle Royal, Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin, and more.

