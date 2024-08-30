TNA EMERGENCE RESULTS (8/30): Ultimate X match, Nemeth vs. Alexander Iron Man match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA EMERGENCE RESULTS

AUGUST 30, 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY AT OLD FORESTER’S PARISTOWN HALL

AIRED LIVE ON TNA PLUS

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO EMERGENCE

A. Frankie Kazarian beat Kushida

B. PCO (w/Steph De Lander) beat Shera

MAIN SHOW

(1) SPEEDBALL MIKE BAILEY (c) vs. LAREDO KID vs. HAMMERSTONE vs. RILEY OSBORNE vs. ZACHARY WENTZ vs. JASON HOTCH — Ultimate X match for the TNA X Division Title

Early on there were a series of dives, including by Kid and Hotch. Bailey did a dive from the top rope to the pile on the floor. Hammerstone had a good shot at getting the belt, but he got pulled down by a group. Hammerstone press slammed Kid from the top rope to the pile on the floor. Hotch gave Hammerstone a Torch Rack Bomb. Riley did a Shooting Star Press from the top cables. Wentz knocked Bailey off the cables and took the belt to win the match.

WINNER: Zachary Wentz in 11:00 to win the TNA X Division Title.

(D.L.’s Take: Good action and the fans were into the high-flying spots. Wentz winning was a surprise result.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander. He said the Iron Man match is his match. He said he’s back in the main event and he’s not leaving. He said that Nic Nemeth doesn’t have what it takes. He said the title belongs to him and Nemeth will be lucky to get out alive.

(2) ERIC YOUNG vs. STEVE MACLIN

After some initial action, Maclin gave Young the Caught in the Crosshairs for a two count. Maclin did it again moments later for another two count. They traded punches, then collided and fell to the mat. Maclin decked Young with a strike. Young fired back with his own big punch. They continued to brawl. Maclin went for a dive to the outside but Young avoided it.

Young gave Maclin a flying elbow from the top rope. Young got a piledriver on Maclin after a second attempt, but Maclin kicked out of the pin attempt. Young went for a second piledriver, but Maclin rolled him up and got the pin out of nowhere.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 11:00.

Young offered his hand after the match and Maclin shook it.

(D.L.’s Take: Hard-hitting match with an abrupt end.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Nic Nemeth. He vowed to beat Josh Alexander at his own game. He said he would come out on top.

(3) JORDYNNE GRACE & SPITFIRE (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE & ALISHA EDWARDS & MASHA SLAMOVICH

All six wrestlers fought in the ring to start. Spitfire did dives to the outside. Grace teased a dive but just went to the outside. It appeared that Alisha was hurt and was down at ringside. As the match continued, officials looked at Alisha. Tommy Dreamer carried Alisha to the back. Dani hit the post and fell to the outside. Grace and Masha tagged in and fought. Grace got a two count after a Muscle Buster. Jody gave Masha the double knees and a suplex for a two count. Masha suplexed Jody. Jody rolled out of the way from Ash’s Rarified Air. Jody hit her finisher on Ash for the pin.

WINNERS: Jordynne Grace & Spitfire in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Match seemed to fall apart after they had to improvise for Alisha’s injury, but they recovered as well as possible.)

-PCO and Steph De Lander segment. Steph said she would see Matt Cardona on Thursday.

(4) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)(c) vs. FIRST CLASS (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) — TNA World Tag Team Title match

KC was billed as the newest member of First Class, replacing Rich Swann. Ace and AJ started the match. Bey chopped KC. Bey and KC exchanged the advantage. ABC used teamwork to get the advantage on KC. AJ caught KC on a dive. AJ caught Bey on a dive, but KC attacked Bey from behind to turn the tide of the match. The crowd chanted “You can’t wrestle!” at AJ.

Bey gave AJ a DDT. Ace made the hot tag and ran wild on KC. Ace superkicked AJ on the outside. Ace tried to lift AJ but collapsed. Ace tried it again and successful lifted and slammed AJ. Bey clotheslined KC off the top rope for a two count. AJ suplexed Bey and Ace at the same time. Ace dropkicked AJ from the top rope. AJ chokeslammed Bey and went for the pin, but he wasn’t the legal man. Ace gave KC The Fold. Bey cradled KC for the pin.

WINNERS: ABC in 12:00 to retain the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

(D.L.’s Take: This turned into a good match and the addition of KC added a fresh element. The result wasn’t a surprise considering the substitution.)

(5) MIKE SANTANA & JOE HENDRY & MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY vs. THE SYSTEM (Moose & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards & JDC)

Santana came out first. In a fun touch, the Hardys were added to Hendry’s entrance video. They came out together and Hendry did the “Delete” gesture with the Hardys. Santana took on JDC and knocked the System off the apron. Santana and the Hardys did the Poetry in Motion. Fans sang the Hendry song. Hendry and the Hardys suplexed the System, then the Hardys posed with Hendry.

The System knocked the Hardys and Hendry off the apron and made a comeback on Santana. Santana took them on by himself and threw them out of the ring, followed by a dive from the top rope. The two teams squared off and fought. The System gained the advantage but Matt was able to tag Jeff, who made a comeback on Myers.

Jeff did a Whisper in the Wind on Eddie and JDC. Jeff did a Twist of Fate on Myers. JDC knocked Jeff off the top rope. Eddie stomped Jeff. The System kept the advantage on Jeff. Fans sang “I believe in Jeff Hardy.” Jeff gave Moose the Twist of Fate and made the tag to Hendry, who ran wild on Eddie. Myers accidentally hit JDC. Hendry avoided a cutter from Moose by stepping out of the way. Hendry powerbombed Eddie for a two count. More “We believe!” chants.

Hendry and Eddie clotheslined each other. All six wrestlers exchanged big moves. Jeff hit the Swanton on Myers. Matt gave Eddie the Twist of Fate, but Moose pulled Matt out of the ring. Matt gave Moose a Twist of Fate on the floor. Eddie kicked Matt low and followed with the Boston Knee Party for the pin.

WINNERS: The System in 20:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun, crowd-pleasing match — except for the end. The System was due for a win, so this result was not a complete surprise.)

(6) NIC NEMETH (c) vs. JOSH ALEXANDER — TNA World Title match/60-minute Iron Man match

Jade Chung did the in-ring introductions. The falls were as follows:

11:00: Nemeth got a pin after a roll-up.

25:00: Nemeth got a pin after giving Alexander the Danger Zone.

44:00: Alexander got the pin after hitting Nemeth with a foreign object and giving him the C-4 Spike.

45:00: Alexander got another pin after a C-4 Spike.

With five minutes left, Nemeth and Alexander traded punches. Nemeth superkicked Alexander for a two count. Alexander threw Nemeth into an exposed turnbuckle, then gave Nemeth the Danger Zone for a two count. Nemeth got a Danger Zone with less than a minute left. Nemeth gave Alexander a C-4 Spike for the pin and went up 3 to 2 falls. Alexander tried to get up but collapsed as time expired.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth to retain the TNA World Title.

(D.L.’s Take: This match lived up to the hype and the crowd was invested throughout. The last ten minutes were really dramatic. Nemeth continues his strong title reign. It will be interesting to see what’s next for Alexander.)

-John “JBL” Layfield got in the ring and whispered something to Nemeth before leaving.