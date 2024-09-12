WWE MAIN EVENT TV RESULTS (9/11): Dante Chen vs. Uriah Connors leads to welts on chest, Alpha Avademy vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima with crowd-pleasing bombast and flying

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Vic Joseph

(1) DANTE CHEN vs. URIAH CONNORS

The men locked up and Chen controlled Connors with a wrist lock. Connors forced a rope break, then applied a side headlock. Chen hit Connors with a couple of arm drags, then a side Russian leg sweep. Chen covered for two. Connors dodged a kick from Chen, then tossed Chen through the ropes to the floor. He rolled Chen back into the ring, then landed a series of blows before covering for one. Connors loudly chopped Chen across the chest. Chen returned similar chops to Connors. Connors nailed Chen with an enzuigiri, then took him down with a short spear. Connors covered for two.

Connors laid in a couple more chops, but Chen used a drop toe hold to smash Connors face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Chen lit Connors up with a flurry of blows and a big kick. He slammed Connors to the mat with a uranage, then wound up and took Connors down again with the dual chop to the chest. Chen covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Dante Chen by pinfall in 4:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Brief match, even by Main Event standards. The chops were especially loud, leading to good crowd reactions and visible welts on chests. The commentary referred to Chen’s two-hand chop finisher as the Gentle Touch, or perhaps, the Chentle Touch.)

(2) ALPHA ACADEMY (Akira Tozawa & Otis w/Maxxine Dupri) vs. BRONCO NIMA & LUCIEN PRICE



The bell rang with Otis starting against Nima. The wrestlers let the crowd sizzle a bit – Otis stood proudly in the ring while Dupri and Tozawa bounced rhythmically at the fans. An “Otis” chant broke out. They locked up and Otis powered Nima into a corner as the chants transitioned into “Let’s go, Otis!” They locked up again and seemed more evenly matched. They twisted their way toward the corner where Price tagged himself in. Price and Nima exchanged quick tags, but Otis ended up in control, clotheslining them both to the canvas.

Otis hoisted his partner Tozawa onto his shoulders and spun around with Tozawa’s feet and hands fully extended as weapons to repeatedly knock down Nima and Price. With their opponents neutralized, Tozawa dismounted and was dizzy from the rotations. Otis smacked Tozawa on the butt, then said a few words with his arm around Tozawa’s shoulders. This fired up Tozawa – he screamed, then allowed Otis to lift him again, this time in a gorilla press. Otis tossed Tozawa over the top rope onto their opponents at ringside, causing all three wrestlers to crash to the floor. Tozawa scrambled back into the ring to hug Otis. They posed at the crowd as we cut to break.

Back in the ring, Otis had control of Price. Tozawa tagged in and landed two kicks and a punch, but Price quickly slammed Tozawa to the mat with one arm. He clotheslined Tozawa in a corner, then savored the look of Tozawa lying face-down on the mat. Nima tagged in and stomped Tozawa in the middle of the ring while taunting Otis. He punched Tozawa in the face, then tagged Price back in. Nima stomped Tozawa’s hand on his way out of the ring. Tozawa unleashed a very brief flurry of offense before Price turned him inside out with a big clothesline, followed by a two-count cover. Nima tagged in and choked Tozawa against the middle rope, drawing boos from the Calgary crowd. Nima applied a chinlock.

Tozawa battled his way out of the hold. Nima attempted another one-arm slam, but this time Tozawa countered the move into a DDT. Both wrestlers lingered on the mat before making simultaneous tags. Otis leveled Price with two clotheslines and a reverse swinging fist. Nima entered the ring, but Otis was a juggernaut – he scooped and slammed Nima to the mat. Nima rolled out of the ring while Price was still on the mat. This gave Otis the opportunity to do the caterpillar and drop an elbow on Price. Otis covered Price, but Nima entered again to break up the pin. In response to this, Tozawa climbed to the top rope and leveled Nima with a missile drop kick. Otis dragged Price toward his corner and tagged in Tozawa. Otis crushed Price with a splash off the middle rope while Tozawa climbed the corner again. Tozawa launched into a high senton to Price. Tozawa covered Price for the three-count while Otis guarded against potential interference from Nima.

WINNERS: Alpha Academy in 7:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good tag action. This was an archetypal dark match to fire up the crowd with some high flying and bombastic babyface behaviors.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

