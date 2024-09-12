VIP AUDIO 9/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Raw going to two hours, Chelsea Green praise, Joe Tess week two, Bret on Raw, Jacob Fatu, Drew, NXT’s place in new landscape, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about his thoughts on Raw going to two hours, Chelsea Green praise and other thoughts on last night’s NXT TV episode, Joe Tessitore week two, Bret Hart’s appearance on Raw, Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, NXT’s place in new landscape, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO