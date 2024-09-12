WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, September 13, 2024
Where: Seattle, Wash. at Climate Pledge Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,804 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,852.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa – Steel Cage match
- Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
- Kevin Owens & mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under
