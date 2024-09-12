News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-12-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Potential of DX vs. NWO feud, TNA’s falling ratings, value of fresh acts, more (54 min.)

September 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 12, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include…

  • Sean “X-Pac” Waltman on a Raw house show last night
  • The potential of a DX vs. NWO feud
  • TNA’s falling ratings
  • Unforgiven’s line-up
  • Hell in a Cell
  • The value of fresh acts on top even if they’re not completely ready for it
  • Much more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

