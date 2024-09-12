FREE PODCAST 9/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt Sydal (a/k/a Evan Bourne) talks stories from WWE, why he feels renewed, backstory on Orton and Shooting Star Press, wrestling Styles, ROH tryout match, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-11-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Matt Sydal (a/k/a Evan Bourne) who previewed his newly announced A.J. Styles match this month for ROH, stories from WWE, why he feels renewed, backstory on Randy Orton and Shooting Star Press, live callers and email topics, and much more.

