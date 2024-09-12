News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Post All Out Dynamite analysis including Moxley’s explanation and Nigel, TV reviews, UFC, New Japan, Book Review (87 min.)

September 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Review of AEW Dynamite including the All Out fallout with Jon Moxley, trying to make sense of the change in the Grand Slam main events, Nigel McGuinness’s promo, more.
  • Quick review of AEW Collision and Rampage.
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown, Raw, and NXT.
  • New Japan’s latest events.
  • The latest from UFC.
  • A review of “Dangerous Danny Davis, Mr. X.”

