VIP AUDIO 9/12 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Will WWE acknowledge Vince on TV when he dies? Why did ECW fans pop for Sid? State of Dragon Lee’s push? Should WWE book around wrestler home country appearances? More! (108 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part 2 of 2 of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Why did ECW fans cheer Sid and Scott Hall? Were they, as Mick Foley, secretly fans of big TV star wrestler? Would they have also popped for, say, Ultimate Warrior?

Was Sid likely to be the choice of WCW instead of Lex Luger to be champion if he didn’t go to the WWF?

What is WWE style?

Should we start a crime-o-meter to note when criminal actions take place on pro wrestling shows?

Who are some wrestlers who began managing wrestlers as they were still active?

What’s the state of Dragon Lee’s push?

What is the state of MMA outside of UFC?

Thoughts on WWE pacing storylines based on who’s wrestling in their hometown?

Are the fans who criticize WWE when they don’t give a satisfying match finish but also criticize them when a certain wrestler loses clean hypocrites?

If The Rock returned to WWE full-time five years after leaving following an unsuccessful attempt at Hollywood, how do you think he would’ve done?

Why has WWE not had a hot product for more than around six years and could they maintain this hotness going into the Netflix era and beyond?

Is AEW’s early success overrated and thus the dropoff lately overrated, and did AEW benefit more from the pandemic to even the playing

Would WWE acknowledge the death of Vince McMahon on their TV shows? If so, in what manner?

Todd’s thoughts on people outside the business referring to wrestlers as “the boys”?

Thoughts on some aphorisms in wrestling that are treated as obviously true

A reaction to a defense of AEW’s violence at All Out

How big of an issue is it if heels are being cheered, comparing Todd’s comments on that topic seven years ago compared to lately?

Why are hardcore matches full of visually novel weapons like tacks and light tube when they pretty clearly don’t hurt more than being punched or other high-impact wrestling moves? Does the psychology of these matches only work if you think to yourself: they aren’t really punching each other but they are really landing on thumbtacks? Or, in the world of wrestling is getting poked in your back with thumbtacks more painful/damaging than a superkick? Or is the damage from these weapons supposed to be more psychological than physical?

Should we expect different treatment of Vince McMahon on the Netflix documentary because Netflix is starting to air Raw next year?

What aspect of Vince McMahon’s life or career as a promoter are you most interested in additional insights on?

How do some fans get such good tickets to so many pro wrestling events?

More thoughts on why big wrestlers are a smaller percentage of pushed wrestlers today than decades ago?

What does it mean that the first Smackdown rating on Fox was the best and the worst was the last?

Does WWE resent the possibility that AEW is overpaying wrestlers such as rumors about Swerve Strickland?

Are wrestlers being undermined by having worse theme music replace better entrance themes?

Hook’s pronunciation of Norfolk.

Do changes in wrestlers’ ring gear help signal different eras of their careers?

What bands do Todd and Wade wish they had had a chance to see live before death or disbandment?

