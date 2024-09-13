VIP AUDIO 9/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-9-2006) – Interview with PWX promoter Ronnie Lang about learning from Paul Heyman, Philadelphia market, promoting challenges (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 9, 2006 episode of James Caldwell’s “On Point” audio interview series.

In this episode of James Caldwell’s “On Point interview” series, he was joined by PWX owner Ronnie Lang for a discussion on the launch of the new promotion on September 13. Topics included why he decided to open a new promotion, marketing the show in a saturated Philadelphia market, the cost and effort that has gone into starting a promotion, working for ECW under Paul Heyman and under the current Vince McMahon banner, learning from Paul Heyman, trying to integrate Heyman’s “new vision” for ECW into his product, talent that Ronnie wanted to bring into the promotion, creating an experience with the first show rather than setting up storylines, and much more.