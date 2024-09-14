FREE PODCAST 9/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy talks AEW vs. NXT, Vince McMahon’s methods, WWE Clash line-up, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-13-2019), Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy with a focus primarily on previewing the WWE Clash of Champions PPV line-up, with an examination and critique of the storylines building up the matches. Matt also goes behind the scenes to how Vince McMahon operates when it comes to developing, augmenting, and stubbornly sticking to certain storylines. They also answer Mailbag questions and look ahead to the AEW vs. NXT battle and the Impact Wrestling news. With Matt, we go to fun places including references and analogies to “Watchmen,” “The Simpsons,” “Breaking Bad,” Nicolas Cage, and Dave Chappell.

