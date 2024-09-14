WWE YOU TUBE REVIEW: Terror Twins – A compilation of the journey of Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley since leaving The Judgment Day, including outsmarting

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On August 3, 2024 at WWE SummerSlam, the dominant faction known as the Judgment Day was changed forever. At the start of the night, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley, allowing Liv Morgan to walk away still the Women’s World Champion. Later on, Finn Balor helped Gunther defeat Damian Priest, ending his World Heavyweight Championship reign at 118 days. Since those betrayals, Ripley and Priest have formed a duo called the Terror Twins. Their mission so far has been to destroy the Judgment Day. On September 12, the WWE YouTube channel posted a compilation of their journey as a duo since the night they got kicked out of the Judgment Day.

This was a very informative video that explained and showed the bond that Ripley and Priest have with one another and how they work together as a team. I liked how the first couple videos actually came before the betrayal. It showed them having a tight comradery with each other, previewing how they would stick together even after the Judgment Day kicked them out. They have both been booked strong ever since that night, easily outsmarting their former faction in the ring multiple times while walking away with the victory over Rey Mysterio and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin on August 31. This video also showed a lot of promos and backstage interviews, showing that they have backed up their words with a lot of action and success.

Overall, this video confirms that Ripley and Priest have looked strong and more united than ever after being thrown out of their former faction. They have become a popular pair, with the fans obviously interested in the stories that are going on between them and the Judgment Day. They have their reasons for being mad, and it’s clear they will stop at nothing to beat the people that they once aligned with.

With the two of them having matches at Bad Blood on October 5, Ripley facing Morgan once again for the Women’s World Championship and Priest facing Balor, it remains to be seen if the Judgment Day can win or if the Terror Twins can continue their dominance of their former faction.

