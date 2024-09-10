WWE YOU TUBE REVIEW: Tiffany Stratton video highlights the traits that have built optimism she is headed toward being a top star for years to come

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tiffany Stratton is one of the fastest-rising wrestlers on Friday Night Smackdown. Since her main roster debut at this year’s Royal Rumble, she has quickly captured the attention of everyone watching in a variety of ways. She has participated in the first Elimination Chamber in Australia, won the Money in the Bank briefcase only five months into her Smackdown career, and has formed a partnership with Nia Jax that has fans speculating about when they’ll break-up. Yesterday, the WWE YouTube channel premiered a video that spotlighted her rise to stardom in the latest in their WWE Playlist series.

This video perfectly captured how Tiffany Stratton has made the most of her opportunities on Smackdown, making her a fan favorite in just a few short months. Her finisher, the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, is a very tricky move. However, with her gymnastics background, she makes the maneuver look easy. She is fast, athletic, and is very over with the crowd. It is clear that WWE trusts her and views her as a future star, as she has participated in many high stakes matches with the best women in the company. Putting her in these situations has only helped her get better and more over with the fans. I enjoy how the video has a mixture of her promos, interviews, and matches. It gives people a rundown of who Stratton is and why fans should care about her. It’s clear to see why she has a bright future in WWE.

Overall, this is an informative video that highlights a rising star in Tiffany Stratton. She’s been on Smackdown for just over seven months. In that short amount of time, she has had tons of memorable interactions and has captured the attention of fans around the world. Her moveset, promo abilities, and overall athleticism has shown WWE she is likely a top tier star for years to come. It is clear that she has earned her popularity. With the Money in the Bank briefcase still with her, there’s no question she’ll continue to be the focus of a key Smackdown storyline that could result in her being elevated even higher in the Women’s Division.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro to stream Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE YOU TUBE REVIEW: The Evolution of Roman Reigns chronicled in new compilation highlighting his ring entrance changes over the years

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: AEW’s All Out spotlights a wrestling world that sure is a lot – a lot of a lot