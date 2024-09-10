VIP AUDIO 9/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (9-6-2006): Raw review featuring Vince McMahon, John Cena, Edge, Carlito, Trish, Hardy, Edge, Orton, Shane, Lita, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the September 6, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast reviewing that week’s WWE Raw which included Jeff Hardy vs. Johnny Nitro, Randy Orton & Edge & Lita vs. John Cena & Carlito & Trish Stratus, an introductory video for the Cryme Tyme tag team, plus Ric Flair, Chris Masters, Shane McMahon, Vince McMahon, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

