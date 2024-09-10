News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/10 – Greg Parks Outloud! Taking a look at AEW’s injury list and where the top wrestlers might fit in upon return to action (21 min.)

September 10, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column.This week’s edition features a look at the most prominent roster members in AEW currently out injured, and where they might fit into things upon their returns.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024