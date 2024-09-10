10 YRS AGO – NXT Takeover Special Report (9-11-2014): Charlotte vs. Bayley, plus Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Ascension, Mojo, Neville (Pac), C.J. Parker (Juice Robinson)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT “Takeover special” report

September 11, 2014

Live at Full Sail University

Aired on WWE Network

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

WWE intermixed some NXT Takeover graphics with the “WWE Then and Now” sequence.

Tom Philips, Renee Young, and Byron Saxton have the call.

This version of Takeover is billed as “Takeover FATAL4WAY.” Kalisto and Sin Cara have new music focusing on Kalisto’s “Lucha!” chant. It sounds like Super Nintendo music. Quick recap of the Tag Team Tournament. The Ascension was on Main Event this week, and Kalisto and Sin Cara are properly positioned and build up to defeat them. Is this the end of The Ascension’s reign?

1 – NXT tag champions THE ASCENSION (RICK VIKTOR & KONNER O’BRIAN) vs. KALISTO & SIN CARA – NXT Tag Team Title match

Viktor and Sin Cara square off. Corey Graves gets a mention. There’s some back-and-forth until Sin Cara gets cleared from the apron. O’Brien tags in and mauls Sin Cara ringside. Sin Cara gets isolated and the crowd cheers The Ascension’s heelish offense. The crowd rallies Sin Cara but he cannot break free of Viktor. Kalisto is hungry for a tag but Sin Cara is stuck center ring. Viktor powerbombs Sin Cara into the top rope, then turns around to springboard him into a second powerbomb, but Sin Cara hits a leg scissors to send Viktor flying. Viktor tags O’Brian, who clears Kalisto from the corner before Sin Cara gets there.

Enziguri from the mat but O’Brian holds onto Sin Cara to keep him mid-ring. Sin Cara flips over O’Brien then goes on insane hot tag offense against Viktor. Kalisto is crazed. O’Brian breaks up a pin. Sin Cara clears O’Brian. Kalisto has won the whole crowd over but gets caught when he dives to the outside. The Ascension chuck him over their heads, he lands on his feet and Sin Cara takes out The Ascension with a dive.

Kalisto muscles Viktor into the ring and wants a moonsault, but Viktor ducks and follows with a clothesline. The Ascension set up the Fall of Man but Sin Cara clocks O’Brien from the outside. Salida Del Sol and the titles have changed.

WINNERS: Kalisto & Sin Cara in 8:00 to capture the NXT Tag Titles. Kalisto’s offense is so incredible. He consistently wins indifferent or even hostile crowds over to his side with his dazzling array of moves. If someone can have the “it factor” based purely on in-ring work, it is Kalisto.

Post-match, Sin Cara and Kalisto celebrate and the crowd gives them big support.

Renee Young is waiting on the ramp to interview them – a great touch for an ESPN feel. Sin Cara says that this feels incredible. Kalisto is very emotional and calls themselves the Lucha Dragons.

Tom Philips and Byron Saxton appear on screen with a somber message regarding the 13th anniversary of 9/11.

Video package on Adrian Neville as NXT Champion. He reminds us that he is undefeated in 2014. He explains that he took the Fatal Four-way format to prove that he is the best.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Something that NXT does really well is keep their champions out of non-title matches and have them have long undefeated streaks. This gives them credibility and ensures that whoever beats them looks great for it. ]

The promising Baron Corbin is getting the “already in the ring” treatment for a match against C.J. Parker.

2 – BARON CORBIN vs. C.J. PARKER

The crowd backs Corbin by default against Parker. Corbin manhandles Parker and beats him in three moves and 15 seconds with no offense from Parker. His finisher swung Parker from a side slam position into a DDT.

WINNER: Baron Corbin in 0:15. Well, that’s one way to use Parker to get over new talent.

Post-match: “Thank you, Baron” chants. Yup, it worked.

Video package on Tyson Kidd. Same interview from last week. There’s a D.H. Smith siting. He acknowledges that he is indeed Natalya’s husband, and the crowd is just chanting a fact. He says Natalya has nothing to do with tonight’s match and he’s winning it. Fact.

Backstage, he is warming up and Natalya is there and gives him a delicate kiss.

The barber chair, razor, and Barbasol are set up for the hair-vs-hair match. The Legionnaires have some Duran Duran vs. Daft Punk music. Replay of the hair salon antics of Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady resulting in a rapidly de-furred dog.

Big pop for Amore and Cassady. Amore has brought back the leopard hair cut. The crowd helps him introduce himself as a certified G and a bona fide star. Amore promises to punch Lefort in the mouth and a haircut. He goes through a couple of different haircuts he may try and Cassady gets them to repeat “How you doin’?” after each option. Amore says he’ll dip Lefort’s head in the bucket of the hair removal cream. Cassady tells us that the bucket will make Lefort and his head S-A-W-F-T.

3 – ENZO AMORE (w/Colin Cassady) vs. SYLVESTER LEFORT (w/Marcus Lois)

Amore is crazed and so is the crowd. Lefort locks in a headlock then a shoulder block puts Amore down. Amore with a headlock of his own. Philips asks Young about what the emotional fallout would be to lose her hair. Schoolboy gets two for Amore. Smore slips under Lefort’s offense and hits a dropkick to send Lefort to the apron. Amore slams Lefort from the apron to the ring. Lefort on the attack. Amore finally rallies with the cry, “You are now cutting my hair.” Lois distracts Amore and Lefort follows up but the clothesline gets a nearfall. Cassady takes out Lois ringside. Amore rolls up Lefort to win the match.

WNNER: Enzo Amore in 6:00. Not a great match, especially since neither Amore or Lefort has ever gotten more than a few hits in during a match. I felt like it was Grandmaster J. vs. Funaki.

Post-match, Lois ambushes Cassady and Amore as they take Lefort to the bucket. Lefort runs and leaves Lois to face their wrath. The beat up Lois on the ramp and dump the bucket on his head. If that stuff really does strip the fur off a poodle in a few seconds, I’d imagine that getting it in Lois’ eyes and nose and mouth is a bad idea… with Lefort avoiding his haircut, will this feud continue?

Video package on Tyler Breeze. He imposes “#UGGO” “#HOBBIT” and “#NatalyasHusband” over pictures of Zayn, Neville, and Kidd.

Backstage, three beautiful, scantily clad women attend to Breeze and his cell phone.

Apparently NXT is now being broadcast like in Japan.

Jojo (from the “where are they now?” files) introduces William Regal. I noticed they switched ring announcers a few weeks ago but didn’t recognize Jojo. He’s here to introduce the “biggest international competitor” to be signed to NXT, KENTA. Video package playing up his signing by Hulk Hogan. Soundbytes from Kofi Kingston and Big E. Regal looks almost diabolical as he brings out KENTA.

KENTA comes out in a suit. Regal hands him the mic. KENTA thanks William Regal and says hello to the audience. He speaks in Japanese. He then says that this is a dream come true, and that he is happy to be in the WWE and on NXT. As a tribute to one of his heroes, he will be known as Hideo Itami. He vows to be NXT Champion. The Ascension ambush KENTA. Regal looks furious. O’Brian says they are in a bad mood and demand a rematch. KENTA gets in the ring and takes off his jacket. He wrecks Viktor and O’Brien and sends them packing. He sets up a chair mid-ring, sits on it, and welcomes them back into the ring. The Ascension decline.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Effective introduction, though they will want to keep KENTA off the mic for long promos. Amazing to have The Ascension taken out by one guy after sitting on top of the tag division for nearly a year. ]

Bull Dempsey gets crowd support as he comes out to face Mojo Rawley. Rawley storms the ring and gets demolished by Dempsey. The bell rings mid-brawl.

4 – MOJO RAWLEY vs. BULL DEMPSEY

Dempsey on early offense. Rawley turns it around. Dempsey plows Rawley, then manages to go to the top to land a headbutt for the win.

WINNER: Bull Dempsey in 1:00. That was a crazy awesome minute-long brawl. In less than a minute, Rawley was cut open and they packed a full match of action to sell the brutal nature of Bull Dempsey.

Post-match, Dempsey delivers another top-rope headbutt and looks evil ringside.

Outside the arena, Amore is mad that he hasn’t seen anyone bald. Waiting for Kane to show up. They spot Lois and Lefort and Lois has a towel over his head. Lefort runs and they grab Lefort to drag him to the ring to show off his bald head. Lois bumbles around in the ring with a towel on his head. Amore rips the towel off, he has scraps of hair and even part of his eyebrows are gone. Amore tells us that Lois is now B-A-L-D.

Video Package recapping Bayley’s quest to become the NXT Women’s Champion. We’re reminded of her quirky, peppy personality. The package gets serious as it turns to Charlotte. She’s presented as the toughest of the tough.

Bayleyu has new Katy Perry-like music, and comes out with a new outfit and streamers on her arms. Bayley with plenty of crowd support on her entrance. The 2014 Topps Chrome trading cards as plugged as having a Charlotte card.

Jojo gives the full championship match entrance for Bayley and Charlotte. Charlotte gets the boos. They have a slick set up with a screen around the ring. “Bayley’s gonna hug you” chant.

5 – NXT Women’s champion CHARLOTTE vs. BAYLEY – NXT Women’s Championship match

Charlotte offers a handshake, Bayley ignores a “hug it out” chant and goes nuts on Charlotte. Charlotte gets a knee up in the corner and chops the tar out of Bayley. Crossbody gets two for Bayley then a flurry of elbows. Bayley wants a backslide but Charlotte stands up and jacks Bayley’s jaw with the back of her head. Figure four headlock is locked in tight. Bayley bridges into a cover for two, but Charlotte doesn’t release the hold. Bayley bridges again for another two count and Charlotte lets her go. Charlotte stands on Bayley’s head. Charlotte picks Bayley apart. Charlotte with another figure four headlock and a series of rolls on the mat while maintaining the hold which look crazy painful for Bayley. Charlotte tries to pop Bayley’s head off her neck using her legs.

Bayley with a sunset flip attempt, Charlotte reverses into a figure four leglock, Bayley turns it into a cover and Charlotte breaks it. The ref has to check on Bayley.

Bayley fires up, but Charlotte destroys her in the corner. Bayley ties up in the ropes and Charlotte drives her head into the mat using her knee. Charlotte to the top but Bayley takes her out from behind. Bayley puts Charlotte on the turnbuckle and then meets her there, huracarana and they are both on the mat. Bayley can’t capitalize. She crawls to Charlotte for the cover but Charlotte kicks out with authority. Bayley wants the Hugplex but Charlotte blocks and goes into a cover of her own. Charlotte schoolgirl’s Bayley’s head right into the turnbuckle. This match is getting uncomfortable in a Cena vs. Lesnar way. Huge moonsault from Charlotte off the top gets a close moonsault. Bayley gives a look of defiance, and Charlotte hits Natural Selection (used to be “Bow Down to the Queen”) for the win.

WINNER: Charlotte in 11:00. The look Bayley gave right before the end gave me shivers. This match was really well done. Bayley looked like a hero for staying in it as long as she did, despite repeated stiff shots to the head and neck. Charlotte looked like a total unstoppable beast.

Post-match, Sasha Banks comes in to taunt Bayley. Charlotte comes into the ring and sends Bayley packing. She stands tall in the ring to show everyone that she owns the ring.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Charlotte’s presentation is so perfect tonight. She comes off as an apex predator who destroys anything in her path but won’t let anyone else near her scraps. The person who beats her will get a huge boost. ]

Video package on Sami Zayn. Quotes from Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan talk him up. He reminds us of his long, unsuccessful quest for the NXT Championship. He says that Neville is the one to beat and that is who he is going to pin.

Backstage, Zayn is warming up for his match.

They announce that KENTA/Hideo Itami will have his in-ring debut next week.

Tyler Breeze is out first. A Breeze fan has dressed up like him and has a sign that makes it look like he’s in an iPhone. Clever. Zayn is out for a huge reaction. Tyson Kidd has new “Fact” trunks and comes out wearing headphones like a smug jerk. David Otunga did that, too. Adrian Neville gets the “Cena pause” and a good reaction to his entrance. Apparently you can get his song on iTunes, that may be a first for an NXT member who never was on the main roster. Based on crowd response to the introductions, Zayn is the clear favorite and Kidd is the definite heel. “Breeze is gorgeous” as the ref holds up the title.

6 – NXT champion ADRIAN NEVILLE vs. TYLER BREEZE vs. SAMI ZAYN vs. TYLER BREEZE – NXT Title Fatal Four-way match

Four-way stare down out of the bell. “Tyson’s Chicken/Natty’s Wife” dueling chants. The look for a four way lock-up, but back off. Huge crowd energy. Another lock up tease, but Kidd takes on Neville and Breeze assaults Zayn. The action goes ringside for everyone. Zayn and Neville have the upper hand in their confrontations and roll into the ring to look at each other.

Breeze and Kidd ambush them to stop the stand off. Zayn gets the phone and takes pictures of Breeze. Kidd handles Neville, then takes out Zayn from behind. Back in the ring, Zayn with a quick DDT and the Koji Clutch but Breeze breaks it up. Neville drives Breeze to the top of the ramp but Kidd chop blocks him. Zayn tries to come in but Kidd fends him off. Breeze and Kidd hit a double suplex on the stage. Zayn comes to life but ends up taking a double suplex onto the ramp. Kidd rolls Zayn into the ring but is pretty beat up himself.

Breeze and Kidd double team Zayn. They keep Neville out of the ring. “Natty’s Better!” directed at Kidd from the crowd. Breeze keeps Neville out while Kidd does his work. Breeze tries to make a cover but Kidd yanks him off. Breeze goes back to the attack but Kidd takes him out. Neckbreaker to Zayn gets two for Kidd, then he kicks Neville off the apron.

Kidd wants a chinlock to give him a submission win, but Zayn transitions to a jaw breaker. Kidd dumps Neville from out of the ring. Kick to the back of Zayn’s head gets two, but Zayn stumbles when he tries to get to his feet. Zayn is dangling in the ropes and Kidd lands a top-rope leg drop to Zayn for two. Kidd puts Zayn in the Tree of Woe, clears Neville off the apron again, then knocks him silly from the apron, then dropkicks Zayn’s face, cover for two.

Zayn wobbles to his feet but Kidd slaps him to the mat and knees his face over and over and over again. Another chinlock from Kidd, but he has his head on a swivel to look for interference. Zayn is fading as the crowd chants for Neville. Neville returns and gets a couple of kicks in before Kidd takes him out. Zayn rallies in the corner as Neville finally comes in for good. Kidd is sent flying on a body drop, Breeze is in and Zayn is standing tall in the ring over everyone. Zayn wants a dive over the top but Neville gets in front of him to hit a moonsault to Kidd and Breeze instead. Neville and Zayn eye each other.

Zayn takes off the shoulder pads and lets Neville come in. Neville with his lightning offense to put Zayn int he corner. Neville tries a backflip, Zayn dodges, counters, covers, Kidd breaks it up and ditches Zayn. Kidd puts Neville up top. Zayn tries to come from behind Kidd but Kidd flapjacks him right into Neville face. Neville flies off the top. Kidd into a cover off a spinning neckbreaker and Zayn kicks out. Kidd wants a Sharpshooter, but Zayn kicks away, Zayn tries to get Kidd on the rebound but Kidd tries a sharpshooter, gets sent out, Kidd with a kick from the apron, springboard elbow, Zayn gets knees up, Breeze hits Zayn with a Beauty Shot when he tries to follow up, Kidd with the Supermodel Kick and a drop kick to Neville coming off the top. Breeze into a cover for a nearfall on Neville, then a nearfall cover on Kidd. Breeze flops around the ring in frustration utterly losing his mind.

Breeze puts Neville on the turnbuckle and meets him there. Kidd sneaks up there too, they look for a double superplex, Zayn gets underneath for a powerbomb to Kidd and Breeze as they superplex Neville. Covers and no pins. The crowd is on their feet. Zayn needs the ropes to pull himself to his feet. Kidd is up next and Zayn wrecks him with rights. Zayn has lost his mind, wants the Helluva Kick and runs into a boot. Neville to the top, kicks Kidd away. Red Arrow to Zayn but Breeze chucks him out of the ring and covers, Zayn kicks out at the last possible second and Breeze can’t believe it.

Zayn crawls to his feet as Breeze plans his next move. Kidd tries sneaking up onZayn, Breeze hits the Beauty Shot on Zayn, Kidd locks the Sharpshooter in on Breeze. Breeze crawls to the ropes but Kidd drags him back in. Neville sneaks in and catches Breeze’s hand so he can’t tap, then Zayn breaks up the Sharpshooter. Neville and Zayn share a look in the ring and then trade bombs. Zayn can barely move or stand on his feet. Neville with a kick to get some room. Zayn body-drops Neville over the ropes, exploder suplex sends Kidd into the turnbuckle, huge dive to the outside from Zayn sends Breeze over the barricade, torpedo DDT to Breeze onto the ramp, Helluva Kick, but Neville drags the ref out of the ring as Kidd desperately eyes the bottom rope just out of his reach. Crowd is exploding with a “Holy s–t!” chant.

Neville can’t believe what he just did. Zayn can’t believe it either, goes ringside. Superkick from Neville to Zayn. Red Arrow to Kidd and Zayn can’t save the match.

WINNER: Adrian Neville in 36:00. This is the best match I have seen all year without anything close to competition. The intensity of the match, hot crowd, over a YEAR of build for Zayn, Neville with a nine-month undefeated streak, Breeze’s opportunistic habits, and Kidd’s great heel turn combined with the unbelievable athleticism in this ring to make a match that just has no peer in 2014 from a major promotion. The heelish moves from Neville at the end were pitch perfect.

Post-match, tons of replays. Sami Zayn can’t believe that his friend would do what he did to win a match.

Final Reax: Backstage scuttlebutt was that the last NXT Takeover put the main roster on notice and made them step things up a notch at their PPV. Takeover was solid before the main event, but the main event was so strong that it will be a long time until WWE puts on a PPV that comes close to this. The Bayley vs. Charlotte match was really outstanding as well. Charlotte can really deliver in the big matches. Baron Corbin and KENTA made immediate impacts tonight.

