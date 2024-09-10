WWE Raw Ratings Report (9/9): Raw up against Monday Night Football takes a dip, but how much compared to past two years?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday night’s (9/9) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.430 million viewers, compared to 1.652 the prior week and the 1.796 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.676 million. That’s a drop of 356,000 this week compared to last week.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.545 million

2nd hour: 1.447 million

3rd hour: 1.299 million

Raw went up against the first NFL Monday Night Football game of the season on ABC and ESPN, so this is a week that traditionally sees a drop in viewership. WWE went ad-free for the first 56 minutes of the first hour other than an in-house ad for merchandise and had more double-box breaks where fans could still see the action in the ring during commercial breaks to try to retain more viewers.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.353 million viewers, down from 1.704 million the prior week, so a drop of 351,000, essentially the same as this week’s dropoff. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.721 million, so 45,000 higher than this year’s same ten-week period average.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.710 million, down from 2.054 million the week before, a drop of 346,000, very similar to this week compared to last week. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.944 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.45 rating, compared to 0.49 and 0.56 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.55.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.40 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.52.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.44 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.53.

The announced matches and segments were…

The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan & Joe Gary & Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross w/ Uncle Howdy) vs. American Made (Chad Gable & The Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile) – Eight-Person Street Fight

Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman – Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender Tournament Finals

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Bret “The Hitman” Hart will Appear

