WWE Raw shifting back to a two hour format for final three months of 2014, info on whether it will be two hours on Netflix

During WWE Monday Night Raw tonight, Raw announcer Joe Tessitore announced that Raw will be shifting back to a two hour format starting Oct. 7 and will remain two hours through its final three months on USA Network before Raw moves to Netflix at the start of 2025.

The move to two hours could simply be a push by USA Network, which is preparing for life after Raw, so they might want that third hour slot to be a place to premiere some of their new sitcoms, drama series, and other original programming with the large lead-in Raw provides before they lose access to those millions of viewers.

PWTorch sourcing indicates that a decision on the length of Raw on Netflix is not official at this time, and that Raw being two hours for the last three months of the year shouldn’t be taken as evidence of Raw on Netflix being two hours. That said, it sounds as if the length of Raw on Netflix hasn’t actually been finalized yet. WWE wants Raw on Netflix to ultimately feel different in key ways from what viewers are used to, but of course Netflix paid big money for an established successful franchise (you might’ve heard it’s the longest running episodic weekly TV show), so they don’t want something completely different either.

Because Netflix isn’t a linear network with a live schedule where one show follows another like USA Network, the length of Raw might not end up either two hours or three hours, but could vary week to week depending on the season or the content on each week’s show, without the hard-out they now face. One week, it could be, say, 2 hours 15 minutes and the next week, 2 hours and 41 minutes. It remains to be determined.

But to be clear, Raw being cut back to two hours should not be seen as an indication of how long it will be on Netflix, although it obviously indicates WWE isn’t married to the idea of the show always being three hours.

Raw expanded from its two hour format, which started in 2017 during the Monday Night War era running opposite of WCW Nitro on TNT, to three hours on July 23, 2012. It has remained three hour show, with overruns during some periods, for over 12 years.

