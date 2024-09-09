20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (9/6/2004): Randy Orton vs. Kane, plus Ric Flair, Batista, Eric Bischoff, Trish Stratus, Lita, Regal, Eugene, Triple H

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 6, 2004

LIVE ON SPIKE TV

-Note: No Shawn Michaels tonight on Raw. He’s not in the building. Paul Heyman is on the creative writing team again, but perhaps mainly having to do with Smackdown.

-Extensive highlights aired of last week’s Raw main event segment with Randy Orton, Triple H, and Eugene involved.

-Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler introduced the show. They went right to the ring where Eric Bischoff was standing inside a cage and in front of a table with a covering draped over it. Bischoff announced the TV main event would be a rematch between Triple H and Eugene inside a cage. He said anyone who interfered would be suspended indefinitely. He said Hunter would put an end to Eugene’s career. Not that it matters much, but in the past, Bischoff was more discrete with his desire to see Eugene’s WWE career ended. He originally gave Eugene a job out of a favor to his sister and didn’t want to give the impression he was anything but thrilled to have him. So when talking about Eugene backstage (where in the convoluted WWE set-up, nobody other than wrestling fans supposedly can see what happens or hear what is said) said he wanted Eugene to be driven to quit on his own rather than being driven out. I guess Bischoff’s not worried about his sister’s opinion anymore, which would then seemingly give him the freedom to just fire Eugene anyway.

Bischoff then announced that because Edge will miss a minimum of four-to-six weeks with a torn groin, he’s stripping him of the IC Title because he won’t defend the title within 30 days. He unveiled the IC belt in front of him on the table. Christian came out and said he deserved to be given the IC Title. He said his “peeps” deserved it and they’d riot if he didn’t do the right thing. Chris Jericho’s entrance interrupted Christian. He told Bischoff that he should book a Jericho vs. Christian match for later tonight. Bischoff said he was instead booking it for Sunday’s PPV. Jericho said since he and Christian have fought so many times, he should let the fans decide the type of match. The crowd cheered. Jericho suggested a cage match. Christian said he missed four months already and if he got injured and missed more time, it wouldn’t be fair to his peeps. After much fanfare including a hilarious pause where he told the fans to wait patiently in anticipation, he suggested a “no countout match.” The camera showed the crowd sitting in complete silent indifference. Jericho suggested instead a ladder match. Bischoff decided that would be it. Christian has really come a long, long way quickly in terms of projecting a strong heel persona that’s not cool enough to boo but is still entertaining.

[Commercial Break]

1 — WILLIAM REGAL & CHRIS BENOIT & RHYNO & TAJIRI vs. LA RESISTANCE & RIC FLAIR & BATISTA

Benoit and Flair exchanged chops in mid-ring for a minute, then Tajiri and Robert Conway tagged in, and shortly thereafter an eight-way brawl broke out. They cut to a quick commercial at 1:30.

[Commercial Break]

After the break Flair was on offense against Regal and he was doing what? That’s right, chopping Regal in the corner. He can do this until he’s in his 90s. Rhyno took a beating for several minutes, but finally hot-tagged Benoit at 9:15. Benoit began suplexing Grenier and then Conway. Batista interfered, but Benoit gave him a big back suplex. Rhyno then gave a Gore to Batista. More eight-way chaos broke out briefly. Then Benoit took Conway down with a clothesline followed by a top rope headbutt (which he did quickly, which is a more realistic and convincing than when wrestlers take their time to get to the top rope and play to the crowd at the climax of the match). Benoit then finished Conway with a Sharpshooter.

WINNERS: Regal & Benoit & Rhyno & Tajiri at 10:54.

STAR RATING: *3/4

-They went to a highlights of last week’s Raw Diva competition. They were a lot better at bleeping this week than last week. They even covered their mouths with little icons so the lip readers wouldn’t be offended.

[Commercial Break]

-The Smackdown recap aired.

-Todd Grisham interviewed Randy Orton regarding facing Kane in the TV main event just six days before facing Triple H at Unforgiven. Orton imitated an ape when talking about how Triple H planned to have him get worn out by Kane before their title match. The ape imitation fell flat. It was the least cool Orton has looked yet. Footage aired of last week’s show-closing angle. He said at Unforgiven, the world will learn that the three most dominant letters on Raw aren’t H-H-H, but R-K-O.

-Trish Stratus walked up to Lita backstage and gave her a hard time about being pregnant with Kane’s baby. She told her to imagine the bonding that will occur when the baby’s “jagged little teeth gnaw at our nipple.” Lita said after she has the baby, she can’t wait to kick her ass. When Lita walked away, Nidia talked to Trish in Spanish. Trish said, “Sorry, I don’t speak German.” Nidia threw punch in Trish’s face as a set-up for the match.

[Commercial Break]

2 — TRISH STATUS vs. NIDIA

Ross announced that Tomko wasn’t at ringside because Bischoff had assigned him to wrestle Jericho later. Lawler wondered what it would be like for Lita to breast feed her baby. Ross said he couldn’t imagine and it’s none of his business. Nidia had a “wardrobe malfunction” when one of her straps broke when Trish yanked on her top as Nidia was punching her in the corner. As the ref tried to help Nidia, Trish kicked her in the head from behind and scored the pin.

WINNER: Trish at 3:29.

STAR RATING: 1/2*

-Triple H said tonight is the night “Eugene is over.” That could be taken more than one way. He guaranteed Eugene wouldn’t be walking out of the ring on his own. Bischoff said he was putting together a party for later. Hunter said tonight isn’t time to party because Eugene is just a set-up for his important match next Sunday – a “preview trailer for Orton to watch.” He said next week on Raw when he walks out on Raw as the new World Hvt. Champion, the celebration will begin.

-They showed the cage being lowered.

[Commercial Break]

3 — TRIPLE H vs. EUGENE

Eugene looked terrified to be inside the cage. However, in the opening minute he got riled up and pummeled Hunter with a barrage of punches. He had Hunter down at 1:15 and tried to escape through the door, but Hunter caught up to him first. Hunter then took control. He tied Eugene upside down in the corner and kicked away at him. Eugene began bleeding from the forehead. Lawler said the only person who would enjoy watching the beating would be Eugene. Ross asked if he had a soul or a conscience. When Hunter charged toward the cage, Eugene ducked and Hunter went down hard. Eugene almost crawled out of the cage, but Hunter caught him by the leg at the last second. Hunter resumed a beating on Eugene. When Hunter gave Eugene the Pedigree, Ross showed a sense of mercy for Eugene and said, “I’m glad to see the Pedigree. Thank god it’s over.” At 6:15 Hunter was about to leave the cage, but instead he closed the door and decided to continue to bash Eugene. Hunter then came off the second rope and drove his knee into Eugene’s arm. It looked pretty painful. Eugene screamed in agony. Hunter then strolled out of the cage through the door. As Hunter left, Eugene was being helped out of the ring. Hunter returned to the cage and slammed Eugene’s arm in the door. It might be time for Eugene’s wise identical twin brother, Felix, to show up and get revenge. It’s a little known fact, but Eugene was the fifth out of seven children. His mother, Bischoff’s sister, named her children in alphabetical order, beginning with Andrea, then Brib, Corbin, and Dwayne, followed by Eugene and his twin brother, born six minutes after him, Felix. Felix is also a pro wrestler, wrestling mainly in Norway where he is the Northern Pride European Middleweight Champion.

WINNER: Hunter at 7:46.

STAR RATING: **1/4 — The match did a good job sending the intended message.

[Commercial Break – Including an ad for the new online Fantasy Virtual GM game WWE launched last week, as detailed first on PWTorch.com]

-They replayed Hunter working over Eugene’s arm. They showed footage of a bloodied and battered Eugene being helped out of the ring. Ross observed that his left shoulder was much lower than his right shoulder.

-A smiling Coach said Bischoff always gets what he wants, such as Eugene’s exit from WWE. He then turned to Edge and asked for his thoughts on being stripped of the IC Title. Edge said he isn’t Coach’s “pal.” Edge said he didn’t like how Bischoff stripped him of the title even before the 30 days was up. He said he might have been able to return before the 30 days was up. Edge said he’s more concerned with using the right hair dye and shining his dentures so he can better kiss Evolution’s ass. He said he’d rather have lost the belt in the ring than be stripped of it.

-Kane made Lita sit in his locker room and watch footage of him beating up Shawn Michaels two months ago. They went to the close-up of Michaels coughing up blood. Lita said, “That’s enough.” She was in tears. Kane said, “We’re partners now. That means you are just as responsible for what happens to Shawn Michaels at Unforgiven as I am. Just as you are responsible for what I’m going to do tonight. I am ordering you to come down to the ring and watch my match, partner. Honey. Dear. Precious. Because the same thing I did to Shawn Michaels, I am going to do tonight to Randy Orton.” He closed with the maniacal laughter. Kane’s grammar and articulation is really good for someone who was locked in the basement for years and couldn’t speak until recently.

-They showed Ross and Lawler on camera. They had their backs to the crowd, so the crowd was in the background, which seemed like a new touch, perhaps the result of a new producer hired for Raw making his debut this week. Ross and Lawler previewed the Unforgiven matches: Jericho vs. Edge in a ladder match for the IC Title, Tajiri & Rhyno challenging La Resistance for the tag titles, Orton vs. Hunter for the World Hvt. Title, Shawn Michaels vs. Kane (w/Lita), Chris Benoit & William Regal vs. Ric Flair & Batista. Trish Stratus vs. Victoria for the Women’s Title.

[Commercial Break]

4 — CHRIS JERICHO vs. TYSON TOMKO

Twice Jericho had the advantage and twice a Christian distraction led to Tomko getting control of the match. Late in the match, Jericho had Tomko pinned after an enzuigiri (that missed badly) and once again Christian distracted Jericho. When Jericho knocked him off the ring apron, Tomko surprised Jericho with a neckbreaker for the win. Afterward, Christian rammed Jericho in the cut with the ladder twice and then stood on the ladder over Jericho and patted himself on the chest predicting an IC Title win.

WINNER: Tomko at 2:56.

STAR RATIING: * – Okay angle on its own, but it doesn’t fit with Christian’s expressed concern and fear earlier about being in a ladder match. He seemed quite confident and self-assured when using the ladder as a weapon and climbing it.

[Commercial Break]

-Stacy introduced the final four Raw Diva Candidates. Stacy said before announcing the latest elimination, they would have an arm wrestling competion. The winner would get to throw a bucket of Texas chili over the other three women. Christi beat Amy. Stacy announced Amy as the winner, showing like most viewers she doesn’t know the difference between them, either. Carrmella beat Joy quickly. That set up Carmella vs. Christi. Christi looked dead serious before it began, and then quickly put Carmella’s arm down. Phinneous Godwinn memories are rushing back into my head. Christi poured the chili on all three of their chests, but didn’t subject any of them to having it poured over their heads. Amy was then announced as the one eliminated next. She waved and quickly exited.

[Commercial Break]

-A commercial spot aired promoting the return of Shelton Benjamin.

5 — RANDY ORTON vs. KANE (w/Lita)

Orton’s intro music is going to have to grow on me. Orton took out Kane in the opening seconds with a quick dropkick. Orton teased a knee injury to lull Kane into a false sense of security and then poked Kane in the eye. Kane caught Orton with a big boot to the face seconds later, then grabbed a chair from ringside. Orton met Kane with a low blow prompting a DQ at just 2:46. Even with the restart in the mind, the way it was conceived made no sense because the ref DQ’d Orton for defending himself against an illegal move by Kane with a chair. Hunter walked out and said the match should go on. Bischoff stepped out and said he was restarting the match as a cage match. They cut to a break.

[Commercial Break]

As Kane beat up Orton in the cage as they returned from the break, Lawler and Ross said medical reports indicate Eugene may be out of WWE. Ross said he had a severely separated shoulder. Orton came back with a stiff chairshot and an RKO. When Orton was about to escape through the cage door, Hunter closed it. When the ref talked to Hunter about moving, Orton blindsided Hunter by ramming the cage door open into his face. Orton then jumped to the floor for the win. Flair and Batista joined Hunter in beating up Orton afterward. Orton managed to eventually fend them off with a chair, ut then they surrounded him the cage. Orton threw the chair at Hunter and then climbed over the top of the cage. Hunter grabbed Orton’s leg, but Orton fought him off and climbed to the floor, landing dangerously hard on his right knee. He then walked to the back as the ref raised his arm in victory.

WINNER: Orton at 15:00 overall.

STAR RATING: *3/4 — Pretty blah cage match.

