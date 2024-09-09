10 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (9/1/2014): Cena & Roman & Jericho vs. Orton & Seth & Kane, plus Sheamus, Ziggler, Miz, Henry, Big Show, Wyatts, Goldust, Rusev

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw TV Results

September 1, 2014 – Episode #1,109

Live in Des Moines, Iowa

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

– The Card: The Highlight Reel featuring Chris Jericho with Randy Orton in the opening segment. Plus, Paul Heyman speaks on behalf of Brock Lesnar to address John Cena, Orton continuing his feud with Roman Reigns, U.S. champion Sheamus & IC champion The Miz vs. Cesaro & The Miz in a tag match, and a Bella Twins feature on their childhood.

Live Raw on USA Network

Raw opened with Chris Jericho’s music playing in the background as Michael Cole introduced the show. Jericho soaked up a crowd response as JBL heeled on him for soaking up adoration. JBL spoke over Jericho throughout his intro, then Jericho tried to introduce his guest, Randy Orton, but Triple H’s music interrupted.

Out came Hunter, then Authority members Orton, Corporate Kane, and MITB holder Seth Rollins. The four suited men walked down to the ring as Jericho sold annoyance and concern waiting patiently in the ring. JBL said everyone should beat up Chris Jericho tonight.

Once The Authority entered the ring, Jericho said he just expected Orton, not his law firm of Sell-Out, Suck-Up, and Schnauz. Kane tried to speak on behalf of The Authority, but Hunter stepped to the front of the line to insult Jericho never growing up – both figuratively and literally. Jericho said it’s interesting to see Hunter out here in the ring other than when his wife is thrown in jail.

Hunter and Jericho went back-and-forth trading insults like they were on the high school playground, then Hunter got down to business. He said he has been reviewing the match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar at Summerslam over and over. And, he has come to the conclusion that it might not be Best for Business to have a re-match between them. So, he is contemplating a new #1 contender for Night of Champions.

Jericho asked Hunter who he’s going to give the title shot to now. Orton spoke up that there is only one man who can beat Lesnar. And he’s standing right here. Seth Rollins wasn’t so convinced standing in the background. Or … Kane spoke. Kane suggested putting his mask back on. Rollins, from Iowa, then spoke to a babyface pop about the future having already arrived. “Rollins, Rollins, Rollins” chant from the crowd. Cole acknowledged the hometown crowd, then Rollins spoke that maybe the future has already arrived. After all, he did take out Dean Ambrose and he has become one of the most intelligent and dangerous wrestlers on the roster.

Jericho spoke up that perhaps he should get the title shot. Suddenly, John Cena’s music interrupted with Cena having something to say about all of this. Cena marched down to the ring in a very upset mood, complete with pacing the ring and rubbing his head and mouth. “What the hell are you talking about?” Cena asked Hunter. He shouted at Hunter about Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels not thinking he can beat Lesnar, but those two didn’t think he would beat Hunter at WrestleMania 22. But, Hunter tapped out. For $9.99 on the Network.

Cena reminded Hunter that he invoked his re-match clause and Hunter authorized it. Which means he will sue Hunter and become COO. And his first order of business would be looking Hunter in the eyes and telling him he’s fired. Hunter smirked. Cena said the re-match is happening. He’s going to Night of Champions to not only beat Brock Lesnar, but beat his ass.

Hunter, having sat back and listened to Cena, said “wow” a few times, then laughed at Cena threatening to sue. Hunter mocked Cena’s slogan, adding “lawsuit” to Hustle, Loyalty, Respect. Hunter said Cena doesn’t understand it, but he knows what his job is. He knows what being the COO means and that means that no matter what he does what is Best for Business for the “WWWE” every single day.

Hunter stepped back and said John Cena’s career ending at Night of Champions is not good for business. Rollins then stepped up and said Cena should get the re-match. What’s the worst that could happen? Rollins held out his MITB briefcase and said there’s always Plan B if the worst happens. Orton spoke up next that Hunter should give Cena the re-match, then noted he’s still owed a title re-match from WrestleMania.

Jericho reminded everyone that it’s his show, then noted Orton has lost every big match this year. Including Summerslam when Roman Reigns beat him. Orton replied that Reigns’s victory means nothing and Reigns means nothing. He said he would punch him in the face right now if he’s standing right here. Awkward pause. Shield’s music played and out came Roman Reigns in the crowd.

[Q2] Reigns walked past a dude dressed up like Hulk Hogan and life-size cut-outs of Rick Rude and Jake Roberts on the way to the ring, where Orton sold annoyance. Reigns then walked up to Orton and told Orton he’s here. Reigns noted Orton is all talk, then reminded Rollins that he almost crushed his skull with a cinder block last week. He said they have unfinished business, then told Hunter that he belongs in the title mix.

Hunter said it sounds like everyone thinks he’s the guy to take on Brock Lesnar. Hunter doubted Cena, then said he’s going to give everyone a chance to prove himself tonight. He booked Cena, Reigns, and Jericho against Orton, Rollins, and Kane in a six-man tag match. Hunter looked at everyone, then said he’ll sit down at ringside watching. Cue up Hunter’s music. Rollins tried to jumpstart the fight, but Reigns saw it coming and chased Rollins from the ring.

[ JC’s Reax: Well, that was overly-scripted and awkward throughout. In any event, WWE fast-forwarding to Week 4 of Cena’s journey last week meant they had to go backwards to putting Cena’s title shot in jeopardy this week. Maybe. Kind of. Is it? It was very unclear. And now you’ve got the ultimate babyface threatening legal action like Big Show or Brie Bella. The booking damage done last week cannot be under-estimated. ]

Still to come: Big Show & Mark Henry vs. Luke Harper & Erick Rowan. Again. Lawler tried to speak, but Cole cut him off and went to a Smackdown video of Sheamus beating Damien Sandow last Friday on Smackdown.

Up Next: Sheamus & Ziggler vs. Miz & Cesaro in tag action.

[Commercial Break at 8:20]

Moments Ago: Seth Rollins tried to attack Roman Reigns from behind, but Reigns dropped him.

Back live for the opening tag match, Damien Sandow was next to The Miz as his designated stunt-double for a second week. Miz also had a female make-up artist with him.

1 — U.S. champion SHEAMUS & IC champion DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. THE MIZ (w/Damien Sandow) & CESARO

Cesaro and Ziggler started things off in the ring. Cesaro mocked Ziggler’s repeated elbow drops to the chest, which Ziggler answered with a flash dropkick. Ziggler tried to get at Miz, but Miz bailed from the ring apron to get a touch-up in the make-up chair. Miz then tagged into the match and kicked Ziggler hard in the face before parading around the ring. Miz lost control, then Ziggler tagged in Sheamus, who tried to punch Miz in the face, but Miz ducked in time.

Sheamus put Miz on the ring apron and lit him up with Ten, no, make it 15 Forearms to the Chest. Miz sold dizziness, then Sheamus dropped him center-ring for a two count. Sheamus maintained control of the match for the champs heading to break.

[Q3] [Commercial Break at 8:29]

Back from break, Cesaro was working on Sheamus while Miz was cooling down in his make-up chair. “We Want Ziggler” chant from the crowd. Sheamus started to no-sell Cesaro’s offense, then he lost himself for a bit until Cesaro dropped him with a fallaway suplex with a bridge pin for a two count. Sheamus shook off Cesaro moments later, then tagged in Ziggler as Miz tagged in.

Ziggler got his hands on Miz, but Miz avoided a face smash, only to take a flying DDT for a two count. All four men in the ring, but Sheamus took himself and Cesaro over the top rope to the floor. Dolph went for the Fameasser on Miz, but Miz bailed from the ring and sent Sandow into the ring. The ref said Sandow cannot compete, Ziggler went after Sandow, and Miz snuck up on Ziggler for the Skullcrushing Finale. It was good for the pin and the win.

Big boos from an invested vocal male crowd in Des Moines as the finish unfolded. Not necessarily good heat; more like annoyance with the act and booking. On commentary, hapless Cole was left alone to call out the heels for cheating, as Lawler has apparently given up and is joining JBL.

WINNERS: Miz & Cesaro at 11:18.

Video Review: Last week on Raw, Nikki Bella put down Brie Bella, who showed no fight for the second straight week.

Video Feature: Growing up Bellas. Nikki accused Brie Bella of being conniving. Especially at the High School Prom, where Brie took Nikki’s date, allegedly. Apparently there’s more of this to follow.

[Commercial Break at 8:40]

In-ring: Members of Total Divas were in the ring. The odd woman out was Layla, who is not on the show.

2 — LAYLA & NAOMI & SUMMER RAE vs. ROSA MENDES & EVA MARIE & CAMERON — six-Divas tag match

No rhyme or reason to why the teams were assembled in this X Division manner other than Cameron and Naomi being on opposite sides. The participants gave up on a six-person tag set-up and just started brawling one minute into the match. In the chaos, Layla’s team secured the win, sending the default heels retreating on the outside.

WINNERS: Team Layla at 1:30.

Raw Replay: Two weeks ago, Seth Rollins and Kane took out Dean Ambrose. Last week, Rollins and Kane tried to do the same to Roman Reigns, but Reigns turned the tables and tried to smash Rollins’s head with a cinder block.

Tonight: Cena & Reigns & Jericho vs. Rollins & Orton & Kane in a six-man tag match.

Up Next: Show & Henry vs. the Wyatts. WWE’s marketing pitch for the latest edition of this match is “over 1,400 of humanity” in the same ring.

[Commercial Break at 8:48]

In-ring: Mark Henry’s music was playing as Henry and Show were making their way to the ring. The Wyatt theme interrupted to bring out Erick Rowan and Luke Harper for the top-of-the-second-hour match.

3 — MARK HENRY & BIG SHOW vs. THE WYATTS (LUKE HARPER & ERICK ROWAN)

Silent crowd early on for the rudimentary match action, prompting basic Network conversation between the announcers. Harper eventually controlled the match heading to a commercial.

[Commercial Break at 8:56]

“Sexual Chocolate” chant back from break as Henry and Rowan battled mid-ring. Harper then drove Henry to the heel corner for Harper to get a piece of Henry. Suddenly, Rusev and Lana slowly walked out on-stage to boos. Harper took exception to their presence as the announcers linked up the Rusev vs. Henry issue from two weeks ago.

[Q5 — second hour] Show tagged in and ran over Harper with a clothesline. Big butt splash in the corner, then a running shoulder. Show sidekicked Rowan out of the ring, then rolled to the floor to try to spear Harper, but Harper side-stepped and Show crashed into the guardrail.

Back in the ring, the heels worked on Show as Rusev and Lana glared into the ring. Another “Sexual Chocolate” chant as the heels continued to work on Show. Rowan then bodyslammed Show after Show gave him some momentum bouncing off the ropes. Brief reaction to the Feat of Strength, the match continued with Show sneaking in a DDT to Rowan to break free.

Henry tagged in and the action broke down. Henry had Rowan lined up for a World’s Strongest Slam bodyslam, but Rusev hit the ring and kicked him in the gut for a DQ. Post-match, Rusev left the ring, then Harper tried to bring a chair into the ring, but Show kicked it away. Harper, Rowan, Rusev, and Lana headed away from ringside as Show stood tall with Henry in the ring.

WINNERS: Henry & Show via DQ at 11:13. That was not as good as their other encounters. And now things are complicated with Rusev in the mix with the Wyatts.

Video Feature: Growing up Bellas Part 2. Nikki accused Brie Bella of stealing her driver license and crashing their 2000 Honda Civic in high school. I’ve never told anyone. Until now.

Up Next: John Cena is ready for Night of Champions against Brock Lesnar. Isn’t the match off until the end of the show? Who knows.

[Commercial Break at 9:08]

Next Monday: Former St. Louis Rams player Michael Sam has been invited to Raw next week. Lawler said if Sam takes the invite, they’ll give him a live mic.

Video Package: John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar re-match at Night of Champions.

[Q6] Back in the arena, Paul Heyman was introduced to the stage to speak on behalf of WWE World Hvt. champion Brock Lesnar. Heyman wanted to talk about overcompensatory behavior. Not Vince McMahon’s booking, but Cena’s approach to the Night of Champions re-match.

Heyman went back to two weeks ago when his client, Lesnar, beat and victimized John Cena. And, emasculated him. Now, Cena has lost his mind and is not listening to what is reasonable. He said Cena is a cash cow who will be milked for the last time at Night of Champions.

Graphic: Lesnar vs. Cena at Night of Champions. WWE seems to be going heavy on ads mid-way through the show to try to clear up that the match is still happening at the PPV. … Unless Triple H changes his mind after the main event.

In-ring: Jack Swagger’s music played to bring out Swagger waving his American flag. And, he was joined by a returning Zeb Colter, who got a pop re-emerging after being off TV since Summerslam. Swagger is in action next.

[Commercial Break at 9:19]

Back from break, a tomato can was in the ring to help Swagger back on track. But, first, a review of Bo Dallas trying to make Swagger a Bo-Liever on Smackdown.

4 — JACK SWAGGER (w/Zeb Colter) vs. CURTIS AXEL

Swagger controlled early on, then Dallas emerged on-stage with three studio chairs. Dallas stood in front of one of the stools, then some random civilians started showing up on the stage. It’s like something has to happen every ten seconds on this week’s show. Dallas stood in front of the individuals on the stage as Swagger shook off Dallas and controlled the match. Swagger went for a Swagger Bomb, but Axel blocked. Swagger adjusted and slapped on the Patriot Lock, which Axel tapped out to.

WINNER: Swagger via submission at 2:35.

Post-match: Dallas spoke over Jack’s music congratulating him on the victory. He then brought up Swagger letting down 318 million Americans he let down at Summerslam. The first man was Richie, a farmer from the heartland of America. He said Richie bet an entire month’s salary on Swagger. Then, he bet double or nothing on Swagger’s re-matches against Rusev. Now, Richie’s savings are gone and the farm has been repossessed.

Next was Angelo, who came to the country as a tailor. This man failed his citizenship test and is now being deported back to Italy. But, he has time to appear on Raw. From the ring, Zeb told him to get out. Last, Jennifer. Bo said Swagger used to be Jennifer’s son’s favorite “wrestler.” But, now, Jennifer’s son wants to be like Vladimir Putin. Cue up the graphic. Bo told everyone to stand up with him and proclaim, “All you have to do is Bo-Lieve,” in response to the “We the People” saying.

Moving on, still to come is a six-man tag with Team Cena vs. The Authority.

[Q7] [Commercial Break at 9:30]

Back from break, Adam Rose was on the way to the ring for something else. Cole faked excitement for Rose’s presence wit the Rosebuds, then WWE showed Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil already in the ring. Apparently it’s Slater vs. Rose.

5 — ADAM ROSE vs. TITUS O’NEIL (w/Heath Slater)

The vocal portion of the crowd quickly lost interest in the match, chanting “Slater, Slater.” Rose’s bunny mascot then hopped over to Slater, who decked the bunny to a pop. Suddenly the bunny shot on Slater and took him down. Oh, and a match was happening. Rose rolled up Titus from behind for three strikes to the mat to end whatever was supposed to be occurring in the ring.

WINNER: Rose at 1:52. The past of the hour show has felt like it was written by an eight-year-old who can’t focus on anything.

Video Feature: Growing up Bella Part 3. Nikki alleged that Brie almost did not graduate from high school. It’s apparent the gig is Brie bailed out Nikki throughout their lives, but now Nikki is trying to make it sound like the other way around.

In-ring: Back to Rusev, who was introduced to the ring with Lana. Cole noted Rusev has already been on the show, but now he’s in action. Next.

[Commercial Break at 9:40]

Back from break, the announcers hyped the Network. More like JBL tried to make Cole upset speaking over him with $9.99 shouts.

Back in the ring, Lana cut a promo about Labor Day being just another day off for Americans. She lulled the crowd to sleep talking about the American education system, then set up Rusev to face a tomato can.

6 — RUSEV (w/Lana) vs. ZACK RYDER

Rusev dominated in the opening seconds, then Lana called for the end. Rusev stomped Ryder’s back, then slapped on The Accolade submission. Ryder quickly tapped. Cue up the giant Russian flag.

[Q8] Post-match: Mark Henry’s music played. Henry marched down to the ring, then charged the ring, but Rusev bailed out the back door to boos. Henry took the mic and said he’s scared, too. Scared of what he’ll do to Rusev when he gets his hands on him. Henry said he’s the strongest man from the strongest country in the world. Henry leaned down on the top rope and told Rusev that he’s not invincible despite being undefeated. Henry said he just opened an international wing in the Hall of Pain and Rusev is going to be the first inductee. “Get ’em, Mark!” Cole said, taking the moment down a notch.

WINNER: Rusev via submission at 0:52.

Authority Office: Triple H was talking to someone. It was Stephanie McMahon. Steph talked about the Bella Drama, noting those stories struck a chord with her. She said when their employees have problems, her door is always open. And, she just wants to give back. Hunter laughed at Steph, saying she just wants to help everyone because she has such a big heart. Steph giggled and said she can’t wait to see Nikki’s face when she makes an announcement.

[Commercial Break at 9:51]

Bella Segment

Raw returned five minutes before the top of the hour with Stephanie McMahon walking out on-stage. Cole hyped the six-man tag main event as Steph made her way to the ring. Steph gave a drawn-out introduction before recognizing and commending Nikki Bella for having the courage to stand up and tell her story tonight. Lawler noted they’ve heard enough of this tonight.

Out came Nikki, who traded pleasantries with Stephanie. “Boring” chants in the opening 30 seconds. Steph said she didn’t realize just how deep these Bella issues ran until Nikki told her story. Steph tried to draw boos by talking over-the-top about having great family values and raising her family, but the crowd didn’t bite, so Steph just got to the point that she is granting Nikki a Divas Title shot.

[Q9 — third hour] The Bella Twin music played and out came Brie. Steph cut the music, saying it’s reserved for Nikki only. Brie asked if this is what this is all about – a Divas Title shot? Nikki cut off Brie and cut her down, saying Daniel Bryan will eventually divorce her and she will be just some little memory.

A.J. Lee’s music suddenly interrupted to throw A.J. into the Bella-Stephanie drama. The crowd woke up with “C-M Punk” chants, then A.J. asked Steph if she and her little husband have forgotten the concept of a #1 contender. Because she is owed a Divas Title re-match. Why Steph needs to do what’s Best for Business and let the Bellas work out their issues while she takes care of the Divas Title. The crowd cheered.

Steph sarcastically thanked her for the info until Paige’s music interrupted to bring out the Divas champion. Paige said all this talk about the Divas Title is missing one thing – the Divas champion. A.J. and Paige got into it, then Nikki cut them off and said she can make all of this go away. Nikki said she will forgive Brie, but only under one condition. What she’s asking her to do is to quit. Brie did her face, prompting another angry promo from Nikki. Nikki told Brie to crawl back into her hole with Bryan in the middle of nowhere. In the background was a sign reading: “I could be at home watching Nitro.” Nikki kept going telling Brie to leave, so Brie turned around and shoved her, which also took down Paige.

In the chaos, A.J. picked up the Divas Title and skipped around the ring, but Steph stopped her and growled at A.J. to give back the Divas Title. A.J. stood up to Steph, but released the title. Silence. Left in the ring were Steph, Paige, and Nikki. Paige’s music then played and Steph handed her back the Divas Title.

[ JC’s Reax: The audience is witnessing the unraveling and downward spiral of Raw TV segment by segment tonight. The funny thing is WWE actually had a hot, invested crowd early on, and they’ve wasted it tonight. ]

Still to come: Team Cena vs. The Authority six-man tag main event.

[Commercial Break at 10:07]

Main Event: Dolph Ziggler on Miz TV tomorrow night.

Announcers: Cole and Co. tried to sort through the Divas Title/Bellas situation.

Next Week: Chris Jericho vs. Bray Wyatt on Raw. It’s inside a steel cage with no advanced build-up following up on their Summerslam match.

Video Screen: To try to provide the advanced build-up, Bray Wyatt interrupted on the video screen to cut a promo on Jericho. Bray told Jericho that it’s time for him to pay for his sins. Why would anyone take Bray seriously after Cena ran through the Wyatts last week?

In-ring: The Usos were introduced to the ring. WWE cut to a shot of half-asleep crowd members, then quickly cut back to the Usos doing their intro dance. Justin Roberts announced this as a singles match with Jey Uso injured from last week’s Tag Title match. Goldust then came out as Jimmy’s opponent.

[Q10]

7 — GOLDUST (w/Stardust) vs. WWE tag champ JIMMY USO (w/WWE tag champ Jey Uso)

Before the match started, Goldust offered an apology for what happened last week, but the Usos didn’t want to hear it. A brawl broke out, with the Rhodes Bros. getting the advantage due to Jey’s injury situation. Goldust went to work on Jimmy once the bell sounded to officially begin the match. Uso tried a comeback, but Goldust cut him off and nailed the Final Cut.

Post-match, Cody was selling the effects of a ringside brawl during the match, then Goldust and Cody double-teamed the injured Jey Uso. Goldust wrapped Jey’s knee around the ringpost, then Cody smashed it with a chair. Jey cried out in pain as the medic checked on him. Goldust and Cody taunted Jey, telling him that his time is up. Jimmy recovered and checked on his brother, who continued to writhe in pain.

WINNER: Goldust at 2:12. Good to see more clearly-defined heel characteristics for the Rhodes Bros., but the crowd still wants to cheer them.

Announcers: The ringside camera moved away from the Usos to the announcers, who shifted to focusing on the Ambrose vs. Kane & Rollins issue from two weeks ago.

Backstage: Authority members Rollins, Orton, and Kane were shown talking strategy. Orton appeared to be wearing athletic pants or yoga pants or something odd for his character.

[Commercial Break at 10:24]

This Sunday: One of the reasons for Raw going off the rails, “Total Divas,” premieres this Sunday on E!. Back to the announcers, who hyped Rosa Mendes joining the cast for Season 3.

Cole shifted gears to earlier tonight when Henry & Big Show faced the Wyatts, only to have Rusev interrupt.

Locker Room: Henry and Show talked about Rusev running like a coward. Show said he understands Henry wanting Rusev, but they have a deal to be the most dominant tag team in WWE. Show said he’ll be in his corner, but Henry said he needs to do this for himself and his country. Show fired up Henry about putting Rusev in the Hall of Pain.

[Q11] In-ring: Triple H’s music played to bring out Hunter and Stephanie McMahon to watch the main event from ringside.

John Cena’s music played first to bring out the former WWE World champion. Cena locked eyes with Hunter at ringside, then Raw cut to commercial ahead of the main event.

[Commercial Break at 10:33]

Back from break, Cena was still in the ring. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was coming through the crowd for the second time tonight. Cole then announced Divas champion Paige vs. Brie Bella this Friday on Smackdown. Then, Cole announced Reigns vs. Orton in a Summerslam re-match next Monday on Raw. Plus, Jericho vs. Wyatt in a steel cage.

After Reigns entered the ring, Chris Jericho made his full entrance to round out the babyface trio in the main event. Out first for the heels was Seth Rollins. JBL heeled on Iowa not producing any other talent, drawing a quick Big E. reference as Kane made his entrance. Randy Orton was then introduced last for the main event.

8 — JOHN CENA & ROMAN REIGNS & CHRIS JERICHO vs. THE AUTHORITY (RANDY ORTON & SETH ROLLINS & KANE) — six-man tag match

Reigns and Orton started things off while the crowd chanted for Rollins. Orton has been here before with his partner two weeks ago, Ryback, getting cheers in his hometown of Las Vegas. Reigns eventually whipped Rollins into the ring from the ring apron, sending the heels scurrying as Raw cut to another break.

[Commercial Break at 10:43]

[Q12] Back from break, Kane was battling Reigns. Meanwhile, the announcers hyped next week’s line-up trying to counter the first regular season week of Monday Night Football. As for Reigns, the heels controlled him with in and out tags as JBL set up Dean Ambrose eventually making a big comeback by saying they’ll probably never hear from him again.

The crowd picked up a dueling chant of “Let’s Go Cena / Cena Sucks” with the added twist of fans facing the hard camera sitting down and standing up for their respective chant, entertaining themselves a bit as the match dragged on. More beat down on Reigns as Cena begged for a tag. Reigns suddenly exploded off the ropes with a flying clothesline. And, the tag was made to … Jericho. Not Cena, drawing noooos from the kids in the crowd. Cole noted everyone wants to prove himself to Hunter, so they’re trying to keep #1 contender Cena out of the match.

Jericho cleaned house, then slapped on the Walls of Jericho on Rollins as Cena stood by concerned on the ring apron. Chaos broke out as Cena continued to stand on the ring apron, then he hit the ring to drop Kane with an AA. Rollins dropped Cena with a glancing blow, though. More chaos, then Rollins covered Jericho for a two count. The match settled down as Hunter stood up trying to direct traffic. Back in the ring, Jericho suddenly hit a Codebreaker on Rollins, went for a cover, and Raw cut to break. It’s been that kind of night.

[Commercial Break at 10:54]

Back from break, the match was still ongoing. Orton snapped off a powerslam on Jericho, drawing applause from Hunter at ringside. Meanwhile, Cena continued to stew on the ring apron. Lawler and JBL then argued about whether Cena vs. Lesnar is still happening at Night of Champions, prompting Cole to intervene.

[Q13 — over-run] “Y2J” chant as Jericho tried to mount a comeback against Kane. But, Kane cut him off with an uppercut. Back to Orton to work on Jericho. It’s the over-run and Orton slowed things down as if they were in Q11. Jericho finally broke free and nailed a cross-body splash from the top for a two count. Jericho then reached his corner teasing a tag to Cena, but Kane cut off the tag. Jericho broke free and made the hot tag to Cena after 21 minutes of build-up.

Cena cleaned house, then chaos broke out in the ring. Cena destroyed Rollins with an overhead suplex, then he dropped Kane with an AA in Triple H’s face. Reigns then extended his hand looking for a tag and Cena acknowledged. So, Reigns measured Kane for a big spear and he connected. Reigns covered Kane for the win.

Post-match: Cena talked trash to Triple H, then Rollins tried to get at Cena, but Cena dumped Rollins onto the announce table with an AA. Cena shouted at Hunter that he will see Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions. Hunter unflinchingly stared down Cena as Steph tried to keep Hunter calm. Cena then returned to the ring to celebrate as Reigns and Jericho walked around in the ring.

As Raw wrapped up, Cole and Co. hyped next week’s counter-NFL programming before WWE plugged Reigns vs. Orton and Jericho vs. Wyatt in a steel cage next Monday on Raw. Cole said the bottom line tonight is that Cena showed the world, The Authority, and Triple H that he’s ready for Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions. Cena then grabbed a sign from the crowd reading “Tag Me In” that felt like something for the live crowd after Raw went off the air and flashed it to the hard camera as Raw signed off.

WINNERS: Team Cena at 22:52. So, three hours to arrive at the same point they started with – Cena vs. Lesnar at Night of Champions. WWE skipped ahead to Week 4 last week, had to figure out something for this week booking week-to-week, and somewhat confused the issue by having Reigns score the victory here. The obvious long-term goal is Lesnar vs. Reigns, but Reigns doesn’t feel close to ready for that position.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Just a mess. The guts of the show needs a major overhaul and throwing out PPV re-matches next week on Raw is merely an attempt to plug holes in the leaking Creative ship. Plus, what does WWE do with Cena the next weeks before Night of Champions? They’ll come up with something, but it has to be better than confusing the issue, like they did this week.

