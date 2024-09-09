AEW Collision Ratings Report (9/6): Up against Smackdown and the NFL, Collision drops to lowest viewership in its history

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday night’s (9/6) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 157,000 viewers, compared to 289,000 the prior week and the 442,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 337,400.

This week’s episode aired a night earlier than usual, up against both Smackdown and an NFL game on Peacock between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Smackdown also took a big hit in viewership, dropping more than 400,000 from the typical 2.2 million range in recent months.

One year ago this week, it drew 476,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.04 rating, compared to 0.11 and 0.13 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.11.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

The show featured a loaded eight-man tag match including Bryan Danielson, The Young Bucks, and Kazuchika Okada, plus Continental Contendership qualifiers.

