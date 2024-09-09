VIP AUDIO 9/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-6-2006) – Scott Hall Torch Talk (pt. 1): Hall’s first-ever lengthy interview begins with how he broke into pro wrestling and early stories (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 6, 2006 Torch Talk audio series with Scott Hall, a/k/a Razor Ramon. This is part one, which matched the published transcript in Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter #831.

Scott Hall had never been big on interviews with wrestling media. He had been required to do one here and there over the years for his company, but never more than ten minutes or so. Yet, he had been so many places, had been part of so many big stories, had so many opinions, and had so much insight to add to a business he has studied and practiced over the years. He could talks hours about the pro wrestling industry, but usually reserved that for road trips with his buddies, most notably Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. Until now.

In this, Hall’s first in-depth insider interview ever, he marched through his career from his days as a fan growing up all the way through the Razor Ramon gimmick, controversies with the Clique, his jump to WCW, and the Monday Night War and NWO era.

In part one of this three-hour-plus exclusive interview, Hall discussed how he broke into wrestling and stories from his early days in the ring. The interview was conducted on Sept. 6, 2006.