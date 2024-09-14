WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (9/13): Adams’ assessment of Cody-Solo in a cage, Roman Reigns return, Michin vs. Niven, Hayes vs. Andrade, New Logo & Opening Theme, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With a new network and a new season for Smackdown comes a new contributor for Hits and Misses! I’m Christopher Adams, and I’ll be sharing my takes on Smackdown every week here at PWTorch. If you ever think my articles Miss, feel free to email me at cadamsowj@gmail.com and give me your thoughts. Just don’t be too cruel! Now, onto the season premiere of Smackdown!

New Logo/Opening/Theme – Hit: It’s appropriate that the show received a repackage to distance itself from the Fox Era, and the team at WWE didn’t miss with their efforts. The logo is, overall, a nice re-design. It looks best when the words aren’t stacked together, as the combined “S” and “D” isn’t as clear as it should be. That’s a minor complaint, as the overall redesign is successful enough to signify a new beginning while retaining the familiar elements of the brand. “Neva Play” by Megan Thee Stallion plays as the new theme, a great choice as WWE continues its alliance with the juggernauts of pop culture. The wrestlers highlighted in the opening credits are a nice reminder of how much star power Smackdown has. Raw has its work cut out for it if it wants to seem as relevant as Smackdown this season.

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa – Hit: By far, this is the best match between Rhodes and Sikoa, eclipsing their match at SummerSlam by leaps and bounds. It’s undeniable that Solo Sikoa isn’t of the same wrestling caliber as Rhodes, who holds the Undisputed WWE Championship for a good reason. Yet, Sikoa’s performance here was the best I’ve ever seen him. Cody was able to elevate the match with the risks he was willing to take and the punishment he was willing to endure. The off-the-cage Cody Cutter was a near disaster, but it made for a great visual once landed. It was a physical match, with a little bit of color, that made for a great opener. Cody wins, and we hear him say, “We’re done.’” Let’s hope so, as Cody needs a new challenger.

Bloodline Beatdown and the OTC – Hit: The expected Bloodline beatdown of Cody was still entertaining, with Jacob Fatu shining with his acrobatics and overwhelming power. Likewise, the expected return of Roman Reigns injected – to borrow from our friend Cody Rhodes – “adrenaline in my soul,” as it seemed to do for the crowd, too. After beating down the Tongans and Sikoa, Reigns’s face-to-face with Fatu promised an incredible rivalry once they square up in the squared circle. Roman’s facials continued to be a highlight of his performance. The surprise is that it appears Roman and Cody are set to be allies against the Bloodline, as it was Rhodes who came to Reigns’s rescue when the Tongans re-gained their fighting spirit.

Cathy Kelly and Nick Aldis—Hit: This backstage segment has great energy. Aldis continues to shine as an authority figure, and Kelly is a natural in her performance.

Michin vs. Piper Nivin – Miss: The first miss of the night, and it isn’t the fault of the wrestlers. Michin and Nivin put on a great match, and I look forward to this rivalry continuing. However, it feels insulting to the performers when their entrances are drastically shortened or outright ignored. The match needed more time, but the post-match beatdown with Chelsea Green delivering an Unprettier to Michin onto a trash can was tremendous and looked brutal. Good chemistry couldn’t save what felt like a rushed or abbreviated segment.

RVD – Hit: How could we not pop for an appearance of the “Whole Damn Show!”

KO and Ricky—Miss: The fans seemed to enjoy the brief pairing of KO and a hairy wrestler named Ricky, but the segment felt flat and unnecessary for a white-hot show with story angles and god-like rivalries.

KO & Randy Orton vs. A-Town Down Under – Hit: We all knew Randy Orton would be the mystery partner, but we love it anyway! These two teams have great chemistry together, and the veterans seem to enjoy working with the younger wrestlers in Austin Theory and Greyson Waller. The match was nothing new in terms of storytelling, but the in-ring work remains vibrant, energetic, and enjoyable to watch. In particular, A-Town Down Under shine in their selling, and deserve more credit than it seems the Internet wants to give them.

Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis – Hit: It’s a hit because he said the quiet part out loud. We’re all ready for Cody to move on from the Bloodline.

Nia Jax/Tiffany Stratton/Bayley/Naomi – Hit, but just barely: While all four women have star power and can hold their own with promos, the conversation felt stilted in places and lacked energy. The stipulation for next week felt consequential enough that this segment didn’t Miss, but it certainly came close.

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes – Hit: These two could wrestle weekly for the next ten years and we wouldn’t tire of their matches. Flawless chemistry and phenomenal athleticism allowed for a faster work rate and a stiffer physicality. Both men endured heavy hits, but Andrade’s Spinning Back Elbow into Hayes’s face shook my TV. The finish to the match was incredible, taking place precariously atop the turnbuckle. Back and forth they went until Andrade executed an Avalanche Message, nearly putting Hayes through the ring itself. A great rivalry that is simmering until it’s time to fight again.

L.A. Knight Promo – Hit: How could it not be a Hit? It’s L.A. Knight, who reminded Andrade and the whole world why he runs the whole damn game!

Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes/Bloodline – Hit: Here it is. The answer we were all waiting for. At Badd Blood, it’s as if Coke and Pepsi or Marvel and D.C. are teaming up. Bitter, storied rivals coming together. This isn’t two mid-carders paired together to fill a segment. These are the two top guys of their generation, of the entire industry, tagging while holding onto their hatred. It’s not set aside. It’s still there, but they’re willing to do what needs to be done to put Solo and Fatu into the dirt. It’s clear Reigns won’t be a traditional babyface. That’s still Rhodes’s domain. But he’s not the worst of the worst any longer. The crowd seemed more behind Rhodes than Reigns, which made my heart happy. Seeing Rhodes square up to remind Reigns who really is the quarterback promises excellent things for Smackdown’s future.

