10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (9-17-2014): Knockouts Battle Royal, Samoa Joe vs. Homicide, plus Lashley, MVP, Roode, Hardys, Team 3D

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact Results

September 17, 2014

Taped 8/7 in New York City

Aired on Spike TV

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

TNA’s “No Surrender” special opened with a video package on the TNA Tag Title series. No mention of the main event TNA World Title match in the opening package. In the building, Mike Tenay and Taz broke down the line-up.

In-ring: A Knockouts battle royal was introduced to start the show. It’s a #1 contender match to determine the next challenger for Gail Kim’s KO Title.

1 — KNOCKOUTS BATTLE ROYAL — #1 contender to the KO Title

Taryn Terrell was introduced to the ring first, followed by Madison Rayne, the Beautiful People, Rebel, Brittany, and the debuting Havok, who was introduced from “Defiance, Ohio.” Angelina wasn’t sure what to make of Havok, who came to the ring sporting a gas mask and wild costume.

Once the bell sounded, the BP ganged up on an inexperienced Rebel to try to eliminate her. Meanwhile, Havok picked apart anyone in her path until the rest of the participants worked together to gang up on her. She survived, though, and bodies started flying out of the ring. Havok eliminated Rebel, leaving Velvet as the final opponent. Velvet put up a good fight, but Havok eliminated her for the win.

WINNER: Havok at 5:00 to become #1 contender to the KO Title. Classic dominant heel setting up underdog Gail Kim’s next challenge.

[Q2] [Commercial Break at 9:15. A local spot for Coastal Wrestling Federation aired during the break. Never seen another wrestling promotion buy ad space during Impact. ]

Backstage: Gunner approached Sam Shaw to seek a psychiatrist. Shaw took exception, so Gunner redirected to Shaw needing to take Brittany out on a date. Shaw said he can’t focus on that because he’s focused on someone else. Okay, man? Gosh. Shaw stomped off, leaving Gunner befuddled again.

In-ring: MVP’s music played to bring out MVP and Kenny King. MVP ran down Bobby Roode ahead of Roode challenging Bobby Lashley for the TNA World Title, then MVP gave a rough introduction for Chris Melendez, asking him to come to the ring. Melendez entered the ring and shook hands with King, then MVP.

The tone quickly turned to MVP and King telling Melendez to hook up with them and he’ll get to carry their bags. King and Melendez engaged in an awkward conversation about Melendez not being a star. King made a boot camp joke, then a ref suddenly showed up and a bell suddenly sounded. After the manufactured skit ended and the bell sounded, MVP kicked Melendez in the leg to give King the advantage.

2 — KENNY KING (w/MVP) vs. CHRIS MELENDEZ

Impact cut to break five seconds into the match.

[Commercial Break at 9:26]

[Q3] Impact returned with King continuing to wear down King. King mocked Melendez by doing military salutes, then he kicked him in the back of the head for a two count. King got too cocky on the offensive, allowing Melendez to surprise King with a quick pin for the win.

Post-match: King angrily attacked Melendez, taking him out. King then taunted Melendez, saying he’s not a star because he’s the star around here. King shouted at Melendez that he can’t even defend himself, much less his country. King then approached Melendez’s prosthetic leg to try to yank it off, but Mr. Anderson’s music interrupted. Anderson ran off King, who continued to mock Melendez on the outside as Tenay and Taz sold indignation and anger toward King for disrespecting Melendez.

WINNER: Melendez at 8:00. See, the announcers are capable of sounding genuinely upset about things on the show. If only they applied it to heels cheating to win, rather than just moving on to the next item on the run sheet.

Video Package: Bobby Lashley, the TNA World champion. His challenger tonight is Bobby Roode.

[Commercial Break at 9:37]

Backstage: Mr. Anderson caught up with Chris Melendez. Anderson said not everyone is going to respect him coming to TNA. Is he hurt or injured? Neither. Anderson said they will deal with King and MVP later.

In-ring: An X Division Title match was introduced with no set-up. Inefficient presentation, reinforcing the idea that the X Division isn’t a priority. Overall, this has felt like just a regular episode of Impact. Viewers wouldn’t even realize there’s a PPV theme tonight if tuning in mid-way through the show.

[Q4]

3 — X Division champion SAMOA JOE vs. HOMICIDE — X Division Title match

Out first was Homicide, followed by X Champ Samoa Joe. The familiar foes started with a slow pace feeling each other out and absorbing familiar offense as the crowd settled in. Homicide nailed a Cutter for a close two count, then wanted the Gringo Killer on the larger Joe, but Joe blocked and flowed into a rear-naked choke. Homicide was forced to tap out.

WINNER: Joe via submission at 5:46. It felt like they were going ten minutes, but the match ended just as they were getting going.

Post-match: James Storm and Sanada hit the ring to attack Joe and choke out Homicide. Sanada superkicked Homicide, then another man emerged in the ring entrance sporting a bodysuit and hood. It was apparently Manik sporting a new mask and gear. The mask looked like something from the Chikara collection. Manik came off the top with a frogsplash to Homicide before posing with Sanada and Storm.

Backstage: Jeremy Borash brought in TNA tag champs The Wolves to talk about their must-win match tonight in the Tag Title series. Eddie Edwards said they have to prove themselves tonight, while Davey Richards talked about the series being their destiny to belong among the legends. Davey vowed to fight the fight of their lives.

[Commercial Break at 9:53]

Impact returned two minutes before the top of the hour with a spot for Bound for Glory occurring October 12 in Tokyo, Japan.

Backstage: Eric Young sat down with Bobby Roode to ask if he’s ready for the TNA Title match tonight. Roode shushed him to enjoy the silence; the calm before the storm. Roode said it’s been a crazy year. He almost became part-owner of TNA and Young became TNA champ. Young agreed, then noted it’s going to get really noisy after Roode wins tonight. They shook on it.

[Q5 — second hour] In-ring: With the Tag Title belts hanging above the ring, Christy Hemme introduced the Hardys first for the third Tag Title series match. Team 3D was out next, followed by the TNA tag champs The Wolves.

4 — TNA tag champs THE WOLVES (EDDIE EDWARDS & DAVEY RICHARDS) vs. THE HARDYS (MATT & JEFF HARDY) vs. TEAM 3D (BULLY RAY & BROTHER DEVON) — Ladder match — Match #3 in TNA Tag Title series — Team 3D one win, Hardys one win, Wolves zero wins

Lots of dizzying ladder spots early on, then Devon came off the top of ladder with a diving headbutt to Edwards’s crotch instead of climbing the ladder to grab the belts and win. Team 3D took themselves out of the match, then the Hardys tried to grab the belts, but Edwards cut off Matt Hardy. Devon re-entered the picture shoving both men off the ladder to the mat before Impact faded to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:07]

Impact returned with bodies and ladders sprawled across the ring. TNA edited the match with the first spot back from break being Bully giving Jeff a nasty-looking powerbomb across one ladder that was set up on two other ladders. Unnecessary bump. Bully discarded Jeff, then climbed a ladder, but Davey and Eddie powerbombed Bully off the ladder to the mat. Reset, then Matt took Eddie off a ladder with a Twist of Fate.

[Q6] Double Twist of Fate by the Hardys, then a combination moonsault and Swanton Bomb on Team 3D. The Hardys wanted to end it by grabbing the belts, but the Wolves cut them off. Chairs became involved, then the Wolves stood tall in the ring. With Matt Hardy resting on a table on the outside, Eddie executed a double stomp from the top rope that took Matt through a table.

As the announcers referenced the match becoming like a Full Metal Mayhem (TLC) match, next up was Jeff Hardy falling off a ladder and crashing stomach-first into the edge of another ladder down below. With bodies scattered everywhere, Eddie climbed a ladder and retrieved both title belts to win the match. Everyone has a victory now in the series.

WINNERS: Wolves at 18:14. This is one of those matches the captured TNA doing more damage than good (responding to Dixie Carter’s Grantland interview) where the wrestlers took unnecessary bumps and risk to their bodies to pop 300 people wanting to be part of something important that felt like a copy of a copy of a copy of a copy of a match from 15 years ago. The first spot out of the break took viewers out of their willingness to go along with six wrestlers putting their bodies through a lot of career-shortening damage when Hardy took an unnecessary fall on the back of his neck. After a while, it just became a giant wreck where the crash-and-burn furniture-based spots meant nothing, numbing the audience until The Wolves finally won. <a href=”http://pwtorch.com/artman2/publish/WWE_News_3/article_66655.shtml#.VBpRfy5dUhQ”>In November 2012</a>, Edge (Adam Copeland), who was part of several TLC-like matches with two of the two teams in this series, talked about the TLC matches cutting short his career. Asked on Twitter if the TLC matches were the main cause of his neck problems that caused him to retire, Copeland replied, “That and the spears over the years.”

[Commercial Break at 10:21]

In-ring: Christy Hemme was standing by to introduce Bram for the next match. No sign of Magnus. Gunner was introduced next as Bram’s opponent.

5 — BRAM vs. GUNNER

Bram quickly targeted Gunner’s injury from two weeks ago, which drew out Sam Shaw to encourage his buddy. Gunner fought back and tried a powerbomb, but his leg gave out and Bram fell on top of Gunner. Shaw then tried to enter the ring to attack Bram, but he took out Gunner instead when Bram moved. Bram discarded Shaw, then Bram covered Gunner for the win.

[Q7] Post-match: Shaw tried to act sorry for costing Gunner the match, then Gunner flipped out at him. Shaw played innocent about having the right intentions, but Gunner walked away, frustrated that his project to fix Shaw isn’t working, but conflicted over leaving behind the guy he tried to help out.

WINNER: Bram at 4:05.

Backstage: Bobby Lashley and Bobby Roode were shown walking down the hallway ahead of their TNA Title main event up next.

[Commercial Break at 10:32]

Earlier Tonight: Havok became #1 contender to the Knockouts Title. In a backstage interview, Gail Kim responded. Gail said she doesn’t like the way Havok went about becoming #1 contender, but she has no issues fighting her.

In-ring: Bobby Roode was introduced first for the main event title match. Bobby Lashley was out next flanked by MVP and Kenny King. Once the participants entered the ring, Jeremy Borash handled formal ring introductions.

6 — TNA World Hvt. champion BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP and Kenny King) vs. BOBBY ROODE — TNA World Title match

“Let’s Go Roode” chant from the crowd once the bell sounded. Lashley and Roode came face-to-face in the middle of the ring as King distracted the front-row fans by trying to engage them. Back in the ring, Lashley ran over Roode to gain the upper hand, but Roode responded with a big clothesline that sent Lashley over the top rope to the floor. MVP and King helped Lashley regroup on the outside as Roode waited in the ring.

[Q8] Lashley eventually returned to the ring and used a distraction from King to gain the advantage. Where is authority figure Kurt Angle to ensure this is a clean title match without outside participants affecting the outcome? MVP got involved moments later, then referee Brian Hebner had enough and tossed MVP from ringside. But, King was allowed to stay since he only saw MVP’s interference. Impact cut to break with MVP heading for the exits.

[Commercial Break at 10:47]

Back from break, Roode was selling a back injury. Lashley kept the pressure on Roode, then tried a left-arm lariat, but Roode grabbed Lashley’s arm and yanked him down to the mat. Roode had a submission, but King yanked Roode’s foot from the outside. Still no Kurt Angle. Instead, Eric Young showed up to take out King and haul him to the back. Roode took a long look toward the back, allowing Lashley to grab him from behind, but Roode absorbed and slapped on a mid-ring crossface submission. Lashley powered to his feet, though, and bodyslammed Roode to escape.

Reset at 10:30 with Roode selling back pain on the bodyslam. Lashley then stalked Roode for the big spear, and he connected mid-ring. Lashley was slow to cover, then he made a casual cover allowing Roode to kick out just in time. Lashley then left the ring and grabbed his TNA Title belt to bring into the ring. Lashley measured Roode for a belt shot, which would have resulted in a DQ, but Roode ducked and hit the Roode Bomb. Roode covered, but Lashley kicked out before three.

Reset at 12:30 with both men selling on the mat. They came to their feet trading bombs before Roode nailed a spinebuster for another two count. Lashley responded with a big running powerslam for another two count before both men sold on the mat. Roode tried to come back with another Roode Bomb, but Lashley grabbed the top rope to block, so Roode tossed Lashley clear over the top rope and Lashley landed with a thud on the floor.

Lashley sold the effects on the floor, drawing Roode to the outside to try to follow up on Lashley. Roode eventually rolled Lashley back into the ring, then was slow to re-enter the ring. This allowed Lashley to press-slam Roode off the top rope to the middle of the ring. Roode was slow to recover, then Lashley went for a second big spear in the middle of the ring, but Roode leap-frogged just in time. Roode sold an injury on the landing, though, and he was unable to land a Roode Bomb attempt. Lashley took advantage with his big spear finisher and it was good for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Lashley at 17:10 to retain the TNA World Title. Top-notch singles title match. Lashley isn’t going to draw in a new audience as champion, but he’s fine in the role of a dominant champion who cannot be beaten.

Next Wednesday: MVP, Robbie E., Magnus, Abyss, and Austin Aries will be in a match. TNA already had a video package ready from next week with the voice-over announcing saying the wrestlers would be facing off to become #1 contender to the TNA World Title. That was fast 15 seconds after the Roode-Lashley TNA Title match ended where the audience was asked to invest and suspend disbelief that it was happening in real-time.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Disjointed effort on a show that did not feel like a “PPV special” despite TNA’s top titles on the line. It’s typical TNA where they cut corners and little things blow up into big things that hurt the overall show and presentation.

