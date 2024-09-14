VIP AUDIO 9/14 – The Fix Flashback (9-6-2017): Did Shane McMahon-KO verbiage go too far, Cena-Reigns, Mae Young standouts, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part one of the Sept. 6, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included the highs and lows from Raw, Smackdown, and the Mae Young Tournament so far including the John Cena-Roman Reigns follow-up confrontation and what it helped solve in terms of where this is going, the Shane McMahon-Kevin Owens segment and whether the verbiage went too far, and who to look for coming out of the Mae Young Tournament with a bright future in WWE.

