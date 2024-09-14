VIP AUDIO 9/14 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (9-6-2017): New Jericho book review, Mae Young Classic, Pride Fighting’s impact on MMA, could Lesnar-Jon Jones happen, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Sept. 6, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

BOOK REVIEW:

Todd reviews the new Chris Jericho book

MAILBAG:

Roman Reigns lacking effective heel opponents

The effect of the Mae Young Classic

Pride Fighting’s impact on MMA in the long-term

Could Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones happen in WWE

And much more

MMA TOPICS:

A review of the previous weekend’s UFC event

A preview of UFC 215

A “just-listen” rant about Demetrious Johnson!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO