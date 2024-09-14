News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/14 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (9-6-2017): New Jericho book review, Mae Young Classic, Pride Fighting’s impact on MMA, could Lesnar-Jon Jones happen, more (92 min.)

September 14, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Sept. 6, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

BOOK REVIEW:

  • Todd reviews the new Chris Jericho book

MAILBAG:

  • Roman Reigns lacking effective heel opponents
  • The effect of the Mae Young Classic
  • Pride Fighting’s impact on MMA in the long-term
  • Could Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones happen in WWE
  • And much more

MMA TOPICS:

  • A review of the previous weekend’s UFC event
  • A preview of UFC 215
  • A “just-listen” rant about Demetrious Johnson!

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024