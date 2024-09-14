VIP AUDIO 9/14 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (9-6-2017): New Jericho book review, Mae Young Classic, Pride Fighting’s impact on MMA, could Lesnar-Jon Jones happen, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Sept. 6, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:
BOOK REVIEW:
- Todd reviews the new Chris Jericho book
MAILBAG:
- Roman Reigns lacking effective heel opponents
- The effect of the Mae Young Classic
- Pride Fighting’s impact on MMA in the long-term
- Could Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones happen in WWE
- And much more
MMA TOPICS:
- A review of the previous weekend’s UFC event
- A preview of UFC 215
- A “just-listen” rant about Demetrious Johnson!
