FREE PODCAST 9/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #297 (9-3-94) including SummerSlam ‘94, Undertaker vs. Underfaker, the birth of ECW, Flair vs. Hogan Clash rating, more (210 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #297 of the PWTorch including Summerslam 1994, tons of questions about the fake Undertaker, Shane Douglas throws down the NWA Title and ECW is born, Flair vs. Hogan draws big, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
