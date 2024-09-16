FREE PODCAST 9/15 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-16-2019) Keller & Heydorn talk The Fiend attacks another legend, 24/7 Title shenanigans, KOTR final, live callers, on-site correspondent (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-16-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Zack Heydorn to review WWE Raw with live callers and answer mailbag questions on the Sept. 16, 2019 episode of Monday Night Raw including the King of the Ring finals between Baron Corbin and Chad Gable, The Fiend attacking another legend, more 24/7 Title shenanigans, the return of Maria & Mike’s pregnancy storyline, Clash of Champions fallout, and much more. They talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in person with a ton of in-arena and off-TV notes and observations.

