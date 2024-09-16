WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, September 16, 2024

Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,693 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,295.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk returns

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh) vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) – World Tag Team Championship match

Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

Visit this website during (Raw) for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (9/9): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Wyatt Sicks vs. Gable & Creeds & Ivy Nile, Four-way to earn IC Title match, Bret Hart appearance

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Nikki Bella files for divorce