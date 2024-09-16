WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, September 16, 2024
Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,693 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,295.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- C.M. Punk returns
- The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh) vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) – World Tag Team Championship match
- Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
- Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Natalya vs. Zoey Stark
- Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
