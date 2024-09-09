WWE RAW RESULTS (9/9): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Wyatt Sicks vs. Gable & Creeds & Ivy Nile, Four-way to earn IC Title match, Bret Hart appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 9, 2024

CALGARY, ALB. AT SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 7.756 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,547. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Mauricio Pomarez to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

VIP MEMBER CODE TO JOIN THE YOUTUBE SHOW AS A VIDEO CALLER: CLICK HERE TO PARTICIPATE

https://streamyard.com/5iw53k7tg2

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore running down tonight’s match card and introducing the first match.

– A video package was shown, recapping the rivalry between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made was shown.

(1) THE WYATT SICKS (Erick Rowan & Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy & Nikki Cross) vs. AMERICAN MADE (Chad Gable & Julius Creed & Brutus Creed & Nikki Cross) – Street Fight

Cross immediately jumped at Nile, as everyone else started brawling around the ring. Cross dropped Nile with a DDT on the floor before putting a trash can on her head and pummeling it down with a kendo stick. Rowan dropped Gable onto the apron while Cross hit Nile with a dropkick into the barricade. Gacy hit Brutus with a suplex on the apron while Lumis planted Gable with a powerslam. Nile swept Cross off the apron and dropped her onto it. Rowan blocked a double suplex from the Creeds and put them down with a double suplex of his own. Rowan set up a table at ringside, but couldn’t put Gable through it.

Nile blinded Rowan with a fire extinguisher, allowing the Creeds to put him through the table with a double spinebuster and bury him underneath a bunch of plunder. Gable and Julius blasted Lumis down with kendo sticks, only for Lumis to retaliate with a back suplex and a senton. Gacy caught the Creeds with a double Upside Down lariat while Lumis set up a table at ringside. Julius blasted Gacy with a chair shot to the back, followed by a load of kendo stick shots to the head with a trash can. Cross attacked Nile with a series of kendo sticks before sending her over the announce table with a crossbody. The Creeds set up a table at ringside, only for Rowan to get up and clobber them with a piece of the barricade.

Back in the ring, Rowan nailed Brutus with a dropkick and took Julius out with a leg lariat. Rowan planted Brutus with a chokeslam, but Gable managed to break the pinfall. Gable tripped Rowna into a chair, allowing the Creeds to clothesline him out of the ring. Gable dropped Rowan with a German suplex on the apron, followed by a Brutus Bomb and a steel steps shot from Julius. Gacy and Lumis took the Creeds down with a suicide dive and a cannonball before laying them out with stereo chokeslams. Lumis powerbombed Gacy onto Brutus before putting Julius through a table with a diving leg drop.

Gacy nailed Gable with a lariat, only for Gable to put him through another table with an avalanche Olympic Slam. Gable put Gacy in an Ankle Lock while Nile pummeled him with kendo sticks. Cross pulled Nile off the apron and took care of Gable with a German suplex. Cross hit Nile with a swinging neckbreaker onto a chair while Gable stared at Uncle Howdy on the ramp. Rowan took Gable out with a running crossbody and a chokeslam on the steel steps. Back in the ring, Howdy hit Gable with Sister Abigail, setting him up for Lumis’ Frog Splash and the win.

WINNERS: The Wyatt Sicks at 17:03

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really fun and chaotic opening match with Rowan, Lumis and Gable as the standout performers. Hopefully this marks the end of this feud which while fun has been incredibly one-sided and has kind of undermined the recently formed American Made while taking focus away from the Alpha Academy storyline.)

– A recap of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan’s interactions from last week was shown. It was officially confirmed that they would face off in a title match at Bad Blood.

– Finn Bálor made his way to the ring to complain about Damian Priest holding him down. Finn said that he had Priest’s back and he would have been champion a long time ago, if it wasn’t for Priest. He said that Priest should stop hiding in the back, so he could speak face to face with him. Priest said that he would let him speak and then beat him down. Finn called Priest out for turning him into a sidekick and announced that they would face off at Bad Blood.

– Finn warned Priest about the Judgment Day playbook, only for Priest to clobber him with a mic. The rest of the Judgment Day showed up and overpowered Priest, until Rhea Ripley showed up with a crutch. Ripley caught Liv Morgan with her crutch and smashed it on Dominik’s back. Liv caught Ripley with a chop block and pummeled her damaged leg with numerous crutch shots. Priest tried to protect Ripley, only for Judgment to beat him down with a load of crutch shots. Jey Uso ran down with a chair to save Priest from a Coup de Grace.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid angle to continue this feud, set up the matches for Badd Blood and make Judgment Day look strong after weeks of looking weak.)

– A recap of Bronson Reed crushing Braun Strowman with a Tsunami on a car two weeks ago and winning a qualifying match last week was shown.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Braun Strowman about his status after the past two weeks. Strowman said that he wasn’t at 100%, but a wounded monster was even more dangerous. Bron Breakker showed up to tell Strowman that he was indeed a monster, but he was only standing because they hadn’t faced off yet.

– A recap of the Unholy Union defeating Damage CTRL last week was shown.

(2) BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL vs. UNHOLY UNION (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Belair knocked Fyre down with a shoulder tackle and dropped her with a bodyslam. Belair and Jade nailed Dawn with a double shoulder tackle and clotheslined Fyre out of the ring. Jade planted Dawn and Fyre with bodyslams, but missed a corner elbow strike. Jade hit Dawn with an atomic drop, only for Fyre and Dawn to shut her down with a chop block and a thrust kick. Belair got the hot tag to put Dawn down with a pair of dropkicks, followed by a delayed vertical suplex on Fyre.

Belair pummeled Dawn down and crushed her and Fyre down with a high crossbody, followed by a handspring moonsault. Fyre tagged herself in to save Dawn from the KOD. Dawn saved Fyre from a superplex, setting Belair up for a double powerbomb. Jade saved Belair from a double suplex, only for Fyre to blast her with a thrust kick. Fyre and Dawn put Belair down with the Gory Bomb and flatliner combination, but Jade broke the pinfall. Belair drove Dawn into the ring post, reaching Jade for the hot tag. Jade blasted Fyre with a pump kick before she and Belair finished her with the DDT and German suplex combination.

WINNERS: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill at 8:13 (Sttil WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent little match to give Bianca and Jade a spot on this special episode of Raw. The Unholy Union had no real shot of winning and felt like a placeholder team before Damage CTRL likely enters the title picture.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Dragon Lee about his match against Dominik Mysterio. Lee said that he had LWO keeping his back, only for Judgment Day to interrupt. Rey Mysterio called Finn Bálor out for his attack and challenged him to a match tonight.

[Commercial Break]

Advertised Matches & Appearances