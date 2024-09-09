WWE RAW RESULTS (9/9): Keller’s report on Bret Hart special appearance, The Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made, Belair & Cargill vs. Fyre & Dawn, IC Tournament Four-way Final

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 9, 2024

CALGARY, ALB. AT SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 7.756 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,547. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed an image of Calgary’s downtown. He commented over footage of the arrivals of Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. He also hyped the special appearance of Bret Hart.

-They cut to the arena where Wade Barrett and Tessitore introduced the show while standing at ringside with the fans behind them. He asked Barrett if he was ready for an eight-person street fight, followed by an over-the-top smile at Barrett as if nothing like that had ever taken place before. Barrett turned to the crowd who cheered. Tessitore threw to a video package providing background on the eight-man tag match.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tessitore’s cadence has me looking for the 1.5x button. It’s just so drawn out at the start and over-enuniacated. And he talks to viewers on camera as if he’s trying to convince us we’re had too many glasses of wine to drive and he really wants us to know that it’d be better if… WE… handed… OVER… the… KEYS. It’s just too far from normal speaking to feel comfortable and natural. It’s like he’s trying to sound like an actor making fun of a 1970s sports announcer stereotype. He’s like a derivative of someone imitating Howard Cosell. He’s not horrible by any means, but I would rather he just talk in a way that closer resembled how a typical person talks. It still sounds patronizing, and pro wrestling fans have an above-average aversion to that. All that said, I thought he was largely good last week and this could be nerves or just trying to find his footing. He seems open to suggestions. Hosting a major pro wrestling show with no prior connection to the product or the fans is tough in terms of finding the right tone, and it’s more of a journey than a place you just get totally right at the start.)



-A vignette aired on the Wyatt Sicks-American Made storyline so far. Uncle Howdy said he is the voice of the reckoning.

(1) THE WYATT SICKS (Rowan & Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy & Nikki Cross w/Bo “Uncle Howdy” Dallas) vs. AMERICAN MADE (Chad Gable & The Creeds & Ivy Nile)

American Made came out first and fans chanted, “You suck!” Barrett said the Wyatt Sicks have been haunting American Made everywhere they go and every step they take. The Wyatts made their long stroll to the ring. They stood at ringside and stared down American Made, who were standing on the opposite ring apron. Ivy Nile entered the ring. Nikki charged in and tackled her. The bell rang 10 minutes into the show. The other six paired off and fought. They all ended up at ringside right away.

Nikki put a trash can over Ivy’s head and kicked it. Ivy came back and slammed Nikki onto the announce desk. Gable smashed Dexter with a kendo stick. Gavel hit Rowan with a kendo stick. Rowan no-sold it and then suplexed both Creeds at once. Rowan pulled a table out from under the ring and set it up. Ivy spreayed Rowan with a fire extinguisher. Gable bashed Rowan with a chair and then slammed him through a table.

Gable and Julius attacked Dexter in the ring. Gable swung a chair at Dexter, but Dexter ducked and slammed him and then landed a leaping legdrop. Gacy clotheslined both Creeds in the ring. Dexter put Gable on a table as the crowd loudly chanted, “This is awesome!” The Creeds put a trash can over Gacy’s head and bashed it with kendo sticks. Nikki crawled out from under the ring and crawled toward Ivy and then bashed her with the kendo stick. She smashed her head into the table and then they both tumbled over the table.

At 10:00, the Creeds lifted Gacy who still had a trash can to his head. They threw him into the corner. The trash can fell to the floor. The Creeds set up a suplex of Gacy through a table they set up in the ring. Rowan stood at ringside and made a comeback, knocking down the Creeds as the charged at him at ringside. Rowan picked up part of the ring barricade and rammed it into Gable and the Creeds.

The brawl continued including Gacy powerbombing Dexter onto Julius. Gacy put Brutus on the table. Dexter leaped off the top rope and landed a legdrop on Brutus, breaking the table. The crowd was enthusiastically popping and cheering. Gacy put Gable on a table in the ring, but when Gacy climbed to the top rope, Gable popped up and delivered an Olympic slam through the table. Gable scored a two count, then applied an anklelock. Ivy hit Gable with the kendo stick. Nikki entered the ring and gave Gable a German suplex to break the anklelock. She tossed Nikki out of the ring. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Nikki gave Ivy a neckbreaker off the ring apron onto a pile of chairs at ringside.

Rowan clotheslined Gable at rinsgide and then claw-slammed Gable onto the ringside steps. Howdy watched from ringside while kneeling and grunting. Rowan through Gable into the ring. Dexter frog-slashed onto Gable for the win.

WINNERS: The Wyatt Sicks in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good, intense, high-octane crawl to kick off the season premiere with a crowd that ate it up.)

-In-house commercials aired for WWE merchandise and WWE Weeks on USA Network the next three weeks.

-They went to Tessitore at ringside with Barrett, again obviously reading from notes from in front of him for prompts on what to say as he threw to a video package on The Judgment Day angle with Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley last week.

-Tessitore then said Rhea would face Liv Morgan in a match for the Women’s World Title at Bad Blood on Oct. 5.

-Finn Balor entered the ring. He said Priest says he screwed them, but the truth is Priest screwed The Judgment Day. Balor said he helped Priest up, and as he did that, Priest held him down. He said he was his friend and brother. He said he was the guy who had his back and made sure he stayed champion. He said he should have been World Champion a long time ago if not for Priest lurking behind his back with the briefcase every chance he could. He said every time he got close to the title, it was Priest who screwed him. He told him to stop hiding in the back because he had things to say to his face.

Priest marched out and entered the ring and immediately sternly told Balor he’s going to let him say what he wants to say, but then he’s going to “drop your ass.” Balor said he can’t tell him what to say anymore because he isn’t his sidekick anymore. “I ain’t no sidekick,” he insisted. A “Sidekick!” chant almost got going. He challenged Priest to a match at Badd Blood. Priest said, “Fine, I accept!” He said he’s now going to do what he came out there to do. Balor told him he’s forgotten one thing. He asked if he remembers The Judgment Day playbook. Priest said he wrote the playbook. Dominik Mysterio, J.D. McDonaugh, and Carlito joined Balor in stomping away at Priest. Rhea limped out on a crutch. Liv Morgan ran out. Ripley took her out with a crutch, and the bashed Dom with it in the aisle. Liv clipped her leg from behind. In the ring, Liv bashed Ripley with the crutch. Priest leaped onto Ripley to protect her. Liv hit him in the back over and over instead. McDonagh dragged Priest off of Liv. They stretched out Priest as Balor climbed to the top rope. Jey Uso ran out with a chair. Judgment Day fled immediately. Fans chanted, “Yeet! Yeet!”

-Clips aired of Braun Strowman winning his qualifying match last week.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Strowman. She called win one of the most miraculous stories they’ve seen so far in the IC Tournament. (I wonder what she considers the other “miraculous stories” of this tournament so far?) Braun said no offense to Miz, but he’s no match for him. He said the match last week didn’t help his injuries at all. He said it’ll take more than that to hold him down. He said he’ll show the world that a wounded monster is even more dangerous. In walked Bron Breakker who acted impressed with his size. Breakker said he is a monster. He said he is going to prove that you don’t have to be 7-feet-tall to be a monster. He calmly said the reason Strowman is still standing there is he has never met him in the ring. “You don’t know who you’re talking to, kid,” he said. Bron said he was hoping he’d win.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good exchange there. It’s an example of how not yelling but speaking in more hushed tones can grab your attention so much more effectively and convey a more effective sense of tension. That made you want to see that match, although I don’t think teasing it there means it’s necessarily imminent.)

(2) BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL vs. ISLA DAWN & ALBA FYRE – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

As Dawn and Fyre made their entrance, they showed clips of their win to earn this match. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. Cargill and Belair cleared the ring early and struck a pose. Jade fended off interference from Fyre. Dawn avoided her leaping elbow in the corner. Jade made a hot-tag to Belair at 2:00. The heels took on Belair and got in a stretch of offense. Belair eventually tagged Jade. They delivered their double-team finisher and Jade scored the three count on Fyre.

WINNERS: Belair & Cargill in 7:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match.)

-They went to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside. He said he had an update on Ripley. He said Priest is with her and they are heading to a local medical facility. He said they’d give fans further updates as they come in.

-Redmond interviewed the LWO. She asked Dragon Lee about his match later. He said he is always ready. He said Judgment Day don’t ever fight alone, but he has back-up this week. In walked The Judgment Day. Rey said, “Oh look, It’s the Addam’s Family.” Rey and Dom got into a verbal spat. Rey told Balor to stop hiding behind his son and face him tonight. Balor said, “Oh, you’re on, and you just made a huge mistake.”

-They showed Bret Hart walking backstage. Then they cut to a commercial break 56 minutes into the heavily-advertised “commercial-free first hour.” (Liars!) [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Tessitore and Barrett stood in the ring. Tessitore introduced Bret Hart. Bret came out to a big ovation from the crowd. He slapped a few hands and was walking with a limp. Tessitore announced that tickets go on sale Friday for the WWE Survivor Series taking place in Vancouver. Barrett asked Bret how it felt to be back in Calgary. Bret said, “This is the place to be, right? No one took more pride than me being a champion, but also a Canadian champion.” He said Canadian champions will never duck a challenge and they have to prove themselves like he did every night for 20 years. He did his catch phrase. Fans said it along with him. Gunther then marched out with his championship around his waist with that smug smile.

Gunther, as usual, said nice things first about Bret. He said it feels like a passing of the torch. He said Bret was looking at the best there is and the best there ever will be. He said he wanted to express something from the bottom of his heart. He said everyone in WWE watched Bret growing up and he has always been a childhood hero to him. “You will always be a close second to my all-time favorite, and my all-time favorite is none other than Bill Goldberg.” (Talk about trolling!) Sami Zayn’s music interrupted.

Sami walked out wearing a Calgary Flames jersey with Johnny Gaudreau’s name on the back. (He died last week when he was struck while riding a bicycle.) Sami entered the ring and told Gunther that he has a lot of nerve talking to Bret like he just did. He said he shouldn’t make jokes about Bret being a hero. Sami said it’s no joke, Bret is a Canadian hero. Bret smiled. Sami said Bret is a hero to everyone in that city. He said people in the back are still studying Bret’s matches to this day. Sami said he’s a hero to him. He said Bret set the tone for what it means to be a champion. Fans cheered.

Sami told Gunther that he challenged him to a title match, but he put his tail between his legs and ran away. He told him if he wants to claim he’s the best ever, prove it. He emphatically challenged him again. Gunther chuckled and sold Sami that he’s not in his league. He said as much as he wants to be and as much as Bret is his hero, he is far away from being in Bret’s league. “May answer remains no,” he said. He dropped the mic and left.

Bret said, “That doesn’t look like a champion to me.” He said he looks like a gutless, yellow coward. Gunter turned back to the ring and took off his jacket. Sami went face to face with him. Gunther took a swing. Sami blocked it and rammed Gunther into the ringpost. Then he punched away at him. Two referees pulled him away.

-Backstage, Breakker walked up to Pete Dunne. He asked him what he used to call himself. Dunne said, “Please, please, don’t call me that name.” Bron snidely said, “Okay, Pete.” Dunne said he’ll win tonight and then go on to beat him. Bron said the worst thing he can do is convince himself he can beat him in a fight. He said in the end, he’ll be wondering what just happened to him and admitting he’s badass asking why the dogs are barking so loud in Canada. “Good luck,” he said with an onimous tone. Sheamus jumped Dunne as soon as Breakker left. Officials pulled him off and then Dunne fled. Sheamus smashed a shillelagh against the wall.

-Dom made his entrance with the rest of The Judgment Day. [c]

(3) DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Finn Bálor, J.D. McDonagh, Carlit, Liv Morgan) vs. DRAGON LEE (w/Rey Mysterio, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro)

Dragon Lee made his entrance, accompanied by the rest of the LWO.

Advertised Matches & Appearances