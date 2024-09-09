FREE PODCAST 9/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (9-10-2019) McMahon & Soucek discuss with callers Jericho winning AEW Title, atmosphere in arena from on-site correspondent, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (9-10-2019) to Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talking about the breaking news that Anthem Sports had purchased a majority interest in AXS TV, and what that could mean for the future of Impact Wrestling as well as New Japan, which currently airs on the network. What night would work best for Impact on AXS? Should Anthem try to retain New Japan to help build the Impact audience? The guys also take listener emails on AEW topics, including if the company did a good enough job building Hangman Page as a star.

