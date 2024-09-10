FREE PODCAST 9/9 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Jericho-Bray, Jerry Springer, Brie’s acting, Reigns’s push, WWE Network, Elgin-ROH, live callers (139 min.)

News Ticker

September 10, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-9-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss last night’s Raw, Jericho-Bray, Jerry Springer, Brie’s acting, latest assessment of Reigns’s push, WWE Network, Michael Elgin-ROH relationship, and much more with live callers and email questions throughout.

