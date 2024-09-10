FREE PODCAST 9/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Pomarez: Gunther trolling Bret with Goldberg comment, HIAC, Joe Tess, Breakker, live callers, emails (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Maurice Pomares. They discuss the Gunther-Bret Hart interaction including Gunther trolling Bret with a Goldberg compliment, the Hell in a Cell with Drew McIntyre announcement, Jey Uso winning the IC Tournament, the direction of Bron Breakker’s character, the Wyatt Sicks, and more with live callers including Jason Australia and a special appearance by Javier Machado.
