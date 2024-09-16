30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (9/12/1994): Kings Court includes Lawler forced to apologize for popping Dink’s balloons, Undertaker vs. Kwang, plus Diesel & Michaels, Bushwackers, Neidhart & Owen Hart

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 12, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER



-After Vince McMahon and Randy Savage introduced the program, Undertaker made his triumphant return to television and pinned Kwang. McMahon referred to him as the only Undertaker.

(1) Undertaker defeated Kwang (mgd. by Harvey Whippleman) in a virtual squash finishing Kwang off with a chokeslam…

-Highlights aired of the Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart cage match at SummerSlam…

(2) Jim Neidhart (w/Owen Hart) won a squash match with a camel clutch. After the match, Neidhart released, then reapplied, the camel clutch. Owen aggravated the jobber by putting Hitman sunglasses on him and snapping them over the jobber’s face…

-A promo aired hyping Jerry Lawler vs. Duke Droese as next week’s main event on Raw…

-A clip aired from WWF Superstars where McMahon and Lawler were introducing WWE Superstars when Doink and Dink walked to the ring for the opening match. Lawler popped a bouquet of Dink’s balloons…

-In a “King’s Court,” Lawler explained that Jack Tunney had ordered him to once again apologize for his actions, this time for popping Dink’s balloons. Lawler invited Doink and Dink to his segment to show them, “especially Dink,” what a big man he is. After comedy banter back and forth, Doink and Dink brought a large gift package to the ring. Lawler refused to open it. Doink and Dink opened it for him and pulled out a big garbage can. Lawler got upset and decided to punt it into the crowd. When he kicked it, he dented it and it didn’t move. Doink then pulled out two 235 lb. weights that were inside…

(3) Diesel & Shawn Michaels won a squash match during which McMahon speculated that Diesel might be upset with Michaels for costing him the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam and wondered if deep down Diesel liked Michaels…

-In a scene from WWF Superstars, Ted DiBiase alongside Bam Bam Bigelow challenged any WWF wrestler to come to the ring to face Bigelow. Adam Bomb walked to the ring and accepted the challenge wearing a new blue outfit. Back on Raw, Bomb played a babyface character as he won a squash match…

-A new commercial for Raw aired where a man confesses to a priest only to have the priest apparently praising him for his sins. Finally the man realizes the priest is wearing headphones and watching Monday Night Raw and is actually praising the action in the ring…

(4) The Bushwackers won a squash match. During the match, Butch licked the referee’s face several times…

Strong Point: Nothing stood out as being especially strong. It was more like a Pat Patterson dream show with so much of the focus being on Doink and Dink and The Bushwackers, pet ideas of his. Lawler’s performance probably qualifies as the high point. Michaels, as usual, was superb in the ring…

Weak Points: Since there’s nothing to hype in terms of pay-per-views, it would have been a good week to start a mid-level feud for Raw that can carry over for a few weeks to bridge the gap between SummerSlam and The Survivor Series hype. While Bomb is looking better in the ring, his latest angle of turning down DiBiase’s money isn’t going to do much to get him over. Overall weakness is there is nothing compelling happening in the WWF in the storyline department. The Luger-Tatanka angle is the best angle in the WWF and it’s possible it wasn’t even mentioned…

