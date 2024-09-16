News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/16 – Greg Parks Outloud! The parallel tracks of Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes: What they’ve done since their main roster call-up and what’s next (24 min.)

September 16, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column.This week’s edition features a comparison of Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, from their work in NXT to what they’ve done on the main roster since their debuts, to what’s in store next for them.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024