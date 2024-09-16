VIP AUDIO 9/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-13-2006) – Scott Hall Torch Talk (pt. 1): Describing pitching Vince McMahon the Razor gimmick, AWA memories, interview philosophy, much more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 13, 2006 Torch Talk audio series with Scott Hall. This is part two, which matched the published transcript in Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter that week. The interview was conducted on Sept. 6, 2006.

This is part two of his first extended insider interview ever logging in around seven hours total, amongst our longest, most in-depth “Torch Talks” ever. It’s also one of our best. Throughout the interview, Hall marches through his entire career, discusses various controversies from drugs and drinking to run-ins with fellow wrestlers (including Goldberg) to what he says was the tipping point in the Monday Night War and how he was an integral part of it, and much more.

In this interview, he begins by talking about the Freebirds being the inspiration for The Wolf Pac when he was in the AWA, comments on his rocky relationship with Magnum T.A., why he loved Jake “The Snake” Roberts’s interview style, his case against ranting and raving on promos, a lot more on his run in the AWA, his entrance into WCW, the two times in life when you don’t give an “f,” pitching Vince McMahon the Razor Ramon gimmick based on Tony Montana in “Scarface,” and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

