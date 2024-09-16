VIP AUDIO 9/16 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss the Hardys vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers, prospects of Maple Leaf Wrestling, review of Victory Road, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss a busy week in TNA. First up, they review the go-home episode of TNA Impact, where topics include Joe Hendry shirts hitting retail shelves, the prospects of Maple Leaf Wrestling, and a main event of the Hardys vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers. That’s followed by a review of the Victory Road special, which featured three title changes and a main event of Nic Nemeth vs. Moose.

